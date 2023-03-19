Soldiers transitioning out of military life will have new opportunities for civilian employment in El Paso.
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar was in El Paso last week to announce that the Department of Labor had awarded Workforce Solutions Borderplex a $4.7 million Pathways for Heroes grant over two years to support the agency’s soldier transition program.
“This is about economic development, but it’s also about creating a pathway for those heroes,” Escobar said.
Leila Melendez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, said that on average about 19,000 soldiers transition out of Fort Bliss every year. She said the grant will support training programs in job fields that include health care, IT, aerospace and defense.
The grant will support about 400 transitioning soldiers.
“This combination of two tremendous assets is a unique opportunity to enhance skills and marketability for service members and position them for high-demand jobs in our community – jobs that pay above a living wage so they can support their families and enter civilian life on a high note,” Melendez said.
Training and certifications, she said, would be provided for jobs in radiology, nursing, stenology and respiratory therapy, as well as for systems analysts, programmers, broadband installers and electric line workers.
At Tuesday’s news conference, Escobar said she’s had conversations with soldiers and their families about what’s needed when undergoing the transition to civilian life.
“Those service members transitioning out of the military, they and their families frequently feel some anxiety about coming out of an arena where they have been our heroes, our patriots, and trained to do a very important job, and they transition into civilian life,” Escobar said.
Other speakers included El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Rodrigo Estrada, a regional district director with the 23rd Congressional District, which represents a good chunk of Fort Bliss and Northeast El Paso.
“From retraining to skills development, this historic investment in our brave service men and women ensures they are not forgotten by our community and region,” Estrada said.
Frank Spencer III, the board chair of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, said he’s seen the organization’s work in action at Fort Bliss and the region.
“The business community is eager to see military members exiting Fort Bliss with skills, credentials and jobs to companies that continue to transform our country’s defense,” he said.
Workforce Solutions Borderplex provides services in six west Texas counties, including El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
