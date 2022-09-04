Construction has started on the $80 million Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center for engineering students at the University of Texas at El Paso.
UTEP administrators, students and political leaders gathered on campus Tuesday to break ground on the 98,000-square-foot, four-story building.
“The research conducted here will support the growing economic activity in the El Paso region centered around advanced manufacturing and aerospace,” U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar said.
The building will be built on the northeast corner of Hawthorne Street and Rim Road, and will house two institutes – the W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation and the Aerospace Center.
James Milliken, chancellor of the University of Texas System, said the center will provide “access to cutting edge technologies and tools in a dedicated facility that will enable new discoveries, while enriching student training and creating new opportunities in these industries of growth.”
UTEP hopes to train more than 600 graduate and undergraduate students yearly at the center.
“This important investment by the UT System honors two decades of determination and hard work by the Aerospace Center and our sister center, Keck, to expand our research capabilities and opportunities for students in aerospace, defense, energy and advanced manufacturing,” said Ahsan Choudhuri, associate vice president of the Aerospace Center.
The center, according to Choudhuri, has grown from a 3,000-square-foot lab with 30 student research assistants to 35,000 square feet of lab space and 8,000 acres of test facilities that employ 200 students.
Construction on the Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center is expected to be finished by late 2025.
