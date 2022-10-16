Unemployment in El Paso is below 5% for the fifth consecutive month, but that’s hard to tell when lines are growing at local food pantries.
As the increasing price of food and other products squeezes El Pasoans’ budgets, more are enrolling in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as food stamps or SNAP.
In August, El Paso ranked sixth in the number of SNAP food benefit cases in the 254 Texas counties, according to data from Texas Health and Human Services.
El Paso had more than 65,000 cases – 4,430 more than last year. About 146,600 El Pasoans are eligible to apply for SNAP – an increase of about 5,800 since June 2022.
El Paso had a 4.6% unemployment rate in August 2022, according to Workforce Solutions Borderplex.
“What it means is that people are returning to work, and we’re almost at the pre-pandemic levels of unemployment,” said Bianca Cervantes, director of communications at Workforce Solutions Borderplex.
“However, we are still dealing with a lot of underpaid workers,” Cervantes said.
The high number of families in need of food is also exhausting food banks, like El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, which were already under pressure from inflation.
“The expenses for finding and bringing food back to El Paso have gone up dramatically,” said Lonnie Valencia, director of communications at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.
This year, through August, consumer prices rose 8.3%, according to the Consumer Price Index.
While individuals can apply for SNAP, the program is largely intended for families.
The average El Paso household is about two adults and one child, Cervantes said.
“The living wage for a family of three people, meaning both parents are working full-time for 40 hours a week, is making $15.91 an hour at minimum,” she said. “But there are a lot of people working under that necessary living wage.”
A family of three using SNAP can get up to $658 monthly, but not everybody qualifies for the full amount.
“The level of poverty that you’re in will determine the amount that you’ll get deposited onto your (SNAP) card every month,” Cervantes said.
Yet even when families use SNAP, that can change as their financial situation changes, Cervantes said.
“With maybe even just a tinge of a higher salary, that puts them over eligibility, and they end up losing their benefits,” she said.
While Workforce Solutions could not provide projections of SNAP enrollments rising in the coming months, the agency is ready to help El Pasoans in need of benefits, Cervantes said.
“Our doors are always open,” Cervantes said. “We’re always prepared to assist anyone in any way we can.”
For El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, they will continue providing food to those that need it. They are also looking for more volunteers, said Valencia.
“We’re in the giving season. So, in October, November and December, we’re hoping to see an uptick of people coming by and donating their time or money,” he said.
To apply for food benefits, visit YourTexasBenefits.com for more information.
To volunteer, donate or receive food from El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, visit ElPasoansFightingHunger.org for more information.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-442 ext. 132.
