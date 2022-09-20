WASHINGTON — For the first time, the number of arrests of immigrants along the southwestern border exceeded 2 million in one year, according to newly released government data, continuing a historic pace of immigrants coming to the country without legal permission.
The number of arrests at the border increased slightly from July to August, with a total of more than 2.1 million for the first 11 months of the 2022 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.
In an unusual step, Biden administration officials gave some reporters a background briefing Monday before Customs and Border Protection’s routine monthly release of data. Officials noted that the number of removals over the past year — more than 1.3 million — was more than any previous year.
The administration in recent months has tried to steer clear of immigration issues as the midterm elections approach and Republicans campaign on the message that the border is unsecured. Last week, two Republican governors paid for dozens of immigrants who were released from government custody to be transported to Massachusetts and Washington, D.C.
The immigrants sent to those locations crossed the southwestern border without documentation and underwent security screenings by border officials before they were released into the country temporarily to face removal proceedings.
In August, the number of immigrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela caught crossing the southwestern border was nearly the same as the number of immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, marking a stark shift in the nationalities of people coming to the United States compared with previous years. The number of immigrants entering the U.S. illegally from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras is down 43% from August 2021; the number of Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans is up 175%.
Because the United States lacks diplomatic relations with those three countries, officials cannot repatriate the migrants as they do with people from other countries.
Since President Joe Biden’s first days in office, more than 1 million people have been released by border authorities to face removal proceedings, according to data submitted in monthly status update filings in legal challenges to this administration’s immigration policies.
Many of the immigrants who have been crossing the southwestern border are seeking asylum, a legal right that was significantly restricted through several policies during the Trump administration when there was also a spike in migration.
