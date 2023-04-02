Westside lovers of delicious square fish filets and creamy macaroni and cheese are in mourning. Check up on the liver and onions aficionado in your life.
News started rolling out last week that the Luby’s at 3601 N. Mesa, will close after Easter Sunday.
But they’re not closing for lack of business.
Cal Gin, president of the Luby’s Restaurant Corporation, said the property owner wanted to sell the property and was not interested in renewing the lease. The Luby’s on Hawkins will remain open.
“Business has been really good for us. We have a loyal following of customers and a great team, and we were able to move over almost everybody to the location we own,” Gin said. “We’re really excited about that market and what we’ve been able to accomplish.”
While the company does not own the North Mesa property, he said, it does own the building on Hawkins.
In 2021, Gin purchased the Luby’s brand and its 32 Texas cafeterias for about $30 million. He is a member of Chicago’s Gin family, which established the Flying Food Group, a meal provider for airlines and other retail chains.
Luby’s is headquartered in Houston and has remained so since the 2021 purchase. The first Luby’s opened in 1947 in San Antonio.
Last week at the North Mesa location, a steady stream of cafeteria enjoyers filled up the lunch line. One employee said she was sad to be leaving but would be seeing regular customers soon at the Hawkins location.
There are signs on the doors notifying customers of the change. They include contact information for Gin.
“One of the reasons why I have those signs posted is because we hear a lot of those stories – that parents, grandparents brought them there, and customers share with me some very personal stories,” Gin said. “It’s great to hear. I think it’s wonderful, and we’re trying to provide enough locations in the state so people can continue those experiences.”
In November 2020, before Gin purchased the brand and restaurants, the original parent company of Luby’s announced it was closing all locations and liquidating the assets. The original parent company also owned Fuddruckers, a burger chain that once had a couple of El Paso locations. Gin sold off the Fuddruckers brand but owns two combo locations of Luby’s and Fuddruckers in Austin and Houston.
The future of the Luby’s building on North Mesa, a mid-century modern gem built in 1965, is uncertain. The Central Appraisal District lists 2020 Mesa El Paso LLC as the owner. D. Randall Stepp is listed as the registered agent for the LLC by the Texas Secretary of State.
The LLC is related to Fort Worth-based Rddr Two Step Investments, which did not return a call requesting comment.
The property, on a prime corner at Mesa and Sun Bowl, had an assessed value of $762,000 in 2022.
As for the Luby’s brand, Gin said business is good. A new Luby’s location in El Paso isn’t off the table, he said, but the company is now focused on the purchase transition and getting the brand stabilized.
Those fish filets can be found for purchase at H-E-B, which El Paso does not have. Gin said Luby’s is working to find new opportunities for growth, including more options for takeout and to-go food.
“In Houston, we’ve been able to create a series of pop-up locations within the local community college network,” Gin said. “Those are opportunities that we’ll be looking at in the future as well.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
