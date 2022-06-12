TransPerfect, a New York-based translation company, has announced the opening of its first contact center in El Paso and plans to hire more than 400 employees by 2023.
“Our new center will launch over-the-phone interpretation employment opportunities initially, and then we’ll plan to expand with in-bound services in Spanish and English,” Steve Cheeseman, vice president of contact center operations at TransPerfect, said at a press conference Tuesday.
The company plans to hire 100 employees this year.
“We’re grateful to TransPerfect for selecting El Paso as the home of their latest operations,” El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said in a news release. “Together with our partners at The Borderplex Alliance, we are making the most of our talented workforce and bringing great jobs to our region.”
The company expects to start operating at 1015 Belvidere in about a month. Renovations include new workstations, relaxation rooms and a game room, according to Cheeseman.
When asked about employee pay, Cheeseman did not provide exact numbers but said positions will “range in tiers” from entry level to senior with “competitive compensation” as employees advance in their careers.
Applications for full-time Spanish English bilingual interpreter positions have been posted online. Qualifications include an above average level in bilingual reading, speaking and listening, along with bilingual customer service experience.
TransPerfect executives said putting the contact center in El Paso, where there is a large bilingual workforce, was an easy choice.
“El Paso’s talented workforce made the region an attractive choice for our newest contact center.” Phil Shawe, president and CEO of TransPerfect, said in a news release. “We look forward to growing with the vibrant business community in the Borderplex region.”
On Tuesday, City Council approved an incentive package to support the expansion. The agreement requires TransPerfect to make a minimum investment of $1.56 million. The city will rebate its portion of the company’s property taxes up to $26,424.
TransPerfect has more than 7,500 full-time employees across 110 offices on six continents. The El Paso contact center will be the third major headquarters for the company. The other hubs include the 900-seat contact center in Phoenix, Arizona, and the center that opened in Costa Rica in 2017.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422 ext. 132.
