Plans for a mixed-use development in West El Paso look a whole lot different than they did when the project was first introduced several years ago.
What was once a proposed 22-story luxury tower near the corner of Shadow Mountain and Mesa Street is now slated to be a five-story complex with apartments, some retail and a restaurant, according to documentation submitted to the City Plan Commission.
The plans also include a seven-story parking garage.
On Thursday, the commission unanimously approved recommending a zoning change related to the project.
The zoning change would match up both parcels of the same property from commercial to general mixed-use.
The commission also recommended a major amendment to the city’s zoning master plan related to the project that would allow for mixed-use development.
City Council still needs to give its approval for the zoning changes.
The project is headed by the Meyers Group, a real estate group based in Florida behind the renovation of the Hotel Paso del Norte in Downtown. A message sent to the Meyers Group was not returned last week.
“At the end of the day, the Meyers Group wants a sound project, wants something that can be leased,” architect Eugenio Mesta, president of Exigo Architecture and owner representative of the project, said at last week’s meeting.
According to documents filed with the City Plan Commission agenda, the Avery at Shadow Mountain would include 293 apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms. There would also be about 560 parking spaces for both the residential and commercial parts of the development.
The development would also feature underground water storage tanks to help mitigate flooding concerns in the area.
Mesta said the underground tanks would be similar to those at Whole Foods Market, which are underground and collect rainwater.
When the project was first proposed in 2016, it would have included 22 floors with luxury apartments and hotel space.
The updated plan does not include a hotel and shrinks the size of the retail space, from 42,000 square feet to 2,559 square feet, plus a 7,108-square-foot restaurant.
There will also be fewer parking spaces – 560 instead of 715.
There was one public speaker at the meeting Thursday. Steve Greenberg, a resident of the Upper Mesa Hills area, said he was not necessarily against the new development but had concerns about the traffic such a project could bring to the area.
“Although housing is more welcome, it shouldn’t be added in a way that compromises public safety,” Greenberg said.
The commission urged Mesta to work with Greenberg to show him the traffic study and simulation done for the project.
The commission discussed other traffic concerns, including how drivers often speed down Shadow Mountain on a curve. In May, a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car driving on Shadow Mountain.
The commission discussed the possibility of reducing the speed along that stretch of the road.
Mesta said the development would include an easement that would direct residential traffic through Pebble Beach Drive. He said the developers have tried to create an access point on the northern side of the property but have been unable to do so because of the owners of the Burlington retail property.
Mesta said he thinks the project will be an improvement to the neighborhood.
“We’re very excited about the project and think it’s more responsive to today’s market conditions,” Mesta said.
