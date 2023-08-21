For five decades, Professional Investment Counsel has managed millions of dollars of other people’s money – the wealth of high-net-worth individuals in El Paso, along with nonprofits, foundations and endowments.
This year, the El Paso-based money management firm is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
“There’s a lot of opportunity in El Paso,” said Gary Borsch, the firm’s chief executive. “It is a good, fertile business environment.”
Harry Stone, a stockbroker in El Paso, founded Professional Investment Counsel in 1973 to solve a problem.
At the time, brokers were largely paid commissions on the products they sold, which could put their interests in conflict with their clients’ interests. So, Stone decided to start a firm that would charge a flat fee based on assets, a novel idea at the time.
Stone died in 2008 but the firm continues under Borsch and David Prilliman, the company’s president. Both men were with Stone for many years before his death.
The company’s straightforward investment strategy hasn’t changed: It buys large-cap, American stocks – the Walt Disney, General Motors and Apples of the world.
Borsch grew up in a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri, where his dad worked as a bartender.
He graduated with a degree in English from Monmouth College in Chicago and was drafted into the Army for three years during the Vietnam War. Afterward, he landed a job with Proctor and Gamble in the advertising department.
“I couldn’t have been happier,” he said. “I was traveling all across the country doing marketing and field advertising work and brand management coordination.”
Eventually, Borsch tired of the constant travel and began looking for a place to settle. He was hired by Dean Witter Reynolds and worked in Tucson, Ariz., before moving to El Paso with his wife, Laura, to open an office for the firm here.
He was recruited by Stone to Professional Investment Counsel 32 years ago and has been CEO for the past 20.
Borsch has also served as chair of the El Paso Chamber and is a trustee of the El Paso Firemen & Policemen’s Pension Fund, which is about a $2 billion fund.
He sat down with El Paso Inc. and talked about their stock market returns, who needs a financial advisor, the economic outlook and why they really, really like American stocks.
Q: How was Professional Investment Counsel founded? What’s the story behind it?
Harry Stone, who founded Professional Investment Counsel 50 years ago this month, was a stockbroker in El Paso. He was at EF Hutton. I happened to be a stockbroker at Dean Witter at the time, and I knew Harry through the business.
This was when people in the investment business were doing transactional trading. In other words, you’re my client, I do a trade for you, I get a commission and that’s about as far as it goes. That’s the way it had been done forever.
Harry, being a visionary, realized there is a conflict in that kind of transaction. You as the client with the money are wondering, “Why does Gary want me to buy this stock? Is it because it’s good for him or for me?”
So Harry left a very successful brokerage business and decided he would start here in El Paso something that was new at the time: a fee-based asset management business.
There was nobody between Fort Worth and the West Coast that was doing that kind of fee-based management business, and Harry had the courage and foresight to do it.
Q: How did it work out?
Like any good idea, it was slow going at the beginning, but then it caught on. Now when you go to virtually any institution that will invest money for you, they are using the fee-based system.
The business has grown. You all did a story back in 2007 about us. At the time, we had grown substantially with something like $120 million under management. Our peak assets under management were $365 million.
Q: How much do you manage now?
We got out of the institutional business because it was very time-consuming and unprofitable.
We’ve gone from 250 clients to about half that, but those are much more stable clients. It’s a better deal for them and for us. Our assets under management declined, but we are much more profitable and our client relationships are more personal and lasting.
Q: Who is your typical client?
A typical client has assets with us of somewhere around $600,000 to $750,000. We have some that are $15 million to $20 million. We have some that are $200,000. Our clients also include foundations, endowments and nonprofits.
Q: Overall, how are returns these days?
Good. We just finished the first half of the year, and we are up double digits.
The good news is that many of the factors that were causing last year to be sluggish – we sort of treaded water – have eased. That’s when we think inflation peaked. That’s when the Fed started tightening. We don’t know when it is going to happen, but we are closer to the end of that tightening process.
At an institutional conference I attended in Miami last week, one of the speakers who heads a massive pension fund asked attendees to consider what we were talking about this time last year. We were looking at a stock market that was going nowhere. We were looking at interest rates that were very low, and the Fed hadn’t started tightening yet. The bond market was in the doldrums, banks were paying nothing for deposits and the commercial real estate market was the savior of our portfolios.
Now, let’s look at where we are right now. The 2023 stock market has had a good first half of the year, and bonds have been a terrific performer. But what has been a disaster? The real estate market.
There is a huge number out there, $5.5 trillion, of commercial real estate debt in this country. Roughly $1.5 trillion needs to be refinanced in the next one to two years, and it’s going to have to be financed at higher interest rates than was originally put on the books. That’s going to put a real damper on the commercial real estate market.
Q: What was Harry Stone’s style of investing?
