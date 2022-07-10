Recent economic forecasts see a rising probability that El Paso will fall into an economic recession later this year, and business leaders say now is the time to start preparing for the possible shock.
There is a 70% chance El Paso will enter an economic downturn in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the Border Region Modeling Project, an independent economics research unit at the University of Texas at El Paso.
“Anytime there’s more than a 50% chance that a regional or metropolitan economy is going to fall into a recession, that’s caused businesses and households to be concerned,” said Thomas Fullerton, an economist at UTEP who is a part of the BRMP.
The group’s model takes several factors into consideration, including interest rates, the U.S. and Mexico treasury yields, the peso per dollar exchange rate and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas’ business-cycle indexes for El Paso.
Since the early 1990s, Fullerton said, there have been three periods when the model has shown a high probability of a recession occurring: February 2001 to May 2001, September 2002 to February 2003 and February 2008 to March 2009.
While the model can’t predict the date of an economic contraction, he said the high percentage one could occur is “the econometric equivalent of a red flashing light.”
A downturn would come as another shock to workers and businesses that are still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Most businesses are still not where they were prior to COVID,” said Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
She said local businesses are still working to recover as they navigate supply chain snarls, the persisting pandemic and inflation that continues to push costs higher. The Federal Reserve has moved to hike interest rates with the goal of taming inflation while not tipping the economy into a recession.
Hiring also continues to be a challenge for businesses that have had to raise pay to recruit workers in a tight labor market.
“New talent requests are unrealistic and too costly,” Ramos-Davidson said. “Many startup businesses have said a recession is not what they need.”
Business owners have the chance to prepare now for a possible downturn.
“What needs to take place is businesses need to hold on to their cash, look at their reserves, look at ways to save and consolidate where they can be more creative about what they do with their products and their services,” Ramos-Davidson said.
Fullerton said if there is an economic contraction in El Paso it could lead to unemployment rising between October and December.
That would reverse a trend of falling unemployment. In May, the unemployment rate was 4.3%, compared to 6.2% the same time last year, according to Workforce Solutions Borderplex.
The pandemic and related stay-at-home orders and business closures led to a historic surge in new unemployment applications across the country and Bianca Cervantes, the communications director at the workforce agency, said El Paso workers might be better prepared to react if unemployment did begin to creep up.
“If they’re laid off from a job because of whatever may happen, the first step is definitely to apply for unemployment benefits with the Texas Workforce Commission,” she said.
Cervantes said the industries most impacted by a downturn would be many of the same impacted by the pandemic.
“You’re going to see individuals being a little bit more protective about their spending, and the first things to go when it comes to the insecurity of the consumer is the leisure, hospitality and the fun stuff,” she said.
Fullerton emphasized that while the probability of a recession occurring has risen, that doesn’t mean there is going to be a recession.
“Just because they see there’s a 70% chance of a recession occurring, doesn’t mean that it will occur,” he said. “There’s still a 30% chance that the local economy weathers the storm.”
