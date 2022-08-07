Sarah Ioannides’ venture into classical music began as a child and continues today as a well-known and respected music director. It’s a role that has taken the Australian-born conductor across the United States and around the globe.
One of her stops was El Paso where she had a six-year stint as the music director and first female conductor of the El Paso Symphony Orchestra from 2005 to 2011.
During her career, which she began with the Surrey County Youth Orchestra at age 11 and the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain at age 16, Ioannides has conducted more than 40 world premieres.
Along the way, she earned master’s degrees from Oxford University and the Juilliard School of Music.
Now Ioannides is the music director of Symphony Tacoma in Washington state.
She is also the artistic director and conductor of Cascade Conducting, a week-long masterclass in orchestral conducting that is taught in partnership with Symphony Tacoma and Pacific Lutheran University.
El Paso Inc. spoke with Ioannides to catch up on where she is now and more.
Q: What attracted you to classical music at a young age?
I was drawn to the sounds of incredible orchestral music – the natural color and message we get affected by when we listen to music. That drew me quite early into the orchestral world.
We had cassettes, and we played music at the house. I just loved to sit by that and play these tracks over and over. My father also was involved in music professionally, and I’m sure that when my mother was singing in his choir, I was listening probably from the womb.
Q: What was it like to perform with an orchestra at a young age?
It was just a lot of fun. The collegial partnerships that you make within music are really meaningful. It’s like you’re all exposed to a different language. When you play great music together, you’re all sharing in something.
When you’re immersed in making music with a lot of other people who are younger than you or are the same age or older, you just all share in that same experience and feel like you understand each other.
Q: What made you want to become a conductor and what was your first job in that role?
Having played many different instruments helped me to understand music from a variety of viewpoints. So, playing in the back in the French horn section, or in the violin section or in the choir, you’re gathering experience that is really helpful to be the leader of that group.
My father also was a conductor, and I would travel to Germany to watch him and see him work with the opera house. When I played in these incredibly fine youth orchestras, like the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, I could really see the impact different conductors had on us emotionally and the way we could contribute musically to the whole picture, depending on how they led us or how they rehearsed us or communicated.
I felt like I was ready to jump in at quite an early age, and the first position I had as music director was at the age of 18. Though it wasn’t an official paid professional job, it had a lot of responsibility – things that were really important to my understanding of how an orchestra is run and put together.
So when I got my first paid jobs, both in El Paso and prior to that as an assistant conductor with the Cincinnati Symphony, I had practiced doing these jobs already for several years in unpaid and nonprofit positions. That definitely helped and gave me a good start.
Q: What brought you to the El Paso Symphony in 2005?
They put out a search. A colleague of mine informed me that the El Paso Symphony was having a search and asked me if I would be interested in that job. In fact, I was heading back to England – I was in the process of leaving the Cincinnati Symphony – and was thinking about what my next steps would be.
I went back to England and formulated my materials, and then went through the search committee process.
Q: During your time with the El Paso Symphony, what were some of your biggest accomplishments?
There were a number of things that I tried to contribute to the scene there. One was to make it a vibrant, exciting thing with a lot of interesting repertoires, phenomenal world-class soloists, and also creating multimedia productions. We had a number of cutting-edge, interesting projects.
We also moved to the Plaza Theatre from the previous venue across the street. We opened in the new hall with a special sound system, which had to be created and tailored to us as an orchestra, which had very small microphones and speakers that were put through the auditorium.
We also developed a youth orchestra … We gave the world premiere of the Carnegie Hall program The Orchestra Sings, which is part of an education school program that became a success. I have gone on to continue those programs in my current positions.
Q: After six years why did you decide to leave the position?
The timing felt right. I loved living in El Paso, but I also was working in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and my husband was also working at Yale University, and we had three kids during this time.
It just felt like it was time to take a bit of a breather. I had a number of personal things I had to take care of, and I had an awful lot on my plate. I also was guest conducting abroad as well, and there were some new opportunities on the horizon.
Q: What are some of the projects you’re involved with right now?
I’m the music director of Symphony Tacoma in Washington. This is actually my ninth season there. I run a workshop called Cascade Conducting, where we have three different departments of training: orchestra conductors, choral conductors and composers.
During COVID I also developed a lot of multimedia visuals, working on film projects with the orchestra. I started the process in El Paso, and I’ve continued to do that.
I’ve got a number of guest conducting opportunities – Quebec City, Sarasota, Santa Fe and Indiana University. We’re quite busy building some new territory and some programming, making sure the program continues to be relevant and vibrant.
During COVID, I used my film and multimedia skills to put out a ton of videos of Symphony Tacoma, with interesting multi-art collaborations. We also worked to keep the education projects going, where we try to develop as many opportunities for young kids to get inspired and touched by classical music.
Q: How much longer do you see yourself working in music doing what you’re doing right now?
I have no idea. Conductors tend to have long careers, and I had really long training leading up to taking my first music director positions. I may be in the middle of my career, but I don’t know exactly where. Certainly, I am busy as I ever was, and probably busier. I am hoping that I can keep developing my art form and my work. I’m excited to see what happens next.
