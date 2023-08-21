Dr. Karl Koerper and Bob Pofahl

Dr. Karl Koerper, an anesthesiologist at Three Crosses Regional Hospital, and Bob Pofahl, general partner, at the hospital Thursday.

 Photo by Cosima Rangel

Three Crosses Regional Hospital – a small, privately funded hospital in Las Cruces that spent millions of dollars caring for critically ill COVID-19 patients – is being denied federal pandemic relief money, according to hospital executives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.