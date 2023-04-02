When Anna Alemán was approached about becoming CommUNITY en Acción’s first executive director, it was at a time when the nonprofit was aiming to expand.
“After a strategic plan in 2022 was set, the board of directors made the commitment to move forward with hiring the first executive director to help strengthen community partnerships, invigorate our programs and help expand CommUNITY en Acción’s impact in El Paso,” Alemán said.
She started as the nonprofit’s executive director March 20.
While the organization was officially established in 2011, it really began on June 11, 2010, in a McDonald’s on the Eastside.
El Paso businessman and philanthropist Richard Castro, a founder of CommUNITY en Acción, would talk to other local business leaders about how to better the community over coffee.
From there, meetings at the restaurant grew into an organization with about 50 members, mostly local business owners, and 10 board members, including Alemán.
Some programs it has been responsible for include the Young Achievers Forum – an annual event that introduces young students to colleges through campus tours – and the Latino Legacy Awards, which recognizes people in the community who are making a difference in education, arts, business and health care.
Alemán, who was previously the Texas border regional director for Children at Risk, has more than 17 years of nonprofit experience.
Along the way, she has worked with the FirstLight Community Foundation, the EPISD Education Foundation Executive Forum and The Hospitals of Providence Women’s Health Advisory Board.
El Paso Inc. sat down with Alemán at CommUNITY en Acción’s offices Downtown where she talked about why she chose a career in nonprofits, the organization’s short- and long-term plans and how they are helping some of the children who lost parents during the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting.
Q: Where did you grow up?
I grew up here in El Paso and went to Bowie High School. I grew up in a single-parent household, so I always understood what it’s like to easily become a statistic.
Q: What kind of challenges come from living in a single-parent household?
I graduated from UTEP with a bachelor’s in journalism, and it was not easy. I had transportation problems. My mom was very progressive. She made me save money when I worked in the summers until I bought my own car.
Q: What did your mom work as?
My mom was trained as a secretary in Chihuahua, Mexico. She ended up working in Ciudad Juárez, and the owners of Del Norte Sporting Goods spotted her. They were like, “Oh my God, a Spanish speaker with sales experience and she’s an incredibly beautiful woman. Let’s give her residency.” So that’s how my mom ended up in El Paso and how I was born here.
My mom then went to work for a fabric factory and then got retrained as a home health aide. By the time she retired, she was a home health aide with full citizenship and a GED. That in itself is a little success story.
Q: How did you start your career working in nonprofits?
I’ve worked in both the nonprofit and corporate worlds. I liked both. Nonprofits are always about work that goes back to the community. It’s really about getting to know about people, their passion, and what they like and aligning that to the work you are doing.
Q: How does it feel to be the executive director for CommUNITY en Acción?
I love being an executive director; I love every part of the nuances of the occupation with making sure the organization is healthy and running. I love the communications aspect of the organization and its programs, and now I can help grow those programs when it comes to bringing in the funding to support them.
Q: Why was CommUNITY en Acción created?
The initial purpose of meeting was to bring together successful Latinos interested in making a difference – in contributing and leaving a permanent impression on our region. The drivers were pride, leadership, philanthropy, friendship and collaboration – having all of those influential Latinos uniting to support the mission of CEA so that we can speak in one voice and speak to issues that we think will elevate our Latino voices on business, education, representation and culture.
The goal continues to be to have a voice and harness a collective power to prioritize the issues impacting our community and proactively develop solutions to address these issues. We have focused on educational attainment, graduation rates, education outcomes, the economic development of our small locally owned businesses and the promotion of cultural traditions.
Q: How does CommUNITY en Acción measure success?
Educational attainment, by how many kids graduate and then how do they enter the next phase of work? We have to ask what is preventing students from graduating high school. Are they going into college or a two-year degree at a trade school? If our youth are not getting educated, what does that mean for our future as a community? And it could really depend on their situation.
Q: As the first executive director at CommUNITY en Acción, what are some immediate goals you are focusing on?
We are just jumping into things and running. Besides continuing Latino Legacy, we are continuing the Young Achievers Forum this fall and working to grow our scholarships.
Q: How does the Young Achievers Forum help young students?
The forum is hosted annually and gives middle school students and their parents the college experience for a day to introduce postsecondary education as an achievable goal to those who may not otherwise have this exposure. Each year, the forum brings about 1,000 students and 200 parents to the University of Texas at El Paso and New Mexico State University for a day of inspiration, motivation and education. The last time it was done was in 2021, and it’s returning this year.
