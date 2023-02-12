At a young age, Jonathan Killings needed a job to support himself and his little brother.
“My father died when I was 19. Out of necessity, I needed to do something that would support me and my brother, who was at a very young age,” said Killings, the new chief of the El Paso Fire Department. “I wanted to have a good solid career, and I wanted to contribute to the community that I live in. The Fire Department fit the bill, so I applied, and the rest is history.”
Killings, 47, graduated from the El Paso Fire Academy in 1998. He has worked in all ranks within the department, including the ComSAR mountain rescue team, in emergency operations and 911 communications, and as the hazmat and fire training captain.
Killings was promoted to battalion chief in 2016 and became interim chief in May 2022. He was officially promoted to fire chief in December, succeeding Mario D’Agostino, who was named deputy city manager for public safety.
Killings has a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Phoenix, a master’s in public administration from Sam Houston State University and has been a licensed EMT since 2009.
El Paso Inc. sat down with Killings in his office at the El Paso Fire Department’s Downtown headquarters, where he discussed saving lives, the increasing responsibilities of a firefighter and rebranding the department.
Q: What has it been like since officially being appointed fire chief?
I’m not going to lie, it’s challenging but also gratifying. I’m in a position now where you can really make a difference. It’s a position where I have a lot of influence over the direction of the department and how we serve the community.
I’m still getting used to the political side of things and how to maneuver around in that orientation. Overall, coming up through the department has done a really good job of preparing me for this role, so it’s been fun.
Q: Why should someone become a firefighter?
It’s about being part of contributing to the community that you live in. There’s a really great sense of pride that comes from doing this job every day. You’re not going to get rich being a firefighter, but you’re going to be rich in the reward that you feel when you go home and know that you’ve made a difference in somebody’s life. I’ve been a part of saving lives and bringing new life into this world.
I remember one time that we were on the scene of a gentleman that was experiencing chest pain. He’s there talking to us, and suddenly he goes into cardiac arrest and essentially dies right there in front of us.
We were able to jump into action and initiated CPR. Three days later, he walked out of the hospital. His wife was able to spend more time with him, and he was able to have more time with his family because of our actions that day.
I’ve always been very proud of being a firefighter in El Paso.
Q: What are the department’s response times?
Our response times are something that we are constantly monitoring. Right now, our response times are good. With the fire incident Downtown in December, we arrived at the scene in about two minutes. But we have the resources Downtown to respond fast, which is why we’re building new stations in areas of extreme growth to continue maintaining those response times.
Q: Where will the two new fire stations be located?
Fire Station 36 is on the far Westside, which is slated to open up here in spring, and Fire Station 38 is on the far Eastside, which we’re looking to have by next summer. With the new stations come additional positions with the growth of the fire department to respond and provide the service to those areas that are needed.
Q: How is the El Paso Fire Department doing?
The department has always been a high-performing organization. It’s always been at the top of its game as far as the services we deliver.
Q: What services does the department provide?
The roles within the department have expanded. We’ve started doing an ambulance service. We have about 40 firefighters and telecommunicators at the 911 communication center. We also oversee the office of emergency management.
During the pandemic, the role the fire department played involved testing, vaccinations and helping the community recover from the incident. The fire department has played a role in large incidents like being first responders on Aug. 3, 2019.
Q: Does the El Paso Fire Department help towns outside of the city?
We have memorandums of understanding in place to share resources with places like Horizon Fire and Socorro. They help us with incidents that are right on the border. Conversely, we will support and help them. We’ll respond not only to the county of El Paso but also to the outlying counties.
It’s very important for us as the big fish out here to be able to support the smaller agencies and make sure that we’re sharing resources because we are a community. And we must be able to make sure that the whole community is safe – not just for the city of El Paso but also for the surrounding jurisdictions.
Q: How have the responsibilities of a firefighter changed over the years?
What’s changed is the expectations from the community and how the community views the fire department’s role. We ask what the role of a firefighter in today’s society is and how they fill that role. Back in the day, we were scheduled from eight hours back then to now 24-hour shifts based on the necessity and what role we need to fill.
We’re also changing the mindset of the firefighters to look at things from a community risk perspective and how we can reduce the risks so that we don’t have to respond. We also try to find ways we can help to educate the public so that they can prevent themselves from having that emergency instead of waiting for an emergency to happen and then responding.
Q: How does the department prepare rookies for these responsibilities through the fire academy?
We have a great professional development program where we always encourage development within our ranks and professional improvement. I credit the program directly to the great leadership of the former fire chiefs and all the way down to company officers, as they’re always encouraging and helping the recruits better themselves.
The city of El Paso really encourages its employees to better themselves. I am a direct beneficiary of the tuition assistance program that is offered through the city of El Paso. It helped me to get my bachelor’s degree, and it helped me to get my master’s degree.
Q: How can people apply to the fire department?
Our recruitment is currently open. If you go to the city’s website and the fire department’s page, you can apply directly there. A lot of our recruitments apply through media campaigns.
We recruit heavily through the local school districts where we start at the high school level. We also recruit through community colleges. We also heavily recruit through social media, since getting out and spreading the word is huge.
Q: How many recruits graduated from the program in 2022?
Last year, we graduated somewhere in the range of about 70 recruits. Our staffing tables really contributed to that recovery aspect of what we were talking about getting our numbers back up to where they needed to be.
Q: How does the department make sure those graduates stay in El Paso?
We have really good success with the retention of our trainees; we don’t lose too many to other cities. El Paso is unique in that we’re kind of out here on an island, far removed from other cities, so it’s always a major move to go and work in another city.
We provide good benefits and compensation for new firefighters coming in. Our salaries are competitive based on the cost of living and are further for the El Paso market. We’ve also been successful at recruiting people from other cities to come to El Paso because of the city itself.
Q: What is the department doing now with the Downtown fire that occurred in December?
It’s still officially under investigation until we can get that building either secured or make it safe for investigators to go in there.
The fire Downtown was a unique situation that provided unique challenges. The fire in that building was so intense that about three floors of the building collapsed down into the basement.
On our more typical investigations, let’s say with a single-family dwelling for a house fire, usually, we can get investigators in, and they get started immediately after the fire is put out. Then they’ll have a determination of the fire, ranging from a couple of hours to a couple of days.
Q: How can the department work with local businesses in Downtown to prevent fires?
It’s an ongoing challenge. When you go into the building, it’ll be fine and then by the next year, there are some problems that lead to the same process.
It starts with annual business inspections. We’ve traditionally seen that stores Downtown always have issues with storage and availability of space. If the owners are not in compliance, it comes back into our fire investigation division, where our fire marshals will go out and have backup investigations. They can ultimately enforce regulations depending on how severe the conditions are.
We don’t want to impinge on anybody’s ability to operate as a business, but we want them to be able to do it in a safe manner so that it’s not going to impact the city in a negative way as we saw in December.
Q: Are the Downtown buildings safe and secure from catching fire?
I feel that with the ordinances in the fire codes that we have placed, there’s sufficient protection in the buildings. It’s incumbent upon responsible building owners to maintain those things.
Q: Plans for the Fire Department going into 2023?
Our department is rebranding. We’re going to look at everything from the department patch, our symbol, the color of the fire trucks and the uniforms that we wear. We’re reimagining the department to something that’s going to be more in line with all the services our men and women provide to El Paso, while freshening up our look.
Our department is going to continue to grow. We’re really focused on recruitment while also focusing on inclusion. One of the areas that we’ve struggled in is having women in the fire service, so we want to make this profession more attractive for female firefighters, as their roles specifically bring a lot to the table.
