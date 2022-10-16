The walls of Dan Arvizu’s office are covered with mementos of his accomplishments and experiences – from photos of his time collaborating with former President George W. Bush, to pictures of Arvizu showing Aggie spirit at NMSU games.
He’s been chancellor of New Mexico State University since 2018, but Arvizu prefers to call himself a CEO.
“You’ve got to have a thick skin and you’ve got to recognize that this is not a popularity contest,” he said. “As much as I like to be liked, that is not going to happen. It’s the nature of the job.”
Arvizu has faced several challenges, including the ever-changing impact of the pandemic and student protests that erupted on campus in 2021. Marchers demanded better pay for faculty, graduate student workers and other staff. They also raised concerns about the management of the university and called for the removal of the president and provost.
Then there was media coverage of Arvizu’s personal life after his wife called the police over a domestic violence dispute and was arrested at their home. The matter was resolved in May.
Despite all that, Arvizu says he continues to stay the course.
“The students are why we’re here,” he said. “The faculty are here to serve students and the administration is here to serve the faculty. If we get that balance right, then the enterprise will flourish.”
Arvizu, 72, has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from NMSU and a master’s from Stanford University. Born in Douglas, Arizona, he’s the first in his family to go to college.
He worked with Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, as a member of the Emerson Collective, a for-profit focused on education and immigration reform.
He was also on President Joe Biden’s council of advisors for science and technology.
Arvizu spoke with El Paso Inc. at his office at Hadley Hall. He talked about his vision for NMSU, finding a successor and how playing the trumpet put him on his career path.
Q: It’s been a very busy and complex year. How are you and the university doing?
Every day is a new adventure. You never quite know what’s going to happen on any given day. I guess I’m pleasantly surprised we’ve made as much progress under the conditions that we’ve been facing.
I’ll provide a State of the University address (on Nov. 2). Every year, I discuss enrollment and how we’re doing. I discuss the things that we care about in terms of our metrics, research and outreach, and just how much impact the university has in our community.
I don’t think it’s a spoiler to say that the message I will send will be positive. We’ve turned the corner, and we’re on a positive trajectory. Life’s difficult – we get that – but for the most part, things are going well.
Q: NMSU had a big freshman enrollment this year with, right?
Yeah, it’s the largest first-time freshman class since 2009 (with 14,268 students in the Las Cruces campus). That’s a positive outcome.
Year over year, upper grades are down like 170 students or 120 students. Part of that is because we’re graduating students faster. Our graduation rates in the last four, five and six years have been increasing. It is very positive news for us.
Q: What’s the strategy for keeping these new students?
Retention is a big piece of what we consider student success. If we’ve accepted you onto the campus and you become an Aggie, we want you to be successful. Fifty years ago, professors would say, “Look to your left, look to your right. Two of you are not going to be here.” That’s not the case anymore.
Q: You are trying to grow NMSU into an R1 research institution through the LEADS 2025 strategic plan. What is the state of that plan?
We’re very close. To be quite transparent about this, I have interacted with some of the leaders in the country, people like Michael Crow at ASU, who are the poster children for how to reimagine higher education. They all have opinions about the Carnegie R1 designations and data for all institutions, whether Stanford, MIT or any of the other elites.
What a lot of us believe is that the mission of those elite universities is different from the mission of New Mexico State University, a land grant Hispanic Serving Institution. Not that we couldn’t compete, but our demographic is different.
When you go to Stanford and see their undergraduate classes, they take some level of pride in saying they only accept 4% of all applicants. The acceleration that we provide is that we do we take people who are in much worse conditions and bring them all the way up. That’s a huge focus for us.
They’ve got the smarts and the talent. That’s not the issue. It’s about having access.
Q: What challenges are facing NMSU right now to reach those goals?
We need financial stability. I know for a fact that we will not be able to balance our books unless we do something different. Something different for us is the online programs we started in 2019. We now have about 1,600 students in our online programs. The aspirational goal is to get to 10,000 enrolled, which will generate enough money that we can support ourselves and subsidize the traditional side of the house. Once we have the overall budget, we can then do what the other challenges require.
Q: What other challenges come from having a low budget?
We are seriously underpaid for our faculty and our staff. We have a huge compensation gap that can get us to become R1.
