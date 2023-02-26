Margie Salazar started out as a part-time teller at FirstLight Federal Credit Union more than 25 years ago. It was a convenient job while she earned her degree in marketing and management at the University of Texas at El Paso.
It’s been an interesting rise to the top for Salazar.
The 47-year-old is now chief executive of FirstLight, El Paso’s second-largest credit union, and oversees $1.5 billion in assets, 337 employees and 11 branches. This month, she succeeded Karl Murphy, who retired after more than 30 years as CEO.
The credit union, which has 109,000 members, is now moving forward with a branch transformation project that involves renovating all its branches and outfitting them with new technology.
Salazar has worked in several positions at the credit union, including in marketing, human resources, lending, asset quality and e-services. Most recently, Salazar was the chief financial officer.
She has served as board president of the El Paso Chapter of Credit Unions and Armed Services YMCA. She is a member of the National Association of Latino Credit Unions and Professionals and serves on the advisory council of UTEP’s El Paso Banking Academy.
When El Paso Inc. met with Salazar on a recent Monday, she was moving into her new office in Northeast. One of her favorite features: The view of the Franklin Mountains, where Salazar likes to hike and bike. The walls were bare, but she has plans to adorn them with photos taken and printed by her dad, who is retired and sells his prints at area farmers markets.
El Paso Inc. sat down with Salazar and talked about her new role, how she got there and the setbacks along the way.
Q: Did you grow up in El Paso?
I did. I went to Irvin High School, so I grew up in the Northeast. My parents grew up in Segundo Barrio. My dad went to Bowie.
Q: What did your parents do?
My mom was a stay-at-home mom, and my dad was a retail manager for many years for Woolco and then Woolworth.
At Irvin High, I recently had the opportunity to speak with a bunch of juniors and seniors.
Q: How did it go?
It was a little intimidating. I thought, OK, there are 300 high school students. What am I going to say to keep their attention?
But it turned out really well. They were asking questions. They were engaged. They were asking to take pictures afterward. Really, I just told my story.
I talked about from when I started high school and how I worked at the Pep Boys on Dyer. And then just shared my journey with them from that time to today and then shared some motivational advice at the end.
Q: What was your first job at FirstLight?
I was a part-time teller at the Fort Bliss branch. It was a good job for me because it worked well with my school schedule.
Q: What did you like and dislike most about that job?
I took business classes, but my job was my introduction to banking and finance in the real world. I really enjoyed working with people. Balancing at the end of the day was a little stressful because you always want to make sure you balance, but, really, it was a great job for a college student.
Q: You rose from teller to CEO. What is your advice for others climbing the career ladder?
Continually set new goals for yourself. I was the first in my family to graduate from college so, for me, graduating from college was a big goal. And then once I got into the management role, I thought about becoming a vice president.
I took advantage of as much training the credit union offered as possible. There were a lot of leadership training opportunities.
Once I got into the vice president role, I thought, I wonder if I could be executive vice president and I learned everything I could about that.
I had great mentors along the way that helped me get there. At every point, I set a new goal, but it was all in little steps.
Q: Did doubts ever creep in?
Oh, definitely. There were many times I felt like, I don’t know if I’m quite ready for this or even qualified. But my thought was I’d never know if I didn’t try it, and I would probably regret it if I didn’t try.Be willing to put in the work.
Q: Any other lessons learned along the way?
Learning to work with difficult people and not letting that derail your career path and goals.
Along the way, there were some managers I had that weren’t the best managers. There were times I thought to myself, I don’t really want to work for this person. I’ll go look for a job somewhere else. But then I thought, Why am I going to let this person get in the way? I really like working here.
It was just overcoming that and finding a way to work with difficult people. Eventually, they didn’t fit the culture and left.
Q: Challenges?
My world kind of stopped when I was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, with blood cancer. Everything just changed. It was probably the two most difficult years of my life. I’m still going through it today, but that was really tough.
I went through aggressive chemotherapy. Lost all my hair. I went through a stem cell transplant at MD Anderson. I was there for about three months, and then there have been ongoing various treatments and setbacks along the way. It’s a continuing journey.
There are a couple of things it taught me. One is just to appreciate each day and live each day with gratitude and focus on the positive. And then really it just gave me the courage to overcome obstacles.
Q: How do you develop that positive mindset through cancer?
It’s tough. There were many ups and downs. I think it’s just a choice you make. It’s a choice whether I’m going to focus on everything that is wrong and bad or going to focus on all the good things in my life.
