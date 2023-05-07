A stalled $22 million project is at the heart of a brewing clash between J.A.R. Concrete and the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority that has led the company to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Joe Rosales Jr., the owner of J.A.R., alleges that the Pellicano roadway expansion project the company was working on was mismanaged by the CRRMA and that the agency didn’t pay J.A.R. between July and December 2022.
“We worked on that project during that period, the entire time, despite not being paid, until the CRRMA wrongfully terminated J.A.R.’s contract,” Rosales told El Paso Inc in an interview April 28. “Not only was the termination not justified they failed to follow the procedural requirements in their own contracts.”
Rosales said problems with the project included the CRRMA not securing rights-of-way for J.A.R. to perform work and utility poles and lines in the way of the working area.
The CRRMA sent J.A.R. a default letter and notification of a claim against the company’s performance bond on Dec. 22, 2022.
Earlier that month, the CRRMA sent J.A.R. a warning letter, asking the company to complete work, including project recovery schedules; steel, base and subgrade work; ordering parts and traffic control.
In March, J.A.R. Concrete filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Western District of Texas. Raymond Telles, executive director of the CRRMA, said that the bankruptcy puts everything on hold, including pursuing the default and performance bond claim.
On Friday, the CRRMA filed a motion for relief of stay in J.A.R.’s bankruptcy case for the Pellicano widening project.
“Further delay benefits no one and harms only businesses along Pellicano Drive, their customers, and the citizens of El Paso County, all of whom will continue to grapple with increased traffic and frustrating delays on that roadway for as long as the project remains unfinished,” the motion states.
The Pellicano project, a county road, is being funded through a combination of money from vehicle registration fees and federal sources, Telles said.
He said they couldn’t issue the payment because J.A.R. couldn’t prove they were paying their subcontractors and suppliers.
“When you have a federally funded program, you have a lot more requirements that are necessary before issuing a payment to a contractor,” Telles said. “In order to pay, they have to show you they’ve paid subs and suppliers for the prior month.”
Rosales or his attorney did not respond to a request for a response to the payment reporting issue.
According to the bankruptcy filing, there are 41 secured creditors and 136 general unsecured creditors in the case. A plan is due on June 12.
Court documents show J.A.R. Concrete has just over $7 million in total liabilities and $6 million in personal property.
The Pellicano project, a construction zone creating headaches for many in nearby Far East neighborhoods, remains on hold. Telles said the CRRMA is working to get new developments connected to utilities and provide traffic relief.
“I get a lot of calls from businesses and residents in the area,” Telles said. “We don’t know when we’re going to be able to hire a new contractor, don’t know when surety is going to come online to resume work.”
Rosales said J.A.R. has had to adjust to slower business. The company, founded by Joe Rosales in the early 1960s, has about 100 employees.
“You’re thinking you’re gonna generate $22 million over 18 months and you do half of that amount because you don’t have the working area available to you, it was a tremendous impact,” Rosales said.
He said the company plans to reorganize and remain in business. He also intends to fight the CRRMA in the courts and alleges the mobility authority is trying to hide the mismanagement of the project by blaming J.A.R.
“It is a shame that a public entity is conducting itself in this matter and attempting to destroy an El Paso family-owned business that has been an excellent corporate citizen in this community for over 65 years,” Rosales said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915 534-4422.