Q: Is there going to be anything different when the Young Achievers Forum returns this year?
One of the things we’re trying to do at the Young Achievers Forum is not only bring it back but extend it. We help kids in the sixth grade, but how do we move to the seventh and eighth grades? Those are some of the things that we want to grow now that we’re going to have staff.
Q: What are the organization’s long-term goals?
Opening doors to economic prosperity. Our new mission is to mobilize Latino and Latina leadership to impact economic and social equity, educational opportunities and cultural appreciation. We want to continue to have a voice and harness our collective power to increase economic opportunities, advance educational access and celebrate our Latino cultural heritage.
Q: Does CommUNITY en Acción have any other projects in the works to accomplish those goals?
We are planning an in-person economic summit this fall, where we talk about what smaller businesses are going through, especially locally underrepresented businesses. We are working on summit partners and presenters, which include JPMorgan Chase, the Latino Business Action Network and Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program.
Right now, we have 50 members that represent local businesses. Obviously, there are more businesses in El Paso that we have not reached. Our goal would be advertising and promoting, making sure those smaller businesses know about it.
A lot of these people are very, very busy. There are so many seminars and there are so many summits, how do they know this is going to be something good for them?
We also partnered with the National Minority Supplier and Development Council to meet with the Aspen Latinos Institute and Society Program to discuss a procurement playbook to benefit our locally owned underrepresented small businesses.
Q: Why do we need a procurement playbook?
The Latino Aspen Institute and NMSDC have been working with the city of San Antonio on a sustainable procurement playbook to work collaboratively on high-impact sustainable procurement opportunities for locally owned underrepresented businesses. Local governments spend billions of dollars through their procurement of goods and services, creating unique opportunities to generate a variety of sustainable benefits.
In San Antonio, 30% of city business goes to locally owned underrepresented businesses. That number is 5% in El Paso. This presents an incredible opportunity for CommUNITY en Acción to take the lead in reimagining and developing the city of El Paso’s playbook.
Q: Do you plan to add staff?
Absolutely. We’ve had an employee before, but they would have more duties like getting files in order and other administrative stuff, so the organization stays afloat. We’d like to bring someone on just for the Young Achievers Forum events.
Q: What are some of the organization’s recent accomplishments?
The Men of Company E memorial, which is a new monument that was created and placed in a prominent location in Cleveland Square. The original work of art continues to be on Delta Ave. The decision to create a new sculpture was due to potential structural damage.
Company E was made up of soldiers mostly from the Segundo Barrio and Bowie High School. They were the only Mexican American unit in the Army during World War II.
Q: How can someone apply to be a member?
Two current members in good standing nominate you. Then you would fill out a form, letting us know who you are and it gets reviewed by our membership committee.
You don’t have to be a Latino to join; you just have to believe in the organization’s mission to focus on economic development and social equity education for the betterment of the community.
Q: How much is membership?
It’s a $500 membership. Memberships help our operational costs.
Q: How else is the organization funded?
Through Latino Legacy. It was originally going into scholarships, and now that it’s grown, we’re also using part of the money to underwrite the operational costs.
Now that I’m here, I’m also going to work on bringing in corporate sponsorships for some of the programming we’ve touched on.
Q: What scholarships does CommUNITY en Acción provide?
One is the Richard Castro Community Service Scholarship Fund that supports schools in Tornillo and Canutillo, areas that are on the outskirts of our community. It ensures that these kids get introduced to volunteer work and community service. For that, we give a $1,000 scholarship to five students each year.
Then we have the CEA Survivors en Acción Scholarship Fund. That one was established after the Aug. 3 tragedy.
Q: What is the Survivors en Acción Scholarship?
We give priority to the children who lost both their parents and become orphans. After that, we give to any child who might have lost either their caregiver or parent. We have already given two $10,000 scholarships.
We were thinking about who was going to take care of these kids and make sure they have a good future. Our goal was to make sure to let them know that they are not alone and there’s a community behind them.
Q: Can you talk about any of the recipients?
We had a conversation with the current recipient that was very emotional. She lost her mom and was only 17 at the time. She had to live by herself.
Now she’s 19, and last year for the second time we gave her the scholarship. And she can use that money in whatever way she wants.
Q: How is she doing now?
When we reached her, she had been accepted to a college in New York City. She’s an artist now living in Chihuahua.
Last year she came to the Latino Legacy Awards, and we got to meet her for the first time.
