It’s not often you find someone who’s spent more than half their life working for the same company.
But that’s the case with Art Garza.
He is the CEO at Del Sol Medical Center, a position he’s held for about eight months. But that time is just a fraction of Garza’s career at HCA Healthcare, which spans 30 years in tech and administrative settings.
Garza, 53, came to El Paso from Brownsville, where he was CEO at Valley Regional Medical Center. He’s from Brownsville, and his family still lives there.
He started his health care career in the Army, which he joined at 17. In the Army, Garza learned how to be an X-ray technician, which propelled him into his career at HCA Healthcare.
He’s been a CEO with HCA Healthcare for eight years. Half of his 30-year career was as an X-ray technician, and the other half has been in administrative roles.
Garza received his bachelor’s degree in health care administration from the University of Texas at Galveston. He earned an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a master’s in health care administration from UT Rio Grande.
Garza spent time talking with El Paso Inc. last week in his office at Del Sol Medical Center on the Eastside. He talked about his priorities, recruitment efforts and exploring the city’s taco spots.
Q: When did you first learn you wanted to pursue a career in health care?
I thought my plan was to carry on with the family business. When I was getting close to finishing high school, my dad pulled me aside. The result of that conversation was that I would have his support if I moved forward with something other than the family business.
I’ve lived my entire life to not disappoint my dad. He’s the only hero I’ve ever had. I ended up going into the Army and was an X-ray tech. That’s where I was introduced to health care.
I served my time, honorable discharge, it was an amazing experience, and I kept pursuing it. I was in the civilian world as an X-ray tech, I became a registered CT tech, earned several certifications in the radiology space and eventually got promoted into a leadership position.
Around that time was when I was finishing my MBA. Because of this amazing organization, I was one of a few to participate in a development program for future chief operating officers.
That allowed me to go between hospitals. I was a junior executive with all the responsibility that comes with it, and my career took off that way.
I did not plan this for me. I just knew I wanted to do something in health care.
I’m fortunate to have the opportunities extended to me by way of this company.
I’ve had some amazing mentors and people who have helped me find the right next step along the way, and to think about the step after that.
In 2005, I became a junior executive. In 2010, I got my first COO position. I first became a hospital CEO in 2015.
Q: What was the family business?
The short answer is heating and air conditioning. Neither of my parents graduated high school.
My mom was a homemaker; my dad was the one who paid the bills. He started as an apprentice with a gas company in Brownsville.
He started picking up the trade, going to night school and eventually he earned his credentials to work in air conditioning and heating. He started his own company.
My dad was one of very few that was serving Brownsville in the residential and commercial space. My brother was a Navy electrician. My idea was, we have AC, we have an electrician, I’ll be the plumber.
That’s around the time when my dad said, “Nah, that’s not gonna work.” He saw the drive in me, and I think he saw that I could probably do something else. I’m lucky we had that conversation.
Q: How have the last eight months in this position been? What are your priorities?
It’s been a long time since I had been in El Paso. Part of my training as an Army X-ray tech took place at William Beaumont (Army Medical Center) about 30 years ago. Since then, I hadn’t been to El Paso.
I didn’t really know what to expect. This is an amazing community. Every single person that I meet or interact with has this passion about El Paso. That’s really amazing to see.
Every weekend my wife and I find some little place that’s not a chain, restaurants, and there’s tons of those. We’re getting to know the entire community.
This is a hospital that’s part of a well-established health care system in this community that has a very rich legacy of serving this community.
Now I get to be part of it and build on that.
The staff, doctors are amazing. We just finished our three-year accreditation survey, the Joint Commission Survey. Our hospital did fantastic.
In terms of next steps and priorities, there are multiple. Always ensuring regulatory compliance is top of the list.
Ensuring quality and outcomes is top of the list. We’re ranked high on Leapfrog scores, which is an indicator of quality and outcomes. That’s an incredible accomplishment.
We’re at a special time in the year where we’re starting to plan for next year, building our business plans. Expansion around trauma, women’s services and surgical services is definitely part of the plan.
At the end of the day, while it’s great to have these well laid out plans, the staff we have is at the forefront of everything.
We have to make sure there are well laid-out strategies for engagement, satisfaction and retention, not only in staff but medical staff as well.
Part of my role, and top priorities for me, is in the recruitment and development of our medical staff.
Q: How’s the COVID situation at Del Sol since you got here?
The numbers are stable. The number of patients on ventilators is in the single digits, and it’s been pretty stable over the last 6 or 7 months.
We have seen a little bit of an increase in the community. Tracking cases is becoming even more of a moving target. We were all forced to go to clinics or some place that was able to test and then report tests.
