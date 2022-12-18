The appointment of Bill Hicks – an El Paso attorney with more than 22 years of experience – as the new leader of the 34th Judicial District has ended the most tumultuous district attorney administration in the city’s modern history.
Yvonne Rosales, elected in the summer of 2020 as El Paso’s first female district attorney, faced a series of controversies and a petition for removal that led to her Dec. 14 resignation from office.
Hicks told El Paso Inc. in an interview Thursday that he was increasingly troubled with the actions of the DA’s office under Rosales.
“As a concerned citizen and as a lawyer in our community, I have been monitoring the district attorney’s office ever since Ms. Rosales was elected to office,” he said. “Watching over the past two years, I have kind of seen the storm brewing on the horizon. And over the past six months … I kind of saw everything coming to a head.”
In the wake of Rosales’ administration is a backlog of thousands of untended criminal cases, rebukes from judges, loss of public confidence and the city’s most important case – the prosecution of the alleged Walmart shooter – languishing and, according to its presiding judge, in disarray.
When the petition for her removal was filed, Hicks said he believed that eventually someone would have to replace Rosales, and that he “looked around the community to see if anyone else with good qualifications was stepping up to take that office. When I didn’t see anyone else that I thought was of good quality stepping up, I felt that I needed to do it.”
Hicks submitted his application in November and with support from Texas Rep. César Blanco, his appointment was delivered by Gov. Greg Abbott on Dec. 14, the same day as Rosales’ date of resignation.
“The governor was very committed to making a strong statement that the very minute that Ms. Rosales’ term ended, that El Paso was going to be taken care of and that there is a new district attorney in town,” Hicks said. “The governor was very committed to that, and he wanted to make a very strong statement.”
Hicks’ reception
Hicks’ appointment has been well-received by attorneys contacted by El Paso Inc.
“I was so gratified to know that the governor not only moved quickly but also picked somebody who is so qualified. I could not be more pleased,” said former El Paso County Magistrate Judge Penny Hamilton, who, until March, oversaw the jail magistrate courts.
Hamilton said she worked many years alongside Hicks at the El Paso District Attorney’s office under Jaime Esparza.
Omar Carmona, the defense attorney who last August filed the petition to remove Rosales from office, said he believes Hicks “is the right lawyer for this type of job.”
“The best thing about Bill is that he understands what the assignment is. I think he is up to the task, and I think he respects the office that he is inheriting,” Carmona said. “He respects the institution, and he respects justice.”
The big takeaway with the appointment of Hicks, said Carmona, is simple.
“We have hope now. That’s what it is, we have hope again,” he said, emphasizing that the process to “right the ship” will be difficult and lengthy.
“This is going to take an effort, and it is a huge effort from a lot of people. It is going to be a tremendous sacrifice from Mr. Hicks, first and foremost,” he said.
The weight will also fall on the team that Hicks assembles, as well as the courts, judges and “even defense lawyers, the public defender’s office,” Carmona said.
“We are going to have to work hard to get this done – to keep up with the pace that the DA’s office is going to have to go through,” he said. “This will be a sacrifice for everybody. And if everyone puts in the time and effort, we are going to restore the greatness of the DA’s office.”
A massive challenge
Hicks said he understands that pulling the DA’s office back to efficiency will be a difficult challenge.
“I am not Superman. I am not going to pull this off on my own,” he said. “This is a matter of getting to the front of the boat and calling out the drum beat for the rowing and getting everyone rowing in the same direction at the same time,” he said.
Hicks, who is the first Republican to serve as DA of the 34th District, also brushed off a question about whether he would consider running for the position at the end of his appointed term, which is Dec. 31, 2024.
“My commitment is first we are going to get that Walmart case back on track. Second, we are going to get rid of that (case) backlog. And No. 3, we are going to address the personnel shortage” in the DA’s office, he said. “I am much more concerned about addressing the concerns and seeking justice for the people of El Paso than I am about running for office.”
Whether the DA’s office would prosecute the Walmart case or pass it on to the federal prosecutors is a subject that Hicks said he could not speak about.
“I definitely have an opinion, and I would love to talk about it. Unfortunately, the gag order really prevents me from getting into any type of discussion regarding the Walmart shooter case,” he said. “All I can tell you is that we need to get the Walmart shooter case back on track and we are committed to doing that.”
The case backlog, which he estimates to be “in the thousands,” will also be handled, he said.
