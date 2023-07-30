The day after the 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, Jaime Esparza spoke to reporters and delivered his intentions: The confessed gunman would face the death penalty, and the state trial in El Paso would be done before the government’s federal case.
“I know the death penalty is something very powerful, but in this occasion, it’s something that’s necessary,” said Esparza, the El Paso district attorney at the time, adding that “this horrific act was committed in our community, and he should be held accountable by our community.”
Federal officials appeared to support the sentiment.
John Bash, then the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, said the Walmart shooting appeared “to be designed to intimidate a civilian population” and that “we’re going to do what we do to terrorists in this country, which is deliver swift and certain justice.”
That was nearly four years ago.
Since the Aug. 3, 2019, Walmart attack – a racist shooting that targeted Mexicans and killed 23 people – the prosecution has been crippled by a litany of DA scandals and judicial entanglements that delayed the state’s case and pushed the feds to the forefront of the prosecution.
The Justice Department agreed with the defense attorneys to sidestep a federal trial and remove the death penalty. In exchange, the gunman pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes and firearm violations. On July 7, Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, was sentenced to 90 consecutive life terms.
The DA’s state case against Crusius has yet to be scheduled.
How did the case devolve from Esparza’s original goal of a swift El Paso DA-led trial with a death sentence to a delayed federally-led hearing with no trial nor death penalty? The explanation is in the convoluted mix of COVID shutdowns, previous DA management problems, confidential federal death penalty procedures, and – according to the past DA administration – a behind-the-scenes arrangement between the state and federal courts.
Crux of the gridlock
When Esparza retired on Dec. 31, 2020, he was replaced by Yvonne Rosales, whose mismanagement of the DA’s office led to her resignation on Dec. 14, 2022.
The crux of the gridlock that slowed the preparation of the Walmart case was a battle between Rosales and 409th District Judge Sam Medrano Jr., who was assigned to preside over the state’s case.
Rosales attempted to remove Medrano from the case. Among her volley of court filings was a Sept. 20, 2022, “notice of potential evidence” that alleged a deal between Medrano and the gunman’s defense attorney, Joe Spencer, “to prevent the prosecution of the Walmart mass shooting case.”
The filing alleged that Medrano spoke with a federal official, whose identity was redacted, and an agreement was reached to “defer” the Walmart case to the federal courts as a way of placating Spencer, who was “heard to demand that the State of Texas remove the death penalty,” the court document stated.
While many of the filings emanating from Rosales’ DA’s office have been discounted as grandstanding and politically tainted, they nonetheless are part of the official record of the Walmart case and caused delays.
Murky process
How the decision was made to remove capital punishment in the federal case is unclear. The process is not public.
“It’s impossible to find out, to know how that decision was made, because this decision process is confidential,” said Robin Maher, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit in Washington, D.C. “So we don’t get any detailed information about how or why a decision was made.”
The general procedure, Maher said, involves a prosecution memorandum from the U.S. attorney or an assistant U.S. attorney on whether to seek the death penalty. The memorandum – containing a broad range of facts and background of the crime – is then reviewed by the Justice Department, which decides for or against the death penalty.
If there is a death recommendation, it is sent to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland “who makes the final decision about whether to seek death or not,” Maher said.
Some mitigating factors that the Justice Department would have considered in removing the death penalty in the Walmart case, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Manual, are whether Crusius had a previous criminal history or “severe mental or emotional disturbance.”
During the July federal sentencing hearing in El Paso, Joe Spencer, the defense attorney for Crusius, told the courtroom that Crusius suffered from “schizoaffective disorder.” He later told El Paso Inc. that mental illness is “something that he’s been struggling with since childhood, since birth.”
Crusius had minor run-ins with the law, according to a 2019 Reuters news report, including a false burglar alarm at his grandmother’s house, which was cleared without incident.
Also part of Crusius’ history is a phone call made by his mother to Allen police a few weeks before the Aug. 3, 2019, shooting. On the call, she told police that Crusius had purchased an assault rifle and expressed concern that her son was not “mature or experienced enough in handling such a weapon,” Reuters reported.
The attorneys for the Crusius family at that time, Chris Ayres and R. Jack Ayres, told CNN that the call was “informational in nature rather than motivated by concern that her son posed a threat to anyone,” CNN reported.
“This was not a volatile, explosive, erratic-behaving kid,” attorney Ayres told CNN. “It’s not like alarm bells were going off.”
But during the July federal sentencing, Spencer characterized that call differently, telling the courtroom that Crusius’ mother called police to tell them the family “was worried he could harm himself or others.” He added, “Despite her pleas (to police) to take the weapon, they did not confiscate the weapon.”
