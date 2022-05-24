UVALDE, Texas — Harrowing details began to emerge Wednesday of the massacre inside a Texas elementary school, as anguished families learned whether their children were among those killed by an 18-year-old gunman’s rampage in Uvalde hours earlier.
The gunman killed at least 19 children and two teachers Tuesday in a single classroom at Robb Elementary School, where he had barricaded himself and shot at police officers as they tried to enter the building, Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, told CNN and the “Today” show.
It was the deadliest school shooting since 20 children and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, 10 years ago.
Several other children were injured Tuesday in the shooting in the city about an hour and a half west of San Antonio, including a 10-year-old who remained in critical condition at a nearby hospital.
The gunman, whom officials identified as Salvador Ramos, was armed with multiple weapons and died at the scene. A 66-year-old woman who officials said was the gunman’s grandmother had been shot at her home in Uvalde shortly before the massacre and was also in critical condition.
Acquaintances said the gunman, who attended a nearby high school, frequently missed class and had few friends.
Robb Elementary lies in a rural area dotted with desert willows and bigtooth maples in Uvalde, a town founded in 1853 near the Mexico border. Census data show that more than 40% of people in the neighborhood around the school have lived in the same house for at least 30 years.
Classes were supposed to let out Thursday for the summer. On the school district’s calendar for summer break: extracurricular programs in tennis and fine arts.
But instead of summer plans, parents were faced with the unthinkable Tuesday, waiting for hours for the dreaded confirmation about the fate of their children, some having provided DNA swabs to prove their relationship. Sobs could be heard outside the civic center, which was used as a makeshift reunification center. Some struggled to walk back to their cars after receiving the news.
On Tuesday evening, Pastor Y.J. Jimenez, of First Baptist Church from nearby Bracketville, walked into a Uvalde hospital and hugged two of his congregants who had lost a 10-year-old grandchild. He tried to comfort them with words from scripture.
“He whose mind stayed on you, should be in perfect peace,” Jimenez told them as they embraced. “Sometimes it’s about the presence and the prayers. In times like these all you can do is cry.”
It was not immediately clear whether the shooting took place in one classroom or several, and officials did not release the names or ages of the students killed or of the two teachers. At least three children — a 9-year-old and two 10-year-olds, one in critical condition — were taken to University Health, a hospital in San Antonio, for treatment.
The massacre in Uvalde, which police said unfolded shortly before noon local time, amplified an already anguished national debate over firearms legislation and the stupefying tally of gun violence in America.
Even before the pandemic, the United States had more guns than citizens. The pace of gun buying has risen over the past two years, and so has the toll of gun violence, especially on children. That is true even in states, such as New York, that have relatively strong gun laws: Ten days before Uvalde became a focus of national attention, a gunman fatally shot 10 people inside a Buffalo, New York, grocery store.
On Tuesday, politicians and celebrities across the United States lamented the violence in Uvalde, a display of grief that has become a depressingly familiar American ritual. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the majority leader, moved to clear the way to force votes on legislation that would strengthen background checks for gun purchasers.
But Republicans in Congress have blocked such measures after previous mass shootings. One of the staunchest opponents has been Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. On Tuesday, Cruz said that the United States had “seen too many of these shootings,” but also that he opposed the idea of restricting Americans’ constitutional rights.
On the state level, Texas has forged ahead with some of the country’s least-restrictive gun laws. In 2021 — two years after twin mass shootings left more than two dozen people dead in El Paso, Midland and Odessa — Gov. Greg Abbott signed a wide-ranging law that made the state one of the largest to essentially eliminate most restrictions on the ability to carry handguns.
Cruz and Abbott are both scheduled to speak at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston on Friday.
