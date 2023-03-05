Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Williams, Senior advisor to the commanding general of Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division

It was around April 1990 and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Williams was at a low point in his life.
At the age of 20, Williams needed to change direction after having made some poor life choices. He saw the United States Army as an opportunity to make that change.
“When I was in basic training, the drill sergeant walked down the line one day in front of all the soldiers and asked, ‘Why did you join the Army?’ with most soldiers responding by needing college money or continuing a family legacy in the military,” Williams remembered.
“When the drill sergeant asked me why I joined the Army, I looked him right in the eye and said, ‘Because I was hungry, drill sergeant.’ He looked at me and said, ‘Well, you’re going to do very well here, because you want to be here more than you realize.’ I graduated from basic training 40 pounds heavier.”
Williams, 52, has served in the Army for 34 years. Along the way, he has been assigned to many places, including Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Camp Garry Owen, South Korea; and, of course, Fort Bliss, Texas.
Williams’ awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Army Commendation Medal for Valor, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Saudi Arabia and Kuwait Liberation Medal.
On Friday, Williams retired from his duties in the U.S. Army. The 1st Armored Division hosted a change of responsibility ceremony, where Williams relinquished his role as senior enlisted advisor — considered the second most influential role behind the commanding general — to Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel Rapp.
El Paso Inc. sat down with Williams at the 1st Armored Division headquarters. Williams spoke about Fort Bliss’ special connection to El Paso and his plans to retire on a sailboat. He also had some words of advice
Q: Why are you retiring from the Army?
There are several factors that come into that. We often say in the Army that our family is the most important thing to us, but as leaders, we do things that prove the exact opposite.
For the last 22 years, my family has been dragged around the country with me, supporting me and enabling me to serve in the Army. They have sacrificed a lot for me, and I think it’s time for them to stop sacrificing. I chose this career path; they did not choose it.
I have two teenage kids at home, and I spend a lot of time and energy coaching, developing and mentoring everybody else’s children; I would like to focus more on my own now.
The other part of it is, on March 3, when I transition out of the division and the command sergeant major position, I’ll be approaching 34 years of total service in the Army. After 34 years, I’ve decided it’s time to just go do something else.
Eventually, everyone has to retire. You can’t stay in the Army for the rest of your life. So, if retirement is inevitable, I want to retire on my terms.
I have chosen to retire now as the command sergeant major for the 1st Armored Division and for Fort Bliss when I feel that I am at the top of my game professionally. It is a great opportunity for me to then leave the Army on a high note and go invest my time in my family.
Q: What does retired life look like for you?
That’s another thing that came with the decision of when to retire. Sailing has always been a passion of mine, and I’ve always wanted to live on a sailboat and explore the world.
The army has afforded me the opportunity to explore the world quite a bit, but it’s always been to parts of the world, under terms and conditions, that weren’t necessarily the ones I would prefer. This is an opportunity for me to go explore the world with my family and to experience other cultures.
Q: Any places you want to visit?
We have a loose three- to five-year plan because that’s as close as you can plan when you live on a sailboat.
In late fall, we’ll depart and do some initial sailing just to get everybody up to speed. I’ve got to train my crew, which is my wife and two kids. Then we’ll set off.
We hope to be in the Florida Keys somewhere around November for Thanksgiving. Then we want to be in the Bahamas for Christmas and New Year’s.
It should be pretty tough weather going there, but as the weather starts to warm up, we’ll make our way north up the East Coast.
Then, somewhere in the northeast, eventually we’ll cross the Atlantic to go explore the United Kingdom, the French coast, Spain, Portugal and the Mediterranean and eventually end up back in the Caribbean.
Q: What does a command
sergeant major do?
The interesting thing about being a command sergeant major is that, officially, what you’re told is you’re the senior enlisted advisor to the commanding general, whoever that is at that time. I’m working with them on all matters pertaining to the enlisted soldiers, their welfare and their training.
