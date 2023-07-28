As far back as anybody at the company can remember, there has never been an El Pasoan who has chaired the board of El Paso Electric.
As of Thursday, that is no longer true.
El Paso businessman Ed Escudero was named chairman of the 122-year-old utility, the sole provider of power to 460,000 customers in southern New Mexico and West Texas. With 1,100 employees, it is one of El Paso’s largest companies.
A publicly traded company until 2020, El Paso Electric was acquired in a $4.3 billion deal that took the company private. It is now owned by Infrastructure Investment Fund, or IIF, a fund advised by JPMorgan.
Escudero, 53, was born in El Paso and attended Burges High School. As a young man, he worked many odd jobs, including as a paper boy, a dishwasher at Pelican’s Restaurant and at a movie theater.
“My parents were in the construction business,” he said. “They are from small cities in the state of Durango. They came to the U.S., where my dad started a construction company.”
He graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso with a degree in accounting and began his career at American Yazaki, a company that made wire harnesses for the automotive industry. Escudero was eventually named controller.
His next stop was Petro, the chain of truck stops founded by the late Jack Cardwell, who Escudero described as a friend and mentor. Escudero worked as chief financial officer at Petro from 2002 to 2007, as the company’s annual revenue grew to more than $2 billion and it expanded operations into 34 states.
Today, Escudero is president and CEO of High Desert Capital, which provides specialized lending to small- and mid-sized businesses. He is also on several corporate boards, including those of WestStar Bank, Hunt Companies and Transtelco.
He and his wife, Margie, have a son who is attending Harvard University and a daughter who graduated from Texas A&M University and now lives in Houston.
Escudero, joined by El Paso Electric CEO Kelly Tomblin, sat down with El Paso Inc. at the utility’s headquarters in Downtown and talked about the board’s priorities, the utility’s carbon-free future and an electric-powered rock band.
Q: When you become chairman of the board Thursday, what is your first order of business?
Ed Escudero: I feel honored and fortunate to be able to take this role. I’ve been on the board since 2013, so it’s really continuing the vision that the board has already set in place that I’ve completely bought into. It’s not really this large transition. It’s just me playing a different role on the team.
Q: What are the board’s goals and priorities?
The vision of the company is powering the next 100 years of growth, innovation and economic vibrancy. For me specifically, because I’m from the community, I’m very passionate about making sure we have affordability and sustainability.
Q: As an El Pasoan, what do you bring to the board?
A full understanding of the community and a passion for the community. I was born and raised in this community. My parents are from Mexico, but they moved into the U.S. before I was born.
Q: What are some of the unique aspects of El Paso as it relates to energy?
We’re at a very exciting time in our community, which has an opportunity to take part in this whole energy transition. We’re focused on this transition to 80% carbon-free energy by 2035 and 100% by 2045. That is a commitment the company has made to our community. We are focused on putting in more renewables. You see that with the Buena Vista solar plant, and we have significantly more planned for the near future.
Q: Being on the board, you have a closer view than most of how the company works and how we get our power. What have you learned? Any surprises?
One of the most important things I’ve learned is just how involved the employees here are and how involved the company is in the entire community. It’s the effort that every one of the employees has to make to keep the lights on 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. That work is underappreciated.
Q: What are some of the biggest energy issues facing El Paso and the country?
With this whole energy transition, moving from fossil fuels to renewable sources, we still need to focus on reliability, affordability and sustainability. We can’t take any one of those individually.
Q: The cost of investments in generation ultimately gets passed to customers. Is the transition to carbon-free energy like solar going to cost ratepayers?
You’ve got to have a mix of generation. It’s not just one solution that’s going to fix everything. Like I said, you can’t just focus on one area, and affordability is going to continue to be a focus for our community, as well as sustainability. Whatever we put in, we have to make sure it is affordable for residents.
Q: What about solar?
It has come down in price, but keep in mind, for solar you’ve also got to consider energy storage. So we’re looking at both. You can’t just look at solar alone.
Q: How do you get to 80% carbon-free energy by 2035 and 100% by 2045?
Again, it’s a mix of different generation, and it absolutely includes solar and we are continuing to add more solar. With Buena Vista, we added 50 megawatts of battery storage as well. We are also utilizing the nuclear that we have from the Palo Verde plant in Arizona.
Q: How is the board structured?
We have representatives, independent directors, local directors. There is a combination of skill sets on the board. It’s exciting that we’ll have five who are local to the region. Five are not local to the region. We have members with deep experience in the utility industry and some members who represent IIF, which is our owner.
Q: With El Paso Electric being sold to a private equity firm a few years ago, I still struggle to understand the ownership. Who owns El Paso Electric?
