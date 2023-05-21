Appointed as the interim El Paso district attorney in December, Bill Hicks stepped into an office engulfed in a series of scandals that led to the resignation of all its top officials.
The legal community in El Paso – voicing outrage at the apparent systemic failures of the top law enforcement agency of the region – moved to oust past District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from her elected post.
She resigned on Dec. 14, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott selected Hicks as his appointment to steady the ship of El Paso’s beleaguered DA’s office.
Hicks, who submitted his application in November with support from Texas state Rep. César Blanco, was appointed by Abbott the same day as Rosales’ date of resignation. Before his appointment as the new leader of the 34th Judicial District, Hicks had 22 years of experience as an attorney.
He was an assistant district attorney for El Paso’s 34th Judicial District from 1998 to 2010 and was also appointed by Texas Gov. Rick Perry as judge of the 243rd Judicial District Court in El Paso County.
Hicks sat down with El Paso Inc. and talked about the surprises, the successes, and the challenges that remain as he and his team work to rebuild public trust in the prosecutorial agency.
On Immigration
Q: Does the expiration of Title 42 amid this migration wave affect the DA’s office in any way?
Not directly, because it’s a federal issue. We see some spillover with criminal episodes. If any of the immigrants are involved in committing crimes themselves, or if anyone commits a crime against the immigrants, then we have some spillover there. But it’s all indirect issues that come up as a result of the stress that’s being put on our community with the massive inflow of immigrants who are coming across the border.
Q: Does the stress of spreading thin the already precious resources for law enforcement in the area concern you?
A couple of things concern me. One is we have a vulnerable community of immigrants who are very concentrated in one area. A lot of things can happen whenever you have that kind of high concentration of people in one area. You can have crime start within that community, but you also have crime that can be perpetrated on those people.
Another concern is that it is taxing on our overall law enforcement ability. We have only so many law enforcement officers in our community, and obviously there’s a lot of overtime that’s going into this. We have a lot of officers who are being pulled from regular duty shifts and being pulled for extra shifts where they are having to be devoted into the area Downtown where they’re placing all the immigrants.
Q: Is there an El Paso law enforcement panel that is coordinating various agencies to deal specifically with the immigration situation? What is the DA’s involvement with that?
Operation Lone Star is specifically geared for the immigration issue. Also, in El Paso, we have quarterly meetings of all the heads of every law enforcement agency from federal, state and local, as well as bimonthly meetings that we hold here in the district attorney’s office of all the chiefs of the local agencies in all the local cities and townships and then the sheriff’s office.
Because we have that kind of good communication, it’s very easy for them to pick up the phone and call one chief to another, or deputy chief to a deputy chief, and say, “hey, we have these issues, can we get some help.”
It’s that great communication we have here in El Paso that is really helping to march us back on the path to becoming one of the safest cities.
One of my goals is to get us back into a safest city category, and I think that one of the ways to do that is to increase our communication among our interagency partners.
Q: El Paso lost its “safe city” designation. What are your thoughts on that?
Our crime rate has been increasing over the past several years, so we need to get a hold of that.
That’s a part of the effects of coming out of COVID. And I don’t know to what extent the lack of communication (in the previous DA’s office) in the past two years also contributed to that. I am a big believer that interagency communication helps to fight crime, and there was not as much communication in the district attorney’s office.
On fixing DA’s office
Q: When you were appointed, you said you had been frustrated with what was happening at the DA’s office. Has anything surprised you after stepping in?
One of the things that was really worse than what I had expected was that the district attorney was not communicating with different agencies. That lack of communication was not part of any of the issues that have been raised in the media. That complete lack of communication was really stunning to me.
When I came into office, I very quickly became aware that the district attorney’s office had not been having regular meetings with the chief of police, had not been having regular meetings with the sheriff’s office, had not been having regular meetings with the regional director for the Department of Public Safety.
We’re also reestablishing the lines of communication with the federal government. This is much easier now, because Mr. Jaime Esparza is now the U.S. attorney for the Western District. And, of course, Mr. Esparza is a friend of mine. He and I go way back.
Mr. Esparza is very committed to making sure that the federal government works well with its state partners, so there’s good communication between the state and the federal government.
Q: How is the backlog of criminal cases now? That was one of the most high-profile issues of the previous DA. Was there anything that surprised you?
When I came in, I was actually pleased. During the three months leading up to me coming in – October, November, December – the intake department had really begun to start working into that backlog. So we were fortunate in that they were making progress and not continuing to slide downhill.
We’re down to about 11,000 cases in the backlog.
Q: Are you satisfied with that progress?
Given the resources that we have, I’m pleased with it. I’m continuing to work with the resources we have, and with the Commissioners Court, with the goal of getting more people, more resources to apply to the intake division.
Q: When do you expect the backlog to be eliminated?
I don’t know that we will be completely caught up by the end of the year, but it is my goal to get caught up by the end of the year. I think we have a good chance of that. Really the key is being able to get just a few more people over there.
