David Crosby, the outspoken and often-troubled singer, songwriter and guitarist who helped create two of the most influential and beloved American bands of the classic-rock era of the 1960s and ’70s — the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young — died on Jan. 18. He was 81.
Patricia Dance, a sister of Crosby’s wife, Jan Dance, said in a text message Thursday evening that Crosby died “last night.” She provided no other details.
Crosby was inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as a founding member of the Byrds and as a founder of CSNY. He brought jazz influences to both groups, in the process broadening the possibilities of vocally driven folk-rock. His alternate tunings became an inspiration for the innovative “freak folk” movement of the early 21st century while influencing scores of other musicians eager to give acoustic music a progressive spin.
If Crosby’s music expanded boundaries, his persona fixed him in a specific era. In 1968, he wrote “Triad,” an ode to free love, recorded in distinct versions by the Byrds, Jefferson Airplane and CSNY. His song “Almost Cut My Hair,” which he recorded with CSNY for their acclaimed 1970 album, “Déjà Vu,” was a virtual loyalty oath to the counterculture.
A prominent lineage
David Van Cortland Crosby was born Aug. 14, 1941, in Los Angeles into families with deep roots in American history dating to Dutch rule in New York in the 17th century. His mother, born Aliph Van Cortland Whitehead, descended from the prominent Van Cortland family. His father, Floyd Crosby, an Academy Award-winning cinematographer whose credits included the classic Western “High Noon,” was a member of the Van Rensselaer clan.
David attended Crane Country Day School in Montecito, California, where he starred in the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta “H.M.S. Pinafore” and other musical productions, but he flunked out. He completed his high school studies by correspondence at the Cate School in nearby Carpinteria. He studied drama at Santa Barbara City College, but he dropped out before graduating to pursue a music career.
He was 16 when he received his first guitar, from his older brother, Ethan, who had begun playing years earlier. David started out, like so many others in the early ’60s, performing folk music.
“I would learn two chords and go back and forth between them,” Crosby told British music magazine Mojo. “What took it to the next level was, my brother started listening to 1950s jazz: Chet Baker, Dave Brubeck, people like that. Listening to jazz really widens your world.”
Crosby, who briefly played with folk group Les Baxter’s Balladeers in Los Angeles, got to know Jim McGuinn (who later changed his name to Roger) and Gene Clark while they were performing as a duo at the Troubadour. He soon began adding his harmonies to theirs onstage, fitting in so smoothly that they became a trio, known as the Jet Set.
Crosby brought in Dickson to become the group’s manager. Dickson encouraged them to advance the new sound they had already been exploring, which combined their earlier folk influences with the electrified sound of the British Invasion bands, particularly the Beatles. To that end, the band added a drummer, the inexperienced but handsome Michael Clarke, and Crosby took up the electric guitar. Together, the revolutionary style they honed became known as folk-rock.
That hybrid found its first recorded expression after Dickson acquired an acetate of a new Bob Dylan song, “Mr. Tambourine Man,” in August 1964. The band’s own demo of the piece, with new recruit Chris Hillman on bass, helped land them a contract with Columbia Records that November. Two weeks later, the Jet Set changed its name to the Byrds.
Writing songs, and hits
Columbia, however, felt that the group hadn’t yet jelled musically, so only McGuinn was allowed to play an instrument on the single, which came out in April 1965, with studio musicians accompanying him. Crosby and Clark did provide impeccable harmonies on the song, which helped it reach No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart. The song was the title track of their debut album, released in June 1965, and the full band played on the rest of the tracks.
Crosby didn’t contribute compositions to the Byrds’ first two albums. But on their third, “Fifth Dimension” (1966), he and Hillman helped fill a writing void left by the departure of the band’s most prolific songwriter, Clark. Crosby contributed to the composition of several songs on the album and wrote one himself, “What’s Happening?!?!” Its lyric introduced a Crosby-esque motif: posing questions that had no answer. More famously, Crosby wrote the band’s smash hit “Eight Miles High” with McGuinn and Clark.
A more daring number helped seal Crosby’s fate with the band. He had written “Triad” for the fifth Byrds album, and the band recorded it. But the other members were reluctant to release it, preferring instead “Goin’ Back,” written by Gerry Goffin and Carole King. Crosby vigorously argued against using outside writers for a band that already had three, and tension in the band grew. There was anger, too, over political speeches he had made between songs when the band played the Monterey Pop Festival the summer before. All of it led to his firing.
Surging late in life
Crosby detailed his travails in two autobiographies, “Long Time Gone” (1988) and “Since Then: How I Survived Everything and Lived to Tell About It” (2006), both written with Carl Gottlieb.
He earned less-fraught tabloid headlines in 2000, when he was revealed to be the biological father, via sperm donation, of the two children of singer Melissa Etheridge and her partner at the time, Julie Cypher.
Crosby had first become a father in 1962, with Celia Crawford Ferguson, but as young parents they put their son up for adoption. He had three other children: Erika, by his former girlfriend Jackie Gutherie; Donovan, by another partner, Debbie Donovan; and Django, with Dance, his wife of 35 years.
In 1997, Crosby reunited with the son he had put up for adoption, James Raymond, who had grown up to become an accomplished pianist. With session guitarist Jeff Pevar, they formed a jazz-rock band, which they cheekily called CPR.
In 2014, Crosby released his first solo album in 21 years, “Croz,” which debuted in the Billboard Top 40. It ushered in one of the most prolific periods in his career, in which he released five solo albums, most recently “For Free” (2021).
Crosby told The Orange County Register in 2019 that his late-in-life resurgence was sparked by his realization that “at this stage, you don’t know if you’ve got two weeks or 10 years,” adding, “Really what matters is what you do with whatever time you have.”
Also in 2019, he was the subject of the documentary, “David Crosby: Remember My Name.” In the film, Crosby talks about how he had alienated nearly all of his old musical associates, even his longtime ally Nash. “All the guys I made music with won’t even talk to me,” he said. “I don’t know quite how to undo it.”
Adopting a more appreciative tone, Crosby looked back at his life with wonder in his second memoir. “I was tremendously lucky, surviving injury, illness and stupidity,” he wrote.
