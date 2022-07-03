On a recent Thursday, the waiting room at the Child Guidance Center was bustling with families coming and going and kids holding on to their parents.
The center, which provides mental health services for some of El Paso’s youngest residents, has seen a jump in the number of patients after two years of trauma and grief from the pandemic and Aug. 3, 2019 mass shooting.
Cathy Gaytan, at the helm of the Child Guidance Center, has used her background in therapy as she works to navigate prevention and care for El Paso children and families.
She came to El Paso 15 years ago as a newlywed. Her husband, a child psychiatrist, is from El Paso and wanted to return home. She spent the first six months getting used to her new life in the desert.
“Over time, I learned how to explore it and all the beauty within it,” Gaytan said. “It’s the friendliest community on the planet. It’s now my ultimate home.”
Gaytan has led the Child Guidance Center through major expansions and has helped other local nonprofits collaborate on resources and goals.
The Child Guidance Center recently signed an affiliate agreement with Aliviane that Gaytan said will help the center offer more resources for children and families seeking mental health care.
The center is also undergoing a major renovation of its Yandell offices. Right now, it’s housed at the AFIC Building about a half-mile away.
Gaytan received her bachelor’s degree at the University of Notre Dame and her masters at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
She spent some time with El Paso Inc. last month in her office facing the Franklin Mountains, where she said she has the perfect view to watch the star light up in the evenings.
Q: How did you get on the path to where you are now?
Initially, in college, I thought I would be a business major, and had my career envisioned to be in some type of business management or accounting. About halfway through, I realized I wanted to spend my career helping other people. I switched to a history major.
After graduation, I did VISTA volunteering with kids for a while. Then I found my love for children.
I did social service for about 10 years in various areas, working with the elderly and all kinds of different things. Then I realized I wanted to work in prevention.
I wanted to address issues early on so that kids could lead the fullest life they possibly could, to avoid some of the problems I was seeing in older people.
I decided to take some classes in psychology. I realized that among the options available for therapy, social work drew me so much because of its values, ethics, principles and breadth of scope of what you can do with it.
I wanted to be specifically a therapist with children. I went to grad school and did that and did all kinds of mental health interventions, in the hospital, home and outpatient.
I came to El Paso when I married my husband, who is a child psychiatrist from here. He wanted to come back here.
My career stemmed from a place of early intervention with kids. Mental health to me has always been important, because of seeing the impact it has in myself and family members and friends and the community, and really wanting to make a difference in people’s lives.
Q: How has your perspective of El Paso changed since you got here?
When I first came here, I was at a certain point in my life. My mom had just passed away. I had lived in a lot of different areas of the country where there was a lot of greenery and had never lived in the desert before.
I had just gotten married. My first exposure to El Paso was that I didn’t work for the first six months and was trying to get oriented to my new life. I really didn’t explore it much.
My perception as I’ve navigated my career in this community is that it’s enormously grown in the close-knit collaboration of nonprofits. That’s been a joy to witness and help lead.
Q: What kind of work are you doing now and what was the transition between your therapy and administrative experiences?
There was a shift in terms of my level of education. There were lots of things I had to learn in being an administrator and running a business. That was very different.
Leadership skills and development were important. I did the REALIZE leadership course through the Paso del Norte Health Foundation. That was helpful.
My clinical skill I carry with me all day every day and use all the time in this position. I think it’s one of the most important skills in leadership and the roles that I play.
Q: How has the Child Guidance Center changed since you got here?
The organization was founded in 1954 by a group of El Pasoans who believed that every child deserved high-quality mental health care in the community. At that point, if a child had a mental health challenge, they usually went the route of the juvenile justice system or an inpatient hospital.
The agency has been extraordinarily resilient through decades of challenges of funding, and the growth and need for child mental health care. It’s a real tribute to everyone who’s ever worked in this organization. For over 60 years it’s still going, and going strong.
Since I became CEO, some of the changes have been extensive growth in programming. We used to offer two, but now we offer seven different services housed within four different programs.
Our staff has doubled in size. Our budget has more than doubled in size. We recently entered into an affiliate agreement with Aleviane, a larger fellow nonprofit.
Q: What’s the social work profession look like in El Paso in terms of jobs and talent?
The Child Guidance Center is in need of hiring people. We have several open positions. I think that’s true for most businesses, for-profit and nonprofit. There is a need for more therapists for sure in El Paso.
