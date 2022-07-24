You look out to your garden and are shocked by what you see.
It’s big, it’s fuzzy, it’s the white-lined sphinx moth! Though it may look a little scary, these insects do a lot for nature.
Also known as a hummingbird moth, the white-lined sphinx has been appearing more often as the sun sets over the city. These night flyers can have a wingspan of more than three inches and generate more than 80 wingbeats per second, meaning they are fast bugs.
Scott Bundy, an entomologist at New Mexico State University, said these fuzzy visitors started as larvae called hornworms.
“Around last August into September, we had thousands of hornworms – these big yellow caterpillars running around the desert. Because we had so many larvae last year, there’s just a bunch of the adults coming in as a part of their life cycle,” he said.
The reason for the caterpillar boom was last year’s especially wet rainy season and the abundance of evening primroses, the moth’s host plant.
While these types of sphinx moths may look alarming, Bundy said they are beneficial as pollinators that work the night shift.
“The white-lined sphinx is one of the best-known examples of a nighttime pollinator,” Bundy said. “We all know about bees and how important they are, but these nighttime pollinators are equally important. They pollinate the majority of our plants that we grow for food.”
The moths only live for a few weeks. Bundy said it would be hard to predict if more will pop up later this summer.
If you do see a white-lined sphinx near your plants, just let them do their thing, he said.
“It’s good for people to know that they won’t cause problems in their gardens. They won’t eat their crops or their vegetables. They leave all of that alone,” he said. “It’s a part of nature to have these high insect populations build occasionally. But I think it’s important to bring awareness to how important these moths are.”
