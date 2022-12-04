About 80 years ago, Jack Hunt and Dorothy Woodley Hunt graduated from the college of business at the Texas College of Mines, which would later become the University of Texas at El Paso.
They started a business that would go on to be led by their son, Woody, and set him on the path to last Thursday.
Overlooking the Sun Bowl, flanked by family, friends and colleagues, Hunt received a standing ovation for his $25 million donation to UTEP’s College of Business Administration, now named the Woody L. Hunt College of Business.
The Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation’s gift is the largest in the history of UTEP, and it’s the first time a college at UTEP has been named after an individual.
UTEP President Heather Wilson, who announced the $25 million donation Thursday, said donations like Hunt’s were at the heart of growing and elevating the university.
“This is a gift not just for the college of business but for the entire El Paso region,” Wilson said. “Going forward, when someone wants to master U.S.-Mexico business or understand more deeply the relationships between our countries when it comes to commerce, one name will stand out.”
Over 35 years, the Hunt Family Foundation has given more than $147 million in donations to causes ranging from education to health care and everything in between.
