El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles was a firefighter before he was the police chief before he was elected sheriff in 2008. Now, after more than 40 years in law enforcement, he has announced his retirement.
In a news release Tuesday, Wiles said he plans to retire at the end of his term, Dec. 31, 2024.
“Not only have we made improvements in technology, equipment and training, but we have reduced wasteful spending while improving our service and continually reducing the crime rate,” he said in a statement. “Additionally, my staff and I are strong believers in succession planning and have been actively preparing our employees to take over key positions when vacancies occur.
“I am extremely pleased by the current position of the Sheriff’s Office, and so, while there is never a perfect time, I am announcing my retirement at the end of this term. My plan is to stay in my hometown, El Paso, as I spend more time with my family.”
Wiles graduated from Andress High School in 1979 and joined the El Paso Fire Department. Two years later, in 1982, he switched to the El Paso Police Department, where he rose through the ranks and was named chief in 2004. Later, he was elected sheriff and took office in 2009.
Along the way, Wiles attended the University of Texas at El Paso where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He also has a master’s in criminal justice from Sul Ross State University.
In response to Wiles’ announcement, U.S. Rep Veronica Escobar and state Reps. Joe Moody and Lina Ortega released a joint statement.
“His leadership and focus on community policing has helped El Paso consistently rank as one of the safest large cities in America,” they stated. “His service has been unwavering, especially during some of our most challenging moments. We wish Sheriff Wiles a joyful and much-deserved retirement.
“As we look to the future and the shift to new leadership in the Sheriff’s Office, we’re publicly encouraging Constable Oscar Ugarte to run for the position of sheriff of El Paso County.
Ugarte has not officially declared whether he will run for sheriff.
