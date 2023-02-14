El Pasoans who have been looking for their Slurpee fix are in luck: The 7-Eleven branded slushies have found a home in Speedway convenience stores.
Delek, which purchased Alon USA Energy and its oil refineries and convenience stores in 2017, is converting hundreds of 7-Eleven stores to DK, including those in El Paso. They no longer carry 7-Eleven products, including Slurpees.
“I thought if they don’t have Slurpees anymore, I have no interest in them,” said El Pasoan Julian Bonilla, who is a trainer for new specialty pharmacy employees at CVS.
Although Slurpees are not available at the 7-Eleven-turned-DK stores, they can now be found in El Paso at Speedway.
In 2021, 7-Eleven Inc., a subsidiary of the Japanese company Seven & I Holdings., made a $21 billion deal to buy Speedway from Marathon Petroleum Corp. Speedway has about 3,800 stores across the United States, including more than 30 in El Paso.
As part of that deal, 7-Eleven and Speedway will share promotions and store-branded products. Along with Slurpees, Speedway stores also sell 7-Eleven’s Big Gulps, Big Bite and Big Time Meals.
Bonilla said he is willing to give Speedway a chance.
“We’ll see. Summers get really hot in the borderland, and Slurpees were always the perfect way to cool down a bit,” he said. “Other stores have their versions, but ask any Slurpee connoisseur and they’ll say it’s not the same.”
