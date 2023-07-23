James Light was a junior in high school in the quiet farmlands of Holly Springs, Miss., when he joined the state’s National Guard.
The son of a horse trader, Light was training to one day follow his dream of becoming a soldier in the U.S. Army.
“My mother was hysterical, and my dad was concerned,” Light reminisced, speaking in a Southern accent. “But the Army is a great vehicle because it opens opportunities to be whatever it is you want to be – a doctor, a pilot or a tanker. The opportunities that it has offered me and my family are something you can’t find anywhere else.”
Two years after joining the National Guard, Light enlisted to active duty on Nov. 14, 1996. Since then, he has served his country around the world, including in Korea, Germany, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Light recently succeeded Michael Williams as the top non-commissioned officer for the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss. As the commanding general’s senior enlisted advisor, he is responsible for looking after more than 90,000 soldiers and family members on Fort Bliss.
Light has served as the command sergeant major for the 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry; 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division; the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade; and the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center.
Light’s military education includes completing the M1A1 Master Gunner Course, the Equal Opportunity Management Course, the Air Assault Course and the Master Resiliency Trainer Course. He also has an associate degree in applied technologies from Central Texas College in Copperas Cove.
Light’s awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Combat Action Badge and the Air Assault Badge.
El Paso Inc. sat down with Light at the 1st Armored Division headquarters in his first media interview since June 2, when he officially assumed the position.
Light spoke about his first couple of weeks at Fort Bliss, the need to increase military recruitment and preparing his soldiers for the next battle.
Q: How have you been adjusting to Fort Bliss and El Paso?
Well, most sergeants major have experienced Fort Bliss in the past. The Sergeants Major Academy is here, and we generally spend somewhere between 10 and 12 months on the installation.
Some of us bring our families, and some of us do not. I did not bring my family at the time until I was ready to graduate from the last two weeks. I had some familiarity with the installation but didn’t get to experience it with my family, which I’m doing now and is fantastic.
Q: What year did you first come to Fort Bliss?
I was here in 2014.
Q: What did you think of Fort Bliss and El Paso when you first visited? How does it compare to now?
I tell soldiers that Fort Bliss is the best post I have experienced. I’ve been to nine different duty stations, some of them twice.
The El Paso community and Fort Bliss have a special, unique relationship that you don’t see everywhere. El Paso is a major city, 800,000 plus strong with all the amenities of a major city, but it has this small-town feel.
Q: You work directly with the commanding general, James Isenhower. How do your priorities align with his?
His priorities are my priorities, and our priorities are aligned with the Army’s priorities. No. 1 is taking care of our people and ensuring they’re ready for their role in combat. Then readiness and modernization are the next two.
Q: The previous command sergeant major, Michael Williams, said part of the job is to “not BS” the commanding general – to share the candid truth. Would you agree with that?
(Laughs) That’s right. Honesty and frankness are hallmarks of the position of command sergeant major. Everyone, from our congressional leaders to our general officers and to our soldiers, appreciates the honest communication and frankness of the command sergeant major.
Q: What does your daily schedule look like?
My daily schedule would include things like battle rhythm events, attending meetings in decision boards with the commander, and also battlefield circulation, where I have continued to maintain the pulse of the organization that is the 1st Armored Division or Fort Bliss as a whole. In my touchpoints with soldiers and leaders across this formation, it is essential to provide that frank, honest and accurate feedback to the commander about where we are as an organization.
Q: What is the state of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss?
The organization is in a great place.
We’re continuing to prepare for our worldwide mission. We have deployments right now. Our soldiers are moving out to the EUCOM (United States European Command) area of operations. Matter of fact, I don’t think the sun sets on the 1st Armored Division. We’re deployed all across the globe.
Q: What is next for the Army post?
Our priority right now is the "It’s Better at Bliss" campaign.
Q: What is that?
Right now, our challenge is advertising all the great things that this installation, this community, has to offer soldiers.
Q: What do you think the military needs right now?
The Army needs recruits. It’s no secret the Army has struggled to meet its recruiting goals.
We have met our retention goals. As a matter of fact, the 1st Armored Division was the first large division to close out its retention mission, and the vast majority of those families are re-enlisting to stay here on Fort Bliss. We’re doing a great job of retaining talent in El Paso.
But if we’re not bringing enough recruits into the front door of the Army, then we’re not going to have the talent we need in the division to fight and win.
Q: How does the Army handle misconceptions when trying to recruit people?
Through sharing personal stories and through the soldiers that are out in the community.
If you want to be a doctor, you can do it here. If you want to fly, you can do it here. If you want to go shoot guns, big guns, all kinds of guns, you can do it here. If you want to travel the world, you can do it here. If you want to get money for college, you can do it here. There’s nothing you can’t accomplish when wearing this uniform.
Q: Is the Army more inclusive today?
What I can tell you is the Army is a much better version of itself today than it was in 1996, with respect to how we treat each other regardless of where you come from, what you look like and what your personal preferences may be. The bottom line is, we’re all here to defend our country and we need to have the most talented and capable people in our country wearing the uniform.
Q: How do you prepare soldiers as new technology is created and equipment and tactics change?
Technology and the battlefield are two things that continuously change. If two countries are at war, you can assume that every other country is watching that fight and adapting their own TTP (tactics, techniques and procedures) to be successful in the fight they see developing in front of them.
The most successful countries are the ones that can predict the future battlefield, which is where the Army is right now. The Army has always been forward-thinking in terms of what we need to prepare and deliver for the next fight. The Army is focused on 2030 and the Army’s focused on 2040.
Q: How prepared is Fort Bliss?
Absolutely prepared.
Q: What is a soldier’s greatest weapon?
The things that are most important to a soldier are the things that you can’t take away, including your mind and your heart, our Army values, our soldier’s creed and code of conduct – things that are a part of Army culture that we want to make a part of a soldier’s character.
You can be tired, hungry, cold and in an enemy prisoner of a war camp, and you still have those things to keep you grounded.
Q: How many kids do you have?
Just one, and he’s 22. He’s not much of a kid anymore. He’s actually here. He just PCSed (permanent change of station) here from the Basic Officer Leader Course at the artillery school in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He’s been on the ground a little less than a month.
Q: Did you ever see yourself becoming a command sergeant major?
Absolutely not. From the perspective of a young soldier just walking in the front door, in the Army, the No. 1 rule is you never see yourself as a major.
Q: What made you keep going to reach where you are today?
There’s a certain amount of resilience that I developed as a young man before coming into the Army, but my success over time, I would say, is directly credited to, first, the support from my family throughout this journey. Without their support, you can’t live this life successfully. There are just too many pitfalls associated with that.
The second is the great leaders that I’ve come into contact with over the course of my career who provide an example of what right looks like – people who hold me accountable to the expectations of this Army and the country.
Q: What are you doing after this interview?
I’m continuing the onboarding process here to get to know all the commands here on the installation, the command teams and the soldiers. I’m finding what challenges we have that I can help affect, and am continuing to get to know the members of the El Paso community.
