Three Crosses Regional Hospital – a small, privately funded hospital in Las Cruces that spent millions of dollars caring for critically ill COVID-19 patients – is being denied federal pandemic relief money, according to hospital executives.
“We need to draw attention to this need,” Bob Pofahl, a general partner with Three Crosses Regional Hospital, told El Paso Inc. “It was called the COVID Relief Fund, so we need relief so that we can stay current with our landlord and continue to provide this great service.”
The U.S. government recognized the critical role hospitals played in the fight against COVID-19, and early on provided a windfall of federal funds to shore up the financial stability of hospitals that were taking on extra expenses during the pandemic.
Through the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund, Congress sent nearly $150 billion to compensate hospitals and health care providers for unanticipated costs related to the pandemic. The American Rescue Plan allotted $8.5 billion for hospitals serving rural areas.
But Three Crosses Regional Hospital, a full-service hospital with a staff of about 400 medical professionals, has seen little of that money because of a glitch. The application process for the funding did not account for new hospitals like Three Crosses, which opened less than three years ago.
To receive federal reimbursement, hospitals are required to provide financial statements from the two years before the onset of the pandemic. That allows the government to assess COVID’s financial impact on a hospital by comparing its past financial statements with its statements during the pandemic.
Three Crosses opened in Las Cruces in October 2020, which means it has no financial data for the two years prior to the pandemic. So, despite shouldering the increased costs associated with patient care during the pandemic, the hospital was disqualified from federal reimbursement.
Financial distress
Executives said they had expected to receive an estimated $18 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and now the hospital is in a state of financial distress.
Landon Fulmer, a health care consultant who works with the federal government on behalf of Three Crosses Regional Hospital, said he’s frustrated that HHS has not responded to New Mexico’s congressional delegation, which has been pushing for reimbursement.
“Three Crosses has been a model citizen among hospitals, not just in Las Cruces but in all the rural areas around Southern New Mexico,” Fulmer said. If the hospital does not recoup its expenses from unexpected COVID-19 costs, its closure would “leave a gigantic, gaping hole in the community.”
The initial gap in the hospital reimbursement system affected three hospitals in the country – Three Crosses, Thomasville Regional Medical Center in Alabama, and Rock Regional Hospital in Kansas. They all opened shortly before or during the pandemic and so were ineligible for reimbursement.
HHS “could take care of it ‘yesterday,’” Fulton said. “It could be taken care of quickly. They have enough money now to do this.”
He said the federal government initially treated the hospital funding glitch as “an oversight,” but added that now the feds have a “that’s how the cookie crumbles for you guys’ sort of response.”
As with many hospitals, Three Crosses took an additional financial hit during the pandemic because the elective hospital procedures normally performed – regularly scheduled surgeries that provide a steady influx of income – had to be drastically curtailed.
“As an independent facility, we don’t have all the resources that maybe a larger health system might have,” said John Lanning, CEO of Three Crosses.
“I don’t think anybody would open even a hamburger stand without having some working capital to get through their first year,” he added. “But with COVID we just burned through (funding) so fast because of all the delays and challenges that we faced. So this lack of reimbursements, it really has an effect on us.”
Instincts and grit
When COVID-19 was first making its deadly sweep through New Mexico in March 2020, Dr. Karl Koerper was part of a weary but determined medical team at Three Crosses laboring through the new health crisis that was rapidly crippling world.
“It’s kind of like if you were in the military and you’re going off on a mission. You just hoped for the best,” said Koerper, an anesthesiologist with more than 30 years of experience.
Last Wednesday, he stood in the same hospital hallway that in COVID’s early days had a constant flow of patients, when there were no proven best practices to combat the virus and no vaccines – only instincts and grit, he recalled.
“We were putting a lot of people on ventilators and trying to figure out, you know, what position would be best?” he said. “What drugs work, and which ones don’t work?”
The pandemic has slowed, but the financial impact on some hospitals remains. A July 2023 report from the National Library of Medicine found that drug prices jumped more than 36%, medical supply expenses by more than 20% and labor by 37% during the height of the pandemic.
Pofahl said the state of New Mexico came through with what was important: fast-tracking the opening of the hospital to help assist with COVID medical care.
“Our governor and our local state representatives and everybody helped. They saw a huge need and so they helped us get the licensing finished so that we could serve COVID patients,” Pofahl said. “The state has used all the COVID funds they were given. And so now it’s up to the federal government to come through and reimburse Three Crosses hospital.”
Caroline Sweeney, press secretary for New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, said in an email that the New Mexico Department of Health worked with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services “to quickly certify and license the facility” in August of 2020 because “New Mexico’s ICU bed/1,000 is below the national average.”
When asked whether the governor’s office was helping the hospital resolve the federal reimbursement issue, Sweeney answered: “Three Crosses Regional has not reached out to the governor’s office requesting assistance.”
Other hospitals get aid
While Three Crosses is figuring out how to maintain its financial stability, more affluent hospitals in other parts of the country have been provided an abundance of government funding – often exorbitant amounts – according to a Wall Street Journal analysis in December.
“The (government) aid enriched some well-off systems, while failing to meet the needs of many that were struggling,” the Journal analysis found.
The Journal reported that the formula used by the U.S. government to determine hospital funding amounts relied heavily on reported hospital revenues rather than a hospital’s financial distress.
“The idea was that revenue was a good indicator of a hospital’s size,” noted the Journal’s report.
The funding formula enabled some hospitals to use the windfall of federal funding “to put money into investment funds, while others spent on new facilities and expanded campuses,” the Journal report stated. Poorer hospitals, including those with higher instances of COVID, were “forced to lay off nurses and make other cuts,” the Journal analysis found.
Koerper, whose roots in New Mexico go back generations, said he believes in the mission of Three Crosses Regional Hospital, describing it as a physician-led Las Cruces team devoted to quality medical care without a corporate agenda.
“We’re not associated with a big kind of Wall Street model hospital,” Koerper said, adding that doctors left other hospitals to join Three Crosses because they all shared the same vision.
“We all kind of felt like we were just kind of cogs in a wheel at the other places, and we didn’t feel like we could really deliver the health care that we wanted to deliver,” Koerper said.
Three Crosses is one of two hospitals in the state to have received a top five-star rating from Becker’s Hospital Review, a hospital survey that measures patient satisfaction with hospital care.
Koerper said the unfortunate timing of the arrival of the hospital in Las Cruces and the COVID-19 pandemic has threatened the future of a hospital he believes can be a successful model for physician-led health care.
“It was like opening a bank in the middle of the depression,” he said. “And all the other banks got bowls of money, but we didn’t just because we weren’t open the year before. How that has affected us, from a financial standpoint, is really devastating.”
A request for comment sent to HHS was not returned by press time.
