Retail developers got a slice of El Paso at this year’s Westcom conference.
The Downtown event was back after two years and took place Friday at the Hotel Paso del Norte.
Westcom was a mix of El Paso leaders showcasing their institutions, as well as national speakers highlighting big picture priorities and concerns about the economy.
The morning kicked off with UTEP President Heather Wilson highlighting the university’s strong post-pandemic return. The spring class was the university’s largest ever.
Enrollment has risen by 65% since 2000, and there’s been a 145% increase in the number of degrees awarded during that same time.
“We want students to get meaningful post high-school credentials,” Wilson said.
She said UTEP has risen in visibility nationally, and its graduates are highly pursued. She said UTEP is second in the number of graduates hired by Microsoft, only behind the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Wilson added that Microsoft’s involvement in the community has also led to a rise in the number of computer courses that are taught in local schools.
Wilson also discussed UTEP’s additive manufacturing efforts, also called 3D printing, and the $70 million aerospace research building now under construction on campus.
“When that building is complete, UTEP will have more research space for additive manufacturing than any other university in the world,” Wilson said.
Friday’s event also featured a panel on the region’s industrial market.
The panel was moderated by William Caparis, an executive vice president at global real estate firm CBRE. Panelists included Jeff Hackmeyer, managing partner at Blue Road Investments; Travis Eikenhorst, partner at Stonelake Capital Partners; and Guillermo Medrano, CEO of Fibra NOVA in Juárez.
The panelists discussed the region’s strengths, El Paso’s perception among developers and what keeps them up at night.
The panel was followed an address by Robin Lewis, founder and CEO of the Robin Report, an online platform that features articles, broadcasts and more.
Lewis spoke about the winners and losers of the post-pandemic world.
He said the pandemic was an accelerant for businesses that were either doing well or poorly at the onset of COVID-19.
“It put a lot of nails in a lot of coffins,” Lewis said.
Looking ahead, he said there were several features of what’s in store for successful business models. Among those are the integration of digital and physical, AI and personalization and inventory optimization.
He added that some retail shifts could include smaller format stores from names that usually build large spaces, including Target.
Lewis was followed by an address by Dr. Richard Lange, president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.
Lange highlighted the growth of the medical school, nursing school and dental school, and said the university is a crucial economic driver for the region.
“It drives retail, real estate, the economy, education and health care as well,” Lange said.
The keynote address was given by Garrick Brown, a retail analyst. While he was originally slated to do a deep dive into the retail market, Brown spoke about the possibility of an upcoming recession.
He listed the possible outcomes of a recession, dependent on things like the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and tension between China and Taiwan.
Later in the day, Westcom featured an address on the food and beverage industry by