Q: How soon do you want to raise faculty salaries?
As soon as we have the revenue to do that.
Q: What was your reaction to seeing the protests that took place on campus in November of last year and this June?
It’s kind of interesting because I get a chance to compare notes with a lot of other presidents and chancellors of the academic community on a regular basis. From speaking with them, you realize what’s going on at NMSU relative to graduate students is not unique to just us. This is going on everywhere across the country.
You know, we’re here to provide a meaningful educational experience for the members of our community, and my primary responsibility is to make sure that we have a healthy learning environment. I can’t tell students what to do or not do in the sense of what their First Amendment rights are. They can talk about whatever they want if they’re not creating hostility or somehow compromising the positive learning environment.
Q: What is your perspective on NMSU President John Floros taking a sabbatical and former Provost Carol Parker leaving?
To be totally transparent about that, the president and I have been speaking about when would be the right time to go back to a single lead. We started talking about that the first year we were here, so it isn’t a new discussion. We did that by mutual agreement.
Now, the stuff with the provost was a little bit different. I needed someone in that position to be the champion of the relationship with the faculty. That’s just part of the job, and we need a good, constructive, productive relationship with the administration, faculty and regents.
Q: Are you looking for a new president?
We’re in the process of talking about my successors. We will start a search process for my successor as soon as my contract discussions are complete. My contract ends in June 2023. There are discussions going on that we’ll have some level of an extension here. I’m not interested in working forever, but I want to make sure that the institution is in good hands and that the next team is going to carry on what we started. I’m cautiously optimistic about that.
Q: What is the situation right now in your personal life after having the incidents involving your wife calling the police over domestic violence dispute? It did get covered by the media.
The first thing I would say is it’s a private matter. We have a good path forward right now that I’m comfortable with, which will allow me to continue to do my job the way it’s intended to do. Frankly, if people will allow us the privacy to deal with those things on our own terms, then we’ll be fine. We’re doing things together now, and I trust people will let us be.
Q: What was it like growing up? I’m guessing you weren’t thinking, “Oh, I want to be a chancellor when I grow up.”
When I was a senior in high school, I still didn’t know where I was going to go to college. I kind of knew I wanted to go and the idea of going was kind of interesting, but no one in my family was pushing it and I had no clue what that would even look like. I had no planning, no mentors, and my parents didn’t go to college.
Q: What did your mom and dad do?
Most of my mom’s family comes from Mexico. My dad was born there. He joined the U.S. Army before he was even a citizen. What made him a citizen was going to the Eastern Hemisphere to fight the Japanese back in World War II. When he got back from the war, he opened shoe stores. My dad finished third grade and then he finished his GED in the service, and my mom had a high school education. But no one went to college in my family.
Q: So how did you get into college?
I played first-chair trumpet in my high school band. My best friend was there too, and a first-chair saxophone player. We came over to NMSU and went into the music room. A professor asked us, “Hey, you guys want a scholarship?” The next day we talked with a band director and got a music scholarship. I had a full ride with NMSU.
Q: What was the connection between playing the trumpet and going into mechanical engineering?
The thing that got my attention back when I was graduating high school was aerospace. Everybody wanted to be an aerospace engineer. NMSU at that time did not have an aerospace program, but mechanical engineering was the closest thing and it turned out that it was a great fit for me. Out of all the boys that signed up to be an engineer, maybe two of us finished.
Q: What did you do before becoming chancellor?
I was working for Emerson Collective, a philanthropy group. The head of it is Laurene Powell Jobs, Steve Jobs’ widow. She is wonderful. After I retired from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (as the director from 2005 to 2015), I went to Stanford and took on a sabbatical teaching role. I taught an entrepreneur class on renewable energy and energy transition. It was a very successful class in terms of its impact, and I got recruited by none other than Jobs to work for Emerson Collective.
Their mission objective is around immigration reform, education, energy and health, all through the lens of social equity and making certain that we don’t leave a large fraction of our population behind it. I became not only her chief technology officer for investments in energy, but I also became what she called her STEM evangelist.
She knew I was passionate not only about science, but also about having underrepresented groups, the population that I came from, have an opportunity to access what the country offers in terms of compelling ways to improve their quality of life.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.