The fund, IIF, owns it and it is made up of retirees and their families. JPMorgan is the advisor to the fund.
Q: What value do investors see in El Paso Electric and IIF, which invests the retirement funds of families across the country through big institutional investors like pension funds?
It’s a very secure type of investment. The reliability and security of the investment is what they are focused on. It provides a consistent return.
El Paso Electric grows when the community grows. That’s why one of our priorities is investing in the community. Our goals are very much aligned.
Q: Are there any local funds invested in IIF?
Kelly Tomblin: In New Mexico there is, but not in El Paso.
Q: How much autonomy does the El Paso Electric board have?
Escudero: The decisions for El Paso Electric are being made at the board level. We have full autonomy to make the decisions we feel are in the best interest of the company and community.
Q: What’s a recent big decision the board has made?
Decisions that are going to go to the board are things like the addition of new generation or the type of generation. All that is recommended by the leadership team, and goes to the board because of the amount of capital expenditures.
Tomblin: We have 10 board members, and we characterize them as interested or disinterested. I’m seen as interested because IIF is who employed me. But Ed is characterized as disinterested because he has no relationship with IIF.
IIF can only have two representatives on the board. I’ve worked for a lot of private equity boards that will never do that. Everybody is excited to not only have a local chairman but one who reflects the community, which is 80% Hispanic, and who is a UTEP grad. IIF understands the local nature of a utility.
Q: For IIF, is it a buy, restructure and exit situation?
Escudero: No. IIF has shown an absolute commitment to invest in our community, and there are no discussions going on about setting up the organization to sell it. The desire is not there to sell the organization but to continue to invest in it. They see a return when El Paso grows.
Tomblin: IIF also made a regulatory commitment not to sell for at least 10 years.
Q: What is the status of the Economic Sustainability Fund, which will invest $100 million over 20 years to fund growth and economic development in El Paso Electric’s service area?
Escudero: We are fulfilling our commitment to make sure both New Mexico and our El Paso service areas are getting the portion allocated to them. In regards to the specific details, I can’t tell you yet. We’re working on it.
Q: What are some misperceptions you hear about El Paso Electric?
The idea that we are not focused on sustainability is probably the biggest misperception. We are absolutely focused on sustainability and looking at ways to provide energy that is sustainable, as well as affordable and reliable, as we talked about earlier. The amount of passion each El Paso Electric employee has for the community is probably not fully understood.
Q: El Paso Electric is the only provider of electricity in this area. What protects consumers from the company using its market position to raise rates?
We’re an extremely regulated utility. You have multiple levels of regulators ensuring we’re doing the right thing for the community. You’ve got City Council locally and state and federal regulators. Every one of those is making sure we do not spend an excessive amount on generation when we build what we need to build.
If you look at every one of our regulators, their job is to make sure we are providing affordable and reliable service.
Q: The utility’s newest unit, Newman 6, has come in $37 million above the initial cost estimate. That may add $3 to monthly electric bills. Why did it come in over budget?
The No. 1 reason that came in over cost was it went out to bid pre-COVID. And now, as with many things all over the world, the costs have gone up. That generation got built in a very difficult time. If you look at anything that was built at that time, costs were higher.
Q: How is the company handling the “Great Retirement”?
There’s a huge focus by the company on training. We absolutely have had a number of retirements, but we have some very qualified people in the positions and ready to move forward. We have new training programs, so we can continue to train new people as they come in.
Tomblin: We are very, very blessed that we have so many institutions in the region, one across the river, UTEP, NMSU and many others. When I get on the phone with other utility CEOs, they really are crying. And there are some key areas where we received 10,000 resumes last year for about 150 openings.
We are getting a lot of interest. People would like to stay in El Paso if there is a job for them.
Q: Do you drive an electric car?
Escudero: We have two electric cars in the driveway. I’ll tell you, at home, the car we drive the most is the Chevy Bolt. It’s so convenient and comfortable. We love that car. We also recently got an F-150 Lightning electric truck.
Q: “The Installers,” depicted in one El Paso Electric ad as a rock group, have started a big project: replacing everyone’s old meters with smart meters. Will the band show up when El Paso Electric replaces my meter?
Tomblin: (Laughs) Yes. It will be me out there singing “smart meters…”
Q: Who are the installers really?
They are a combination of El Paso Electric employees and a general contractor, TMD. We will be doing lots of public outreach because there are scams.
Q: I’ll know it’s not a scam if rock musicians show up at my door with the smart meters.
Yes! No, in all seriousness, I’ve seen on Nextdoor people post about people coming to their house saying they are there to install their smart meter. Even if they are singing the rock song, if they don’t have El Paso Electric or TMD uniform, it’s a scam.
Email El Paso Inc. editor Robert Gray at rsgray@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
