OBIT CROSBY 1

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee David Crosby in New York, on Jan. 28, 2016.

 New York Times file photo

David Crosby, the outspoken and often-troubled singer, songwriter and guitarist who helped create two of the most influential and beloved American bands of the classic-rock era of the 1960s and ’70s — the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young — died on Jan. 18. He was 81.

