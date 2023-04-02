Luby's to close

The Luby’s at 3601 N. Mesa will close after Easter Sunday.

 Photo by Sara Sanchez

Westside lovers of delicious square fish filets and creamy macaroni and cheese are in mourning. Check up on the liver and onions aficionado in your life.

North Mesa Luby’s

Signs in the Luby’s on North Mesa inform customers that the business is thriving but its lease is not being renewed. The restaurant on Hawkins remains open, and the signs ask customers to “let us know you’re an ‘N. Mesa Friend’ for 20% off your next visit.”
