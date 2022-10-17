The new math is unforgiving: At 6.7%, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has more than doubled in less than a year, scaring away many would-be homebuyers. Inflation hasn’t helped either.
Now, lenders are getting creative, offering more options to lure buyers and undercut the competition. Before the Federal Reserve began raising its key interest rate — which influences mortgage pricing — it was easy to find a mortgage that began with a 3.
Rocket Mortgage, the nation’s largest lender, recently introduced its Inflation Buster program, which promises to cut a borrower’s interest rate by 1 percentage point on a fixed-rate loan for the first year. Mortgages with even longer teaser-rate periods are also making a comeback. And some lenders, like United Wholesale Mortgage, which, as the third-largest, works with independent mortgage brokers, have dropped their rates.
Even interest-only mortgages, which allow borrowers to pay only interest for a set period, have returned for some qualified buyers. These loans gained notoriety during the financial crisis of 2008, after they had allowed borrowers to buy homes they couldn’t afford. They are now subject to stricter regulations.
“Lenders are scrambling to keep up market share and keep business coming through the door,” said Guy Cecala, the executive chair of Inside Mortgage Finance, which tracks the mortgage industry. Cecala expects to see lenders — especially lenders that are not banks, like Rocket and United Wholesale — compete much more fiercely on price.
“The big banks seem content to let the non-banks duke it out for business and are willing to let their mortgage volume and market shares slip,” he said.
With refinancing activity plunging, total mortgage origination volume dropped 41%, to $1.38 trillion, in the first half of this year compared with the same period in 2021, according to data from Cecala’s firm. Mortgages for home purchases fell only about 5%, to $812 billion, over the same period.
Sky-high home prices, which rose nearly 45% between December 2019 and July, have already hurt prospective homebuyers. Spiraling interest rates, at least relative to recent history, have made affordability an even more acute problem, with some would-be buyers no longer qualifying for a specific loan size from one month to the next.
“When rates have almost doubled in eight months, you are talking about a situation where every penny matters, and it affects people’s ability to qualify, at least for a certain amount, so the stakes are higher” for buyers, said Mark Maimon, a senior vice president at NJ Lenders.
Karen Lopez, an area manager with Americasa Home Loans, a unit of Nationwide Mortgage that focuses on Spanish speakers, had a client who recently had to renew her mortgage preapproval using the latest rate. The loan amount she qualified for dropped by $40,000 compared with six months earlier, when rates were below 4%.
“We knew rates were going to go up, but we couldn’t comprehend how they went up in such a drastic fashion,” Lopez said.
Many buyers are therefore making new calculations, including whether it’s worth paying upfront fees in exchange for a lower rate, or if an adjustable-rate mortgage is worth the risk. Comparison shopping — always wise for one of the largest, most complex purchases you’ll ever make — has become increasingly important.
Here’s a closer look at what’s being offered.
Temporary rate buydown
The latest offering by Rocket Mortgage is called a temporary buydown, which provides a lower introductory rate on fixed mortgages for the first year; after that, it bounces back to the original mortgage rate. (And buyers must qualify using the higher rate.)
Bill Banfield, the executive vice president of capital markets at Rocket Mortgage, said the offer was being treated as an expense to the company. “There is no catch,” he said. “The inflation buster was specifically designed to give clients confidence and have some relief on the payment side and deal with inflation.” (It will be available through the end of the year.)
Paying points
More homebuyers are contemplating whether it’s worth paying an upfront fee, which allows you to lock in a lower interest rate.
These fees are known as mortgage points, or discount points, and they often show up alongside a mortgage rate quote. Typically, 1 point equals 1% of the mortgage amount, paid to the lender to lower the mortgage rate.
For example, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.7% as of Thursday. But that includes 0.9 points, or a fee of $3,150 on a $350,000 loan. If you didn’t want to pay any points, the rate might have been closer to 6.74%, according to Freddie Mac. (That compares with a rate of 3.01%, or 0.7 points, for the same loan a year ago.)
Buyers who expect to be in their home for many years may feel more comfortable paying points to lower their rate. The alternative is to take the higher rate, and then refinance if and when mortgage rates fall. After all, some studies have shown that paying fees — at least for people with excellent credit and large down payments — doesn’t always result in a meaningfully lower rate.
Adjustable-rate mortgages
More people are turning to adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, which start out with a lower, fixed rate for a set period — say, five or 10 years — and then adjust to a variable rate. That makes them riskier, but it appears to be a risk more people are willing to take. As of Sept. 9, nearly 11% of mortgage locks — that is, when applicants lock in a particular rate — were for ARMs, up from 2.5% a year earlier, according to Black Knight, a data firm that tracks the mortgage market.