I leaned into my faith, my family and just made a decision that I was going to focus on the positive and was not going to let this event – I call it an experience – stop me from reaching my goals.
Q: Why do you define it as an experience?
For one, it’s not a single event; it’s ongoing. It’s kind of here to stay. It’s an experience that has made me stronger, and I’ve learned from it.
I don’t know. I just like to think of it as an experience, rather than a diagnosis, tragedy or just an event.
Q: What have been some of the big turning points for the credit union?
The biggest one was probably our community charter change. We were initially Fort Bliss Federal Credit Union and focused on the military. Tvhat still remains a very important part of our membership, and we have a strong relationship with Fort Bliss.
We acquired a credit union in Las Cruces, so expanded into that market. We have three branches there. We got our community charter so anyone in El Paso or Doña Ana counties could join the credit union. That was about the time we changed our name to FirstLight.
Q: Where did the name come from?
We landed on FirstLight because we still wanted to have a tie to the military even though we were expanding. In the military, you often do things at sunrise, or first light, so it’s a phrase that’s common in the military.
I was thinking about the turning points you asked about. We used to be largely on just Fort Bliss, and 9/11 really forced us to have locations outside of the post because it was locked down tight from one day to the next.
We had members who could not get on the post anymore, so we had to quickly open up locations to serve them. That kind of started the expansion.
Q: How is business at the credit union today?
We’ve grown. We’re just under $1.5 billion in assets and more than 100,000 members. We’re focused on our mission, which is to improve lives and achieve dreams. We’re not just a financial institution; we don’t just take deposits and loans. We improve people’s lives, and we do that through various means, including financial education.
We also have a foundation. It’s raised a lot of money and part of that goes to scholarships. Right now, our scholarship program is open for applications. We’ll be awarding over $25,000 in scholarships to high school students in El Paso and Las Cruces.
We know El Paso is a low-income community, and the credit union has a low-income designation. We also have a CDFI designation, which is a Community Development Financial Institution.
Those designations are given to credit unions that serve low-income markets with the mission of improving the financial well-being of our communities. They allow us to apply for grant money, and we use that grant money for various programs, such as a down payment assistance program.
Q: What are some of the biggest barriers you see El Pasoans face to accessing the financial system?
It varies. A lack of trust can be a barrier. Members who just moved to the U.S., they might not have accounts at financial institutions. Whether it’s a lack of trust or lack of education, they are unbanked and just keep cash. So one thing we can do is educate, educate and educate.
Another barrier I see is a lack of savings. That is a big challenge for people. When incomes are low it becomes difficult, and with prices going up it’s even harder for people to save.
I remember when I first started here, I was probably only putting away $10 into a savings account. But even if it’s a small amount, it’s important to have that discipline to put something away.
One of the things we’re looking at in the future is a matching savings program to encourage people to save.
Q: How is the economy impacting El Pasoans? Are people struggling to make payments on car loans and mortgages?
We see two trends. There are some members that are doing very well. Lending is still strong. There is another segment of the population that is struggling because of inflation and prices being high.
We are starting to see increases in delinquencies on loans and charge offs on loans. What we try to do is work out a plan with them and work it out so they can make their payments.
It’s tough if prices are rising and your income doesn’t. That’s why savings is so important.
Q: How are the Fed’s rate hikes impacting the credit union and El Pasoans?
It makes it more expensive to borrow, so it is impacting El Pasoans and Las Crucens. There is a slowdown as people might not be able to afford the same size loan they would have previously. Lending is still strong overall, though.
There is a bright side in that the labor market is still very strong.
Deposit growth has very much decreased. People just don’t have enough disposable income. It’s costing more to buy things, so there is less savings.
Q: What are your immediate goals for FirstLight?
We are going through a big branch transformation project where we are completely revamping our branches. We are gutting them and are introducing state-of-the-art technology, including video teller machines. It gives members flexibility. We realize not everyone wants complete automation.
I think of my kids. They don’t want to speak to someone. They would much rather do everything self-service. If they have to call someone, they’re, like, never mind. If someone wants to talk to someone by video or in person, they can do that.
It frees up our staff that was traditionally on the teller line to be member advisors. We call them branch engagement centers. It’s a very open concept.
Q: What is the timeline?
The Kenworthy branch right next door is the first one to go through this. It should be the first branch to go live with the new model in April or May.
We’re doing three branches in Las Cruces and four in El Paso and then any new branches would be built with the new concept.