To put it anecdotally, no one will tell the emperor he has no clothes. The command sergeant major’s job is to make sure that the commander knows the truth. Oftentimes, people can be influenced to color the truth in certain ways because they’re afraid of the reaction that the commander might have.
I will never BS him. He can rely on me to always tell him the truth. One of the first conversations he and I had was that I have candid mouth disease and if you want someone who’s not going to tell you the truth in all situations, then I am not your guy.
Q: What does it mean for you to retire as a command sergeant major?
To retire as a command sergeant major is a huge accomplishment for me. I never thought I was going to be a command sergeant major in the first place. When I joined the Army, I didn’t have that goal.
My career has never been driven by ambition to achieve a certain echelon or title; it’s always just been to do the best that I can do with whatever job I’ve been given. I’ve always thought that if I work hard enough to take care of my soldiers as a noncommissioned officer, I’ll get promoted. If I didn’t, then I won’t and that’s just kind of going to be the measuring stick.
To achieve the rank of command sergeant major was a really big deal for me because it’s the last promotion you ever get. There is no rank for enlisted personnel past command sergeant major other than sergeant major of the Army.
I got promoted to sergeant major in 2013, and then I was appointed to command sergeant major in 2014. I’ve been a command sergeant major for about nine years.
Q: What is the state of Fort Bliss?
Fort Bliss is doing great. We had a tough time with COVID starting in 2020, just like the rest of El Paso did.
The great thing about the relationship that Fort Bliss and El Paso have is when COVID struck, we did not approach it as divided entities. We all put tents up in the parking lots of the hospital on post to help facilitate patient care to work with medical professionals of El Paso.
We presented a united front to fight through COVID and all the lockdowns that happened, which was hard on the El Paso community, just like it was in Fort Bliss. We shared the same lockdown protocols as El Paso did because El Paso and Fort Bliss are sewn together as one.
As we’ve come out of COVID, we’ve been able to open a lot of things here on Fort Bliss that were closed before because of the COVID protocol. We recently launched a campaign that we’re referring to as Bliss is Back. We’ve reopened all installations and facilities that are available to soldiers, family members, retirees and El Pasoans to enjoy on the post.
We’re back to pre-COVID hours and standards of operation, which is great. We have the community access pass, where all you need is a Real ID and you can register at one of the visitor access centers.
Q: How important is Fort Bliss’ connection with El Paso?
El Paso is one of the most military-friendly communities you’re ever going to find. Fort Bliss houses about 36,000 soldiers, which does not include family members, Army civilians and retirees that depend on Fort Bliss for services. When you factor all of that in, there are approximately more than 160,000 people who depend on Fort Bliss.
El Pasoans understand service and what it means to serve. The number of veterans in El Paso is reflective of the number of people in El Paso who choose to serve. It’s amazing to see the number of El Pasoans who answered their nation’s call when the nation needs something. I don’t know if that’s widely appreciated outside of El Paso, but it’s definitely appreciated here at Fort Bliss.
Q: How has military recruitment been at Fort Bliss and El Paso?
Interestingly, there has been a real recruiting challenge across the Army and across the country, but in El Paso, our recruiting stations have been the top-ranked across the country. Some of the best-performing ones are here in El Paso.
I would like to think that some of that is because of Fort Bliss, and the 1st Armored Division’s support for the community to demonstrate that the Army and military service is a great way of life. We present it as an opportunity to go and learn skills, trades and jobs and to go forth to do great things.
Q: What advice do you have for young soldiers who want to be in a position like yours?
Don’t forget where you came from. Also, when you’re a junior soldier, be on time – be at the right place in the right uniform and do what you’re told to do. That’s the golden rule, and if you can do that, you’ll pass through.
But as you move up into the ranks of noncommissioned officer, always carry your two basic responsibilities in the forefront of your mind – the accomplishment of your mission and the welfare of
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.