“I am telling you that we are confident that we are going to really step up the process over the next six to nine months, and not just address the backlog but erase it,” Hicks said. “We are going to eliminate that backlog within the next two years, without a doubt. I am committed to that.”
However determined Hicks may be to start officially in the DA’s office, he will not be sworn in until he has removed himself from his private law firm’s role in defending people who may soon be prosecuted by the office he has been appointed to lead.
“You cannot be a criminal defense attorney and a prosecutor,” he said. “Up until 5:01 on the 14th, I was a criminal defense attorney, or at least part of my practice was.
“And so I have a number of criminal defense clients that I am still an attorney of record for, and although I am not appearing in court and I have filed motions to withdraw and am still filing motions to withdraw from all of those cases, I cannot be sworn in as a prosecutor until the day that I get all of those cases off of my docket in the law firm.”
His swearing-in should be this week, he said, and acknowledged that he may still be the attorney of record for other cases that do not conflict with the DA’s office.
“Legally there is nothing that would prevent a prosecutor from doing that, so I can,” he said, but added, “Let me emphasize that 8 to 5, five days a week, my time is in the district attorney’s office. My commitment is to the people of El Paso.”
He said he would be phasing out his involvement in the family law cases of his law firm.
Rosales speaks out
In an interview Thursday, Rosales told El Paso Inc. that Hicks was starting his position in better circumstances than she encountered when she first began her time as DA.
She described her tenure as one hobbled at its inception by the COVID-19 pandemic, which kept employees at home and weakened the office infrastructure – undermining her ability to keep pace with a growing case log. She also said that she entered office as an outsider who felt the weight of an entrenched political faction intent on undermining her progress.
“It is a very big job, and I certainly wish Mr. Hicks the very best of luck,” she said. “Because by him doing well, then that is going to mean that the members of this community will be well served.”
“I have talked to my staff and really encouraged them to keep doing the best work that they can possibly do because everything that they do is really all about the community,” said Rosales. “Everybody is willing to cooperate. I myself have reached out to try to talk to Mr. Hicks. He was not available at the time that I called, but I certainly want to extend that personal conversation to him to say that if he needs anything, I will be available to answer any questions that he may have.” She also said that the vision she tried to incorporate – a strong ambassadorship connecting the community to the DA’s office – was stymied by what she describes as a hostile faction of political insiders and a biased media.
“I really wish the media would have focused on a lot of the great things that I think we accomplished,” she said. “I think we accomplished a whole lot of wonderful outreach programs to try to build the relationships with members of this community.”
Efforts to rebuild staffing were also gaining momentum, she said, in the months before her resignation, stating that “at least 10 to 12 individuals” were hired, and that a batch of applications had been submitted to her office.
She said that her resignation was not due to her acquiescing to the allegations of mismanagement or incompetence – the basis of the petition for removal – but instead was a question of money.
“Stepping down was not an easy decision, but the emotional and financial burden of fighting the removal petition was just beyond anything that I was capable of financing,” she said. “So, it was really the financial aspect that led to my decision to go ahead and step down,” said Rosales.
The attacks against her, she said, represented a larger effort.
“I think it’s a scary process, what happened to me. I think this really undermined the Democratic process. We have these factions that did not like that they lost and that they weren’t in the positions that they used to be, and they schemed a way to try and undo an election. And bottom line, that is what happened.”
Carmona, who filed the removal petition against her, disagreed.
“There was a lack of respect for the office, and it came from the people that should have respected the office the most,” he said. “And I think that is why we are in this situation.”
He added: “But my biggest fear is that right now the DA’s office is in a state that is probably worse than what we think it is. I would not be surprised if there is some stuff that has not come out, that has been hidden.”
Asked about her future, Rosales said that “the idea for right now” is returning to private practice, and that she still hears from “a strong group of supporters” who want her to stay involved with public service in El Paso.
When asked about any regrets she had during her time in office, she said the learning curve was a difficult one, and she would have liked more support and guidance from El Paso’s legal community.
“We kind of just had to learn things on our own. And so I honestly feel that I wish that there would have been more patience and understanding that it is difficult to go into an environment that has been under the same leadership for 30 years,” she said. “It was going to take a little bit more than a year-and-a-half to stabilize and make the changes that I had envisioned to make,” she said.
“Are there things that I could have done differently? Sure, but hindsight is always 20/20,” Rosales said. “I will continue serving this community in whatever capacity I can. For now, I get to go back and enjoy my private life.”
