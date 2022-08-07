When the time came for Sylvia Acosta to depart the YWCA, she knew there was a top priority for her: staying in El Paso.
Acosta, who stepped down as CEO of the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region in June, started a new job last week as senior vice president and chief growth officer for the National Minority Supplier Development Council.
The national organization, founded in 1972, works nationally to help minorities advance into the corporate supply chain, scale their businesses and build wealth.
In her new position, Acosta is in charge of Hispanic outreach and fundraising, and said her goal is to raise $50 million over the next several years.
“It’s extremely important to build wealth,” Acosta said. “It creates jobs, infrastructure, is good for the economy and promotes philanthropy.
“When you build intergenerational wealth, you’re not just building wealth for the business owner, but for the community, and are helping to rally support in those communities in which those businesses are founded.”
Acosta, who was CEO at the YWCA for five years and one of El Paso Inc’s 2021 Women of Impact honorees, said one of her top requirements for a new job was being able to stay in El Paso. She will not be moving, she said.
“I didn’t want to leave El Paso,” Acosta said. “NMSDC is extremely progressive and has colleagues throughout the U.S. We have such tremendous colleagues because you’re able to draw talent from anywhere.”
The council works with 23 regional affiliates across the country. El Paso is part of the Southwest MSDC affiliate in Austin, which also serves New Mexico, Oklahoma and Southwest Texas. There are a total of three NMSDC affiliates in Texas.
Acosta said her position is new and she will be building her department from the ground up. She said part of her responsibility is to strengthen the organization through philanthropy.
She’s also tasked with bringing in more Hispanic-owned businesses to the organization to try to go after corporate supply chain contracts.
“Many of the businesses in El Paso, for example, tend to do a lot of government contracting, and there are caps that go along with that.
“In corporate, there are no caps. They scale businesses much faster, and it allows you to have an opportunity to really grow your business in ways that don’t cap you the way it does with federal or state government,” Acosta said.
She said El Paso has many minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs that could benefit from the offerings of the organization.
The NMSDC offers certification for minority business enterprises, which Acosta said can help the businesses get into the corporate supply chain world.
According to the NMSDC’s 2021 Minority Business Economic Impact report, the group’s certified minority-owned businesses generated over $261 billion in revenue.
“It’s exciting that I’m in El Paso and will be able to pilot some of the programs we do nationally in El Paso,” Acosta said.
Acosta’s departure from the YWCA came as a surprise to many El Pasoans who had come to know her as the leader of the nonprofit, which is the largest YWCA in the country. She said when she arrived in 2017, the organization was not in the best shape and had been dealing with aging buildings and an over 10 year budget deficit.
Within three years of her arrival, Acosta said, the YWCA no longer had a deficit. The organization was also able to secure funding for building renovations and was able to get a $20 million grant and use half for long-term sustainability.
She said the YWCA was also able to identify and strengthen its child care programs, and that all YWCA child care and after-school programs are rated four stars by Texas Rising Star, a rating system.
“As we began to accomplish more goals, one of the things that became clear was that the things I was hired to do, I was able to do much sooner than anticipated,” Acosta said.
She began to look at her next steps after that.
“One of my favorite things in the world to do is raise money,” Acosta said. “And building and restructuring. The YWCA is in a very solid place right now. They need someone who can maintain what’s been established and who can be focused on the administrative part of work.”
She said she’s excited to be in a position where she can continue the type of work she did at the YWCA and the work that aligns with her values.
“The most important thing is the fact that I have been given a tremendous opportunity to work with an organization that is still perfectly aligned with my personal values in social, racial and economic equity,” Acosta said. “Now I have the opportunity to do what I did at the YWCA, but on a more national level, and support minority-owned businesses and their ability to scale.
“That to me is transformational.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.