Just as likely to be seen performing at Carnegie Hall as giving free concerts at El Paso hospitals, senior centers and food pantries, Zuill Bailey is regarded as one of the world’s greatest living cellists and one of the Sun City’s most-committed fans.
This year, the Grammy-winning musician celebrated his 20th anniversary as the artistic director of El Paso Pro-Musica. El Paso, he says, is his home. And his love for his community is hard to miss.
Bailey performs for the youngest and oldest of El Pasoans, playing his cello in neonatal intensive care units, where music calms and soothes, and working alongside the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief and Alzheimer’s Association of West Texas.
A Juilliard graduate who took up the cello at age 4, Bailey is also a professor of cello at the University of Texas at El Paso, where he has taught young musicians since he joined the music faculty in 2004.
People who say chamber music is quiet and stuffy, have never experienced it in El Paso, where El Paso Pro-Musica, led by executive director Felipa Solis and under Bailey’s artistic direction, has championed a go-to-the-people style.
Beyond the annual festival’s main concerts, Pro-Musica presents the free “Bach’s Lunch” mini-concerts at the El Paso Museum of Art and pop-up performances at coffee shops and other venues.
Bailey has brought international attention to his city through music, attracting outstanding musicians to perform here. And, when traveling, he is one of El Paso’s most enthusiastic citizen diplomats.