Q: How many additional hires have you had since the previous administration ended?
What we’ve done is we’ve shifted experienced staff members to intake and brought in new people and put them in different places. We’ve brought in and rehired people who have been in intake before, who have come back to the DA’s office.
Those have been some very key hires.
Q: Who was brought back to the DA’s office?
Some of our supervisors and our leadership team.
Q: Any names?
I don’t really want to go into too many names of people because I try to protect my staff.
But with the leadership team, Jennifer Vandenbosch is the division chief over the intake section. She had been the division chief over intake with Mr. Esparza. I brought her back, and she’s doing a fantastic job of leading that team and getting them back on track.
I brought in some new leadership and have more attorneys devoted to intake than we’ve ever had in the past, including about four more attorneys than Mr. Esparza had.
On the mass shooting
Q: The state’s case against the man accused of killing 23 people during a 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart looms large over the region, and the integrity of the case for a while was being questioned. What is the status?
My No. 1 goal coming in was to get the Walmart case back on track. I am a little hemmed in on what I can talk about because we’re still under the gag order. We have made some very key hires to put key people back into that grant (Gov. Abbott’s $3 million grant to help El Paso prosecute the Walmart case).
When I walked into the office, I was the only attorney in this office that had death penalty experience as a prosecutor. Today we have six attorneys who have death penalty experience as prosecutors. Now, obviously, not all of us are on the Walmart case, but that speaks to the depth of the experience that we have hired back into the office.
Q: How many prosecutors are on the Walmart case?
Of those six, two of them are on the Walmart case, not including myself.
Q: And is there a lead prosecuting attorney for the Walmart case?
There is. That is Loretta Hewitt, who originally was in San Antonio, and we’ve brought here to El Paso to lead the case for us.
Q: Any attorney positions that still need to be filled for the Walmart case?
We have one slot open. We’ll be filling that position here in the next couple of weeks.
Q: What will the process look like for the Walmart shooter who pled guilty in federal court? He’s still in federal custody. When will he be transferred to the state?
When the Walmart shooter gets sentenced in federal court in June, he will be released back to state custody, probably at the end of June, first part of July, sometime at that time period. Once he’s released into state custody then it’s up to the (state) judge (Sam Medrano) to set the hearings.
Q: Will the state continue to seek the death penalty?
The election to seek the death penalty is already on file. We’ve done nothing to change that, so that is still the position of the state. I don’t anticipate changing that. I’ll have a final announcement on that, probably in about two weeks, but right now, we don’t anticipate changing that.
Q: The race for the DA’s office will be one of the most high-profile campaigns. A few people are indicating they will be running. Will you be starting a campaign as well?
I’m not sure.
Q: Nobody’s sure when they are asked or knows for sure what is on the horizon. A different question then is whether there is anything at all you’d like to say about the interest in campaigning for the DA’s spot, and how you might fit into that.
Well, look, right now I’m not worried about campaigning. I’m worried about getting this office back on track, doing the right thing for the people of El Paso.
I’m worried about making sure that we get the Walmart case moving forward.
We also have the Pete Herrera case (El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy who was murdered at a traffic stop in San Elizario in March 2019). We have that capital murder case starting this summer. I’m much more concerned about making sure that that case goes the right way.
So I’ve got so many things on my plate right now that I don’t have time to worry about campaigning.
Q: Concerning former DA Rosales and her associates – staffers like prosecutor Curtis Cox and associates like former municipal judge Roger Rodriguez – are there any ongoing investigations into any of them?
There is not anything on the state side. Whether there is, or is not, something on the federal side, I cannot comment.
On his future
On the police chief search
Q: Chief Greg Allen recently died, and the search is underway for his replacement. How important is it to you to bring somebody in with a fresh perspective from outside, compared to somebody who is already familiar with El Paso, a current member of El Paso law enforcement?
I will say without hesitation that Chief Peter Pacillas (appointed as interim chief after Chief Greg Allen died), has been an excellent friend of this community, and has been a very good partner with our office.
I worked with him in the recent Cielo Vista Mall shooting. Although that turned out not to be a mass shooting, not the crisis that we thought it was going to be, in the beginning it was staged by all the local law enforcement agencies as if it was a mass shooting. Chief Pacillas did an excellent job of managing the resources of the Police Department in managing that crisis.
It’s very clear to me that he’s well respected by the police department, from the top to the bottom.
Q: Are you going to be involved with that hiring process?
Myself and three of my top leadership team were consulted by the person who is hired by the city to do a background search for the new chief of police – the head hunters – they consulted with our office on what we wanted to see in a new chief of police. I don’t think that they’re necessarily asking for our recommendation, but rather asking for the criteria that we are looking for in a new chief of police.
Anything else that you feel should be said?
Yes, that our hearts go out to the people, the family and victims of the mass shooting in Allen, Texas. We have a unique relationship with that community because that’s where the Walmart shooter was from. We have a unique tie to that community, and our hearts and thoughts go out to that community.