The count of activity in the community, while there might have been a lag, it was a good indicator. Today, how many of us have home tests? Those are not being reported.
The data we’re getting isn’t a complete set. It becomes difficult to manage. We’re hearing how this variant is more contagious, and we’re seeing it.
We’ve never relaxed on our measures to keep our patients, doctors, staff and visitors safe.
Q: A lot of big cities have beefed up security and cameras. Where does El Paso stand?
There’s a bunch of entities out there that are deploying more and more surveillance technology. We still have a little ways to go. I don’t think we have the deployment on a massive scale.
At the same time, there’s that big government feel to some of this, and I don’t think you want cameras everywhere.
But it does add a safety element and it is important.
We’re headed in the right direction, but there’s definitely more coming, and you’ll start to see that.
Q: What is El Paso like versus the other HCA Healthcare markets you’ve worked in?
Whether it’s in Denver, or Nashville, or Houston, where I spent 20 years, we have one singular mission: It’s the people who have kept me around for 30 years.
Hundreds of our employees face risk as they give of themselves to take care of their community.
From a geography standpoint, each city is a little different.
The common thread for me is that I’m going to a new family, a part I haven’t met yet. I’m fortunate.
Q: What are some of the differences or similarities of health care needs in El Paso and Brownsville?
The needs are the same; the threats are really the same. The workforce is changing.
Whether you want to believe it’s because of COVID or just generational differences, today’s workforce is different from 10 years ago.
There are so many generations in the workforce right now.
What we’re all managing right now is the new expectations of the workforce, around the amount of time required to be a health care provider, the amount of education. It’s challenging.
Finding and developing the staff to help us meet those needs today and going forward is probably our biggest challenge. We see physicians exiting the field for retirement.
We see nurses leaving to pursue other options because they’re tired and have given themselves for decades.
We can’t say, it’s our way or the highway. We have to find a way to embrace everyone and work towards a common goal.
Q: What kind of investment has HCA Healthcare made in El Paso? Have you done any recent work or are you planning any new clinics or wings?
There’s constant reinvestment. It’s very easy to have the discussion around robotics suites, brain imaging technology, which we have.
What’s not at the forefront is a lot of the infrastructure. Nobody really thinks about that, but it’s very necessary in operational day-to-day life.
It’s exciting to be able to talk about a robotics suite in the OR which is really the only kind in this area. The way the room is designed is unique to this region.
We made history not long ago, doing deep brain stimulation procedures while the patient was awake.
That’s a significant investment in technology.
We’re also investing heavily in aesthetics, so the environment our employees and doctors work in every day is comfortable.
Q: What do your specialist recruitment efforts look like?
We recruit physicians that are already in the market, and we recruit physicians that are from outside the area.
HCA Healthcare has a recruiting function that helps us with that. If we’re considering recruitment, we usually start through that mechanism. It’s dictated by community need.
We’re looking at what areas of medicine are underrepresented. We try to make sure we can build or justify the need for it.
We want to make sure when we recruit physicians they’re going to be engaged, busy, so we don’t lose the physician.
The pool is shrinking, and they’re in high demand. We’re competing against big cities that offer what maybe we don’t offer.
What we do offer is an amazing place to practice with a community that is extremely grateful for the care they receive.
We offer the promise that if they stick around, they’re probably going to have an amazing career.
Q: Have you met with any community groups so far?
I’ve made great friends with Workforce Solutions, and I’m a big fan of the work they do and have experience with them in other parts of the state.
I’m a big supporter of United Way. In Brownsville, I was the chair and vice chair. I’m lucky I’m able to participate in that organization in El Paso as well.
The work the Medical Center of the Americas is doing is amazing, and the scope of their work is so impressive. That’s been really rewarding on the professional side.
Q: Any good food you’ve tried so far?
There are some amazing taquerias in El Paso. I’ve got a few favorites but am still exploring and holding judgment on which is No. 1 until I give everyone a shot.
Q: What kind of partnerships do you have with other community groups, including Fort Bliss?
The relationship between Las Palmas, Del Sol and Fort Bliss is such a mutually symbiotic relationship.
There are over 50,000 soldiers and families that comprise Fort Bliss. I’ve had a chance to tour their hospital. It’s a big difference from when I was training at the old facility.
We’re very lucky to have them as part of our community constituency.
A lot of the doctors rotate through here. They help with calls, surgical procedures, spine surgeries.
Some of the specialists that are on assignment here have privileges at some of the other hospitals as well.
I’m also really proud of the work we’re starting to do in post-military placement.
Whether it’s a nurse or a tech, who is being discharged from the military, rather than not working with Fort Bliss to place them in our workforce, we’re working together to try to place them in our hospitals.