Spencer’s emphasis on the mental condition of the gunman – and his effort to characterize the call from the gunman’s mother as a plea ignored by police – was a defense tactic to bolster his argument for removing the death penalty, and to establish his arguments for the upcoming state trial, said sources familiar with the case.
The behind-the-scenes discussions to remove the death penalty is nuanced, said one El Paso attorney familiar with the process, and could be affected by the federal government’s current efforts to understand the mass-shooting trend around the country.
“This is all part of the increase in extremism, and we see it like nothing before, and we want to understand all of it, all this terrorism,” said Carlos Spector, an immigration attorney familiar with the federal court process.
The decision to remove the death penalty in the federal case, Spector believes, “was more of a strategy rather than negligence.”
“Generally, they’ll take the death penalty off the table if (the defendant) has a lot to say,” he said. “You need to get the most out of a mass murder like that, as a way to dig into other organizations. He may have been involved in an intensive investigation.”
The Justice Department could have said “we’ll take the death penalty off the table if you tell us everything you’ve been involved with, and everyone you’ve been involved with,” Spector said. “What material was he reading and writing? What other people on the internet were using the same reading material? Are they part of the same network? And then going after them,” he said.
Shifting positions?
With escalating mass shootings throughout the United States making headlines, comparisons are being made between the El Paso Walmart mass killing and similar hate shootings.
The Washington Post compared the El Paso massacre with the 2017 murder and terrorism killings by Sayfullo Saipov in New York City.
“In a twist compared to the situation in El Paso, the Justice Department is seeking death for Saipov in New York, which has banned capital punishment in state cases,” wrote David Nakamura of The Washington Post.
In a July 13 article by The Associated Press, Michael Tarm wrote about another disparity between the Justice Department’s removal of the death penalty for the El Paso gunman, and its inclusion of capital punishment for the gunman in the October 2018 shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
“Two separate shootings,” he wrote. “One killed 11 at a Pittsburgh synagogue. The other killed 23 at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Both were motivated by hate. Both involved gunmen who later claimed mental illness. But earlier this year, the Justice Department authorized the death penalty only for the case in Pittsburgh,” he wrote, and posed the question: “So how do those decisions get made and by whom?”
Public court records and media reports show a significant difference in the application of the death penalty in El Paso and the relatively slow process toward a trial for the gunman.
The Charleston, S.C., gunman killed nine people on June 17, 2015, faced a trial and was sentenced to death within 19 months; the gunman who killed five at a Colorado Springs nightclub last year was delivered his sentence in seven months; and the gunman who killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., last year received a sentence in nine months.
Forty-seven months passed before Crusius was sentenced by the federal government, in a hearing on July 7, but without a trial and without any consideration of a death sentence.
The 2018 shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh has had an extended delay in sentencing as well. But the gunman, who received his guilty verdict in June, faced a federal trial with a death sentence attached.
Out of six similar recent mass shootings prosecuted by the Justice Department, only the gunman in El Paso has been definitively spared the death penalty. In the other similar federal cases, the killers were either sentenced to death or were eligible for the death penalty. The only exception, besides El Paso, is the Buffalo shooter.
Perplexing decision
The Justice Department’s decision to remove the death penalty against Crusius in El Paso was perplexing to some because Esparza – who as El Paso DA openly called for the death penalty against Crusius – is now the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, which was integral in the decision to spare Crusius from the death penalty.
Sources close to the Walmart case said that Esparza was not allowed to participate in the federal decisions concerning the Walmart shooting because his sister, who was in the Walmart during the attack, is a witness.
Esparza did not respond to requests for comment.
Spector said he believes an additional factor may have contributed to Esparza’s silence – or position shift – on the issue of the death penalty for Crusius.
“Facts change, resources and allies change, funders change and our bosses change. In this particular case, the feds had their theory and they were pursuing it,” Spector said. “He is just following orders from D.C. Down here (as El Paso DA), he had no boss. He was an elected official. Over there with the feds, you are an appointed official, and your boss is Attorney General Garland.”
State trial
Crusius, who was transferred from federal custody to state custody on July 11, has pleaded not guilty to the state charges and is awaiting the scheduling of that trial.
El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks, who was appointed to replace Rosales after her resignation, said his office is continuing its preparation for the state Walmart trial.
“I hope that at some point we will have some finality for family members, but I don’t know if some of these victims are ever going to truly see closure just because of how traumatic it has been,” Hicks said.
Hicks maintains that the El Paso DA’s office will include the death penalty as an option for jurors to decide in the punishment phase of the state’s Walmart trial.
“Remember,” Hicks said, “we still have to prove our case beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Email reporter Reyes Mata at news@elpasoinc.com.