Therapists can have the schooling of either social work, professional counseling or psychology. There’s a definite need here in El Paso for more mental health professionals.
Q: Do you think the close collaboration among nonprofits is something unique to El Paso?
I think the main convenor of mental health entities is the Behavioral Health Leadership Council. There are three groups underneath. One of those is the Family Leadership Council, and I’m vice chair of that.
That’s where mental health entities, as well as schools and other entities serving children, come together every month. We have a behavioral health needs assessment that was conducted last year that guides us in our work.
It shows all the gaps in our community and the strengths. We work on how to highlight and expand on the strengths, and how to fill in the gaps.
We’re going through some planning stages right now. That level of collaboration I think is unique to El Paso. It’s a very safe environment where you have, frankly, competitors coming together to look at a unified goal, and unify together to reach the goals.
It takes a lot of courage and an environment with a scarcity of resources. Everybody could be fighting each other for the same pot of money. We do compete, but at the same time it takes courage to be able to put that to the side and come together.
Q: What are the gaps and strengths in mental health care in El Paso?
Some of the gaps are in prevention. Prevention is tough because there’s not much money. There’s also the need for more intensive services. There’s a higher need for evidence-based practice. There’s a need for more school-based care.
There are also challenges in staffing. Finding people to do the work that needs to be done is one of the biggest gaps right now.
Some of the strengths are probably the levels of collaboration. For the organization, I think it’s our courage to expand into new programming territory.
Q: What are you seeing in terms of the kids coming in who need help?
We’ve been seeing long-lasting effects of COVID and cumulative trauma, going back to the shooting as well.
We’ve seen kids struggling with grief over the loss of family members, sometimes multiple family members, from COVID. We’re seeing high levels of anxiety and depression.
There are a lot of kids who have not been identified, suffering in schools that are having suicidal ideation and a lot of anxiety.
We’re lucky for the families that do reach out and the kids we can get to and find.
The statistic used to be that one in five children were experiencing a mental health challenge. It’s now three out of five.
Q: What does the Aliviane affiliation involve?
The affiliate agreement with Aliviane is a great example of how to more efficiently use community resources to reach more kids. It’s going to stretch the dollar and provide an entire continuum of care. They focus on substance abuse, and they do have some outpatient and prevention work.
It started several months ago and has been a process. The agreement was signed in May. An affiliate agreement means that we share our resources. There’s no end date.
It’s a higher level of collaboration with a partner that we’ve been working with for years. It takes a lot of trust and good, solid communication to make something like that happen.
We also have similar missions and values, which has helped make it a success as well.
Q: How’s the renovation at your Yandell offices going?
Work began in December. It’s about 35% finished. It’s taking longer than we anticipated. We’re thinking about eight months from now.
On the first floor, a lot of work has been done. We’re super excited to get back in there.
Q: Has there ever been a time at the Child Guidance Center when you were at risk of just not moving forward?
Yes. There have been times like that. Every organization has a life cycle; you go through up times and down times.
It takes a lot of creativity, courage and innovation to make it through those tough times. It also takes a supportive community to make it through.
It’s been a lot about relationships, transparency and internally coming together.
We went virtual on the week of spring break. All of leadership were in different parts of the state. We met every morning virtually to craft a plan and create an incident command structure immediately.
Having a strong work ethic is another piece of it, and being clear in communication to the best of our ability. Those are some of the elements that have really helped us through those difficult times.
Q: Are there time benchmarks for long-term trauma responses to the mass shooting and pandemic that you keep an eye out for?
You never know what might trigger someone. As human beings, we’re all different, literally. People respond to traumatic events in different ways.
Things like anniversaries of the shooting can be triggering for some people. Resilience is very important to always talk about. The impacts of COVID we expect to last for a while.
Q: How are you involved in the El Paso community?
I love this community; it’s my home. I’m heavily involved in things like the Family Leadership Council.
I also spend a lot of time talking to fellow nonprofit CEOs. There’s a very strong, supportive network. We talk a lot. I had led a community collaborative of about seven local nonprofits who were going for a federal grant.
With Aliviane and the affiliation, that’s been a big chunk of my time.
I’m also involved in the REALIZE leadership program as an alumna, so I participate in recruitment, and I’m going to be on their orientation panel.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