He firmly believed in not chasing the most popular trends – whatever was currently fashion. His feeling was if you invest in good quality, large, profitable, dividend-paying, American companies over the years, you will do well.
That has proven to be true. It doesn’t mean every year, but most of the time it is the best way to make money over the long haul, no matter what’s going on in the world. That was his style then, and it’s our style today.
We are registered with the appropriate regulatory agencies. We are monitored and audited. We have never had to go to court. We manage a substantial amount of money, and much of that money is from right here in El Paso.
When Warren Buffett is asked about timing and current events – What about Ukraine? What about China? What about the divisiveness in American politics? – he points out that in the year 1900, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was in the single digits. Over the past 123 years, we’ve been through world wars, economic meltdowns, financial crises, periods of rampant inflation, a pandemic and much more. All those horrible things have happened, and would you say those times were good times to invest in the stock market? The Dow closed today at around 35,000. My guess is 123 years from today, we’re still going to be OK.
There is never going to be a perfect time to get in or get out of the market. This is why patient investors buy quality investments and hold on to them.
Q: Do you increasingly have clients who want to steer away from investing in certain industries or companies they are opposed to for social reasons? For example, not wanting to invest in oil or cigarette companies.
Absolutely. For instance, we have a number of doctors that have particular feelings about certain drug companies that they have worked with over their careers. We also have some people who have retired from various companies we buy stock in. They will say, “I retired from that business so don’t buy me any stock in it. I already have enough in that, so diversify me away from that.”
Q: From your perch managing the money of high-net-worth individuals, along with nonprofits, foundations and endowments, what is your sense of how the city has grown and its direction?
It has improved. It is a very diverse and inclusive city.
There’s an old business model, if you can call it that, in El Paso that mostly no longer exists: People would make a lot of money in their field, hit it big and then retire to La Jolla.
Now, you’ve got people who are committed to El Paso. They have made substantial fortunes and have chosen to stay here and live and give back. They could have been out of here a long time ago.
Q: Who needs a financial advisor and how do you go about picking one?
If you’ve got investible money, then in all probability you need to get professional advice – just like you need to find a doctor that you can trust if you are sick.
You all are young. I wish I were that young. I would be doing things totally different than I did when I was growing up.
Q: How so?
I would be utilizing the tax benefits the federal government gives us in IRAs and 401(k) plans. Over time, the power of compounding the interest and dividends you receive is unbelievable, and I think many young people don’t realize that. But, hey, 40 and 50 and 60-year-olds also need financial advice. If you’ve got money that is important to you and you want to know how you can make that money grow, then look for a financial advisor.
Q: Any red flags to look out for?
You need to ask: How is this financial advisor getting paid? Maybe the financial advisor is working for an insurance company. Odds are he or she is going to recommend buying an insurance-related product. And, by the way, that product happens to come from the company they are getting paid by.
The most important question you need to ask if you are going to be paying for financial advice: Is he or she acting as my fiduciary? A fiduciary is required by law to act in the client’s best interest, as opposed to a transactional-based agent. There is a huge difference.
Q: What is the best business or financial advice you have ever received?
Part of it came from our late founder Harry Stone. Harry was a big believer in being patient. I have retirement plans of my own. They are no different from what you all can have. They are IRAs and 401(k)s. I don’t look at them every day. Being patient and taking advantage of tax benefits that are being offered to you and the power of compound interest is very, very important.
We have a top-down, macro strategy. The three questions we ask are: What is inflation doing? Is our economy growing? What is happening with interest rates? Well, right now, inflation is looking better, our economy is still growing and the end may be in sight for interest rate hikes. It is absolutely OK to own stocks now.
Q: Harry Stone brought you on more than 30 years ago. Has it proven to be a good career?
Very much so. I am in my early 70s now, and I love this work and I also enjoy my pension fund work as a trustee of the El Paso Firemen & Policemen’s Pension Fund.
I love the capital markets. The capital markets in this country (Where is my American flag? I need to start waiving it.) are like no other in the world. They have their faults, but they serve as a liquidity outlet, they raise capital and they are a provider of capital. It is a real national treasure, and I am intrigued and fascinated by it. I am also proud to be a part of it and the hundreds of millions of dollars in profits we have returned to our clients over 50 years.
Q: What’s next for Professional Investment Counsel?
I lived in Tucson for four or five years when my wife and I first got married, and we had the opportunity to move to El Paso. It was like night and day compared to the business environment in Tucson. El Paso, believe it or not, has innovative, entrepreneurial, risk-taking investors that want to do things and create new companies and see new ideas generate.
I’ve got to start finding some new people to come in. We are in the process of doing that right now. I don’t think we are going to have any trouble with the succession. The biggest problem is going to be getting me to decide I don’t want to do this anymore.
