Passenger volumes at El Paso International Airport are just about back to pre-pandemic levels, and there’s still a lot of improvements ahead.
If you’ve been to the airport lately, you may have noticed some construction next to the car rental facility. Airport officials said it will be a new bus rapid transit stop for the Montana Brio line.
“We do have a stop here to improve connectivity to the airport for passengers and employees,” said Terry Sharpe, assistant director of development for the El Paso International Airport.
Sun Metro officials were not available for more information about the project.
The rest of the airport has also seen gains after two years of lagging travel numbers brought on by pandemic restrictions and worries.
Sharpe said the airport’s June numbers were at 99% of what they were in June 2019, before the pandemic.
“The planes we do have, the load sizes are higher, and planes are full. Demand is there,” Sharpe said. “Travelers are having a great summer. It’s a good look for airlines to see that the loads are so high, and we’re satisfying local demand for seats.”
There are also more nonstop routes being added to El Paso, Sharpe said. The number of nonstop routes to Austin, for example, has gone up to six per day. There’s once more a nonstop route to San Diego, and one for Orlando on Frontier Airlines.
Sharpe said airport officials are now focusing on adding routes to Mexico.
Like the rest of the city, the airport is facing staffing shortages. Sharpe said staffing levels are still down about 20% from pre-pandemic levels.
“Everybody’s hiring. They’re hiring from the parking lot to the airlines to rental car companies, concessionaires, and airport proper,” Sharpe said. “Everybody’s getting more done with fewer people.”
Airlines are also facing staffing shortages in pilots and crew, which Sharpe said affects the number of planes in the fleet. He said it’ll be at least until 2023 before any movement on international routes is seen.
Earlier this year, airport officials presented City Council with their $178 million capital improvement program. Sharpe said about 60% of that is for improvements on the airfield, including active taxiway projects and improvements and resurfacing to runways.
About $29 million will go toward improvements in the airport terminal.
Cargo activity at the airport has also remained strong, Sharpe said. He said FedEx, DHL and UPS have recently or are currently expanding their footprint at the airport.
Sharpe said during the pandemic, as passenger numbers dropped, cargo activity grew by about 5%. He said that’s slowed a bit, as more shoppers return to brick-and-mortar experiences.
“I’m pleased with the investment cargo carriers are making in El Paso,” Sharpe said. “There are more numbers of aircraft coming in. It’s a bright spot for us.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
