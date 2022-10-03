Angela Millin, like many brides-to-be, quickly began planning her wedding after becoming engaged in April 2021.
At the top of the to-do list was choosing a date and a venue, and setting a budget. Both her parents and her future in-laws had offered to help pay for the event, but once Millin and her fiancé settled on wedding this December at the Perez Art Museum in Miami, they faced sticker shock.
“All the upfront costs are pretty staggering to see,” said Millen, who is 32 and a director of business development at a creative marketing agency. “Especially all at once.”
At the advice of their wedding planner, Annie Lee of Daughter of Design in Miami Beach, the couple decided to put their nuptials on layaway, so to speak, by using Maroo.
Introduced in July 2021, the financial services platform gives couples the option to pay its network of vendors in installments over a 12-month period, similar to how “buy now, pay later” programs offered by companies including Afterpay and Klarna allow people to incrementally pay for clothing and home goods bought online.
“To break up the cash flow,” Millen said, “means I’ve been able to feel more comfortable with such a big overall spend.” For their wedding, the couple is using Maroo to pay Lee as well as their photographer, videographer, and hair and makeup artists.
The average cost of a wedding in 2021 was $28,000, according to a nationwide survey of 15,000 couples conducted by the Knot, a wedding planning and registry website. The trade group the Wedding Report, in a separate study that surveyed 1,699 individuals, determined that the average cost of a wedding last year was $27,000.
But when it comes to paying for an event, marrying couples have historically had few options beyond covering costs upfront or with conventional loans or credit cards.
“There has been no innovation,” said Anja Winikka, Maroo’s chief marketing officer. “You have a lot of cool planning tools, checklists and photos for inspiration, but nothing for the painful process of paying for it.”
Maroo works like this: When a couple hires a vendor in its network, that vendor can submit a bill through the platform. The couple then has the option to split up the bill’s total cost over three, six or 12 months. Users can also opt for a more traditional plan and pay a 50% deposit upfront, with the balance paid in a second lump sum just before a wedding date.
Before setting up any payment plan, Maroo runs a “soft pull” credit check, a less invasive review that does not affect a credit score, to determine whether users can fully pay off a bill in the agreed upon time. If a couple fail the credit check, they can renegotiate with a vendor to lower the cost of a bill or add contributors such as family members to the payment plan. (Credit checks are run on contributors, too.)
Once a payment plan is approved, the vendor is paid in full by Maroo via an interest-free loan that is obtained through Sivo, a lending platform, and underwritten by Maroo. That loan is what couples gradually pay back via installments, which are interest-free. There is no added interest if users default on payments, but outstanding bills may be sent to a debt collector, which can negatively affect a credit score.
Aside from the monthly payments, there are no fees to sign up or use Maroo. Vendors in its network pay a fee of up to 10% of a bill’s total cost if it is put on a payment plan; the percentage charged depends on the length of the plan. Payments made using Maroo are covered by a limited form of wedding insurance, with additional coverage available for an added fee.
Phillip Van Nostrand, a photographer in New York City who uses Maroo, said the ability to offer clients the option of paying in installments benefits his business because “money talk” is often the most frustrating component when negotiating a contract. When clients have more payment options, it can reduce friction in the sales process. In that regard, “it’s a win for all of us,” he said.
In January, Carats & Cake, a wedding planning website, debuted its own installment-plan program. Currently relegated to payments for venues, it gives users the option to split bills into four payments.
Instead of using loans from a third-party lender, Carats & Cake, which has raised $29.9 million from investors to develop financial products, pays vendors in full; couples who use its plans essentially pay back Carats & Cake. Jess Levin Conroy, the website’s CEO and founder, said that this approach allows for more control of the process.
A soft credit pull is required to initiate a payment plan, and installments paid through the service are interest-free. If a couple defaults on a payment, they are subject to any penalties stated in their contract with a venue. Participating vendors are charged a transaction fee by the company, which on average is 4.75% of a bill’s total cost, Levin Conroy said.
Ellen Christie, director of sales at Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyard in North Garden, Virginia, signed the venue up for the Carats & Cake service as a beta user in the summer of 2021. Since then, she said the program has been particularly effective at reducing delays in receiving payments.
“Nearly all our deposits are paid early or on time now, which was not always the case before,” Christie said. “It reduces the work of chasing people down. That metric is important to us.”
