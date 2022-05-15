Editor’s note: In this occasional feature, El Paso Inc. catches up with people who have made a mark in business, nonprofits, government, the arts or sports in the borderland and answers the question: Where are they now?
Ryan Darnell, a former athlete at Coronado High School, is now a competitor in the world of finance – a place he’s been since graduating from Harvard University, where he played football for four years and graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in economics.
Before heading to Harvard, Darnell was a four-year varsity player for Coronado. He started as a freshman and was named the District 1-5A Outstanding Male Athlete for the 2003-04 season. Darnell also was inducted into the T-Birds Sports Hall of Fame. He lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track.
During his stint in the financial marketplace, Darnell has spent time in New York City, London and now lives in Springfield, Massachusetts. His career began with Deutsche Bank, and, most recently, he was senior vice president at the Stone X Group.
It was a position Darnell held until earlier this year when he started Senecal Capital in Enfield, Connecticut, which provides investment advice. The fund debuted in April after capping its fundraising at $25 million. The fund’s strategy, Darnell said, is to build wealth for investors over the long term, while doing so in a low-risk manner.
El Paso Inc. recently caught up with Darnell. Here are some excerpts from that conversation.
Q: What are some of your favorite memories of El Paso?
Oh wow. I really miss the weather a lot and the mountains.
We lived up there on the mountains. I was outside playing sports every day – I moved to El Paso when I was six – so I was outside playing, except maybe for basketball season inside, maybe 300 days a year.
Q: What made you choose Harvard, and what were some of the adjustments you had to make after moving to the East Coast?
Harvard recruited me to play football, and it seemed like the best combination of where I would get to play football at the Division I level and also Harvard would set me up well for my future career.
In terms of adjustments, the weather, everything from having to trudge to class through the snow and having to play football in freezing cold, was a huge adjustment.
The huge adjustment for Harvard is that you go from school being relatively easy, or being at the top… every football player at Harvard was the best athlete in their school and every other student there was the valedictorian of their class.
You have to get used to it quickly that being at the very top is an unrealistic goal, especially when you’re trying to balance sports and school. You have to figure out what your priorities are and fit it all into one day.
Q: You graduated with a bachelor’s in economics. Was economics something you wanted to pursue before you went to Harvard?
It was something that I decided afterward. I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. I always liked math and science, and when I got to school, a lot of the older football guys were going to Wall Street at the time. That seemed really intriguing, and they told me to read all these books to learn more about it.
I have always been an avid reader, so I devoured all these books about finance and Wall Street, both in the old days and how it was evolving. Economics was the closest major that Harvard offers to finance. That is what I studied.
Q: What was your first job after graduating?
I became a derivatives trader at Deutsche Bank immediately after school.
Q: What was it like working for Deutsche Bank?
It was great. It was a massive change. If going to Cambridge was a big change from El Paso, being in the middle of Manhattan was even a bigger change. I was fortunate, or unfortunate, that one of the guys I was reporting to had some issues and had to leave right after I was hired, after only about six months on the job. That forced me to jump into a more senior role immediately. It was sink or swim, and fortunately I swam.
So I ended up with a lot of responsibility basically running the agriculture grains derivatives trading business from about the time when I was 23. I was probably in over my head, but it forced me to learn really fast and moved me up the career ladder.
Q: What was your career path after Deutsche Bank?
When I came out, I wanted to be a bond trader, but I came out in 2008 during the middle of the financial crisis. After going to London with Deutsche Bank’s training program and working on the bond desks, they all got shut down in the middle of the financial crisis.
The only thing that was hiring was the commodities trading desk. They were like ‘You’re a Texas guy, you should (like) commodities, like oil and agriculture.’ They don’t grow a lot of grain in El Paso, but to people in New York all of Texas seems the same. It was the only trading job that was hiring during the financial crisis, so I jumped into commodities trading, and I did that for more than six years.
In my last year there, some federal regulatory changes made it more difficult for banks to trade commodities. Deutsche Bank exited its entire global commodities business. So with the former Deutsche Bank commodities team, we started a private equity-backed commodities trading company called the Trailstone Group.
My division, which we were trying to build, kind of failed to launch. After two years there, I went out on my own and started my own consulting business in commodities supply exchange finance, and then picked Stone X as a client and continued to build that relationship, until I became a senior vice president for them.
Q: Now you have your own group in Senecal. What is your primary focus?
It’s a multistrategy hedge fund and investment firm. Our primary focus is to build long-time wealth for our investors and manage risk. We target manage-risk adjusted returns for our investors, which means getting S&P equity-like returns, but with less risk.
Q: Right now, with the way the stock market is, what are some of the changes you think will occur over the next few years? How are you going to make sure that works in your clients’ best interests?
One of the core principles of the fund is humility, so I’m not big on the prediction game. There are a lot of people out there, a lot of talking heads, who will tell you the market is going to do this or that. I have my own opinions, but the fact is people tend to be wrong.
Most of my academic research in school, and my continued research with the fund, revolves around how people make bad decisions. One of the biggest challenges of being a trader and investment manager is avoiding the traditional biases that lead to bad decision-making. So, for me, that means avoiding overconfidence and making mistakes, because we expect things to be one way and they end up a different way.
Most of what our fund is designed for is trying to build a strategy that will work in a variety of different economic environments.
People tend to overestimate that the future will be like the past, and it’s easy to become complacent and think we’ve had low volatility and low interest rates for the last 10 to 15 years so that’s going to continue.
We try to think of how we’ll survive if we look like the 1980s; that’s definitely a scenario we could face. We could face consistent inflation and underperforming stocks for the next five or 10 years. I hope that’s not the case – I don’t think anybody wants that – but it’s a distinct possibility where we see really high interest rates, not just moving from 1% to 3%, but 3% to 10%.
We need to be prepared for that even if it’s not likely. That is kind of our philosophy, trying to be prepared for serious changes in economic cycles.
Q: Finally, do you get back to El Paso often, and do you see yourself moving back here any time in the future?
I love El Paso; I miss it a lot. There was a time I was ready to leave and never come back when I was a kid. Every year that goes by, I definitely miss it more and I see the appeal more, especially as I have my own kids and remember what a great place it was to raise a family.
Unfortunately, with COVID restrictions, I have not been able to go back in a couple of years, which is the longest stretch by far. I used to consistently get back at least once a year for an extended spell.
I would love to be a Texan again – once a Texan always a Texan – but it’s hard to say. I’ve been to so many places that I’ve kind of given up on trying to forecast that, even though I would certainly love it.
