More than a month after a fire destroyed J&J’s Shoes Warehouse in Downtown, the city of El Paso’s Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating what caused the blaze.
“The fire started within the interior of the building,” Jesus Ortega, an arson investigator with the Fire Marshal’s Office, told El Paso Inc. Thursday. “I believe the media did report it, saying that the fire started from a dumpster. That isn’t correct.”
An official with the El Paso Fire Department said the Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started in the basement. Ortega declined to confirm that amid the investigation.
As the investigation proceeds and the city demolishes the building at 326 S. El Paso, neighboring businesses that were impacted are struggling in the aftermath of the fire that started on Dec. 12
“That fire is just another blow to those businesses,” said Joe Gudenrath, executive director of the Downtown Management District. “The closure of that portion of El Paso Street during the days leading up to Christmas and the height of holiday shopping could not have come at a worse time.”
Next door to the pile of charred rubble and twisted metal that was J&J’s Shoes, Luz Seo, a store manager at Uno Plus El Paso and wife of the owner, said they only sold 30% of the products they would usually sell in December.
“Everybody on this block is crying,” Seo said.
Sales have continued to slump as the area remains fenced off and the city tears down the building, which was deemed hazardous. It’s in the heart of Downtown’s popular shopping district and a 5-minute walk from the Hotel Paso del Norte and Plaza Theatre.
“We have put up signs to let the public know that sidewalk is still open and that these businesses are open,” Gudenrath said. “The owners at those stores are amazing people and could definitely use some support from El Pasoans at this time and year-round.”
Seo said that while needing to demolish the building is understandable, she wonders when it will end.
“I have asked the person in charge at the site about when this will be done, and they just say ‘I don’t know. I don’t have any idea. Maybe six months, maybe one year or maybe two,’” Seo said.
El Paso Inc. reached out to the city of El Paso’s Planning and Inspections Department for a statement but did not get a response.
On the morning of Dec. 12, Armando Valencia, a captain with the El Paso Fire Department, said Pumper 11 was dispatched to a dumpster fire in the back of an alley off South El Paso Street.
“As they were driving to the scene, they saw the smoke coming from the storefront,” Valencia said.
Moments later, about 60 firefighters were in front of J&J’s Shoes. They worked to contain the fire for about five hours.
“The smoke started going into one of the other buildings,” Valencia said, “We started sending companies to both buildings next to the original to check for any fire extensions.”
Ricci Carson, a deputy chief at the Fire Department, said the fire might have started a while before they arrived. It could have then spread to the dumpster, as well as the roof and second floor, which later collapsed.
“Usually, the fires that get out of control happen real late at night or early in the morning because there are not people around to report it,” Carson said.
After the fire was extinguished, it was up to the fire marshal to find out why it happened.
Ortega said he and five other investigators are visiting the site regularly as the investigation continues, adding that they are required to follow a scientific process.
“We have hypotheses, and then we collect information to test that information that we’ll test against our hypotheses,” he said. “If we cannot eliminate one hypothesis, then that is going to be our cause of the fire.”
To collect information, Ortega said they have searched through the site of the fire and interviewed people, including witnesses at the scene and the owner.
El Paso Inc. reached out to the owner of J&J’s Shoe Store, but they declined to comment.
Ortega said they do not have a specific date for when the investigation will close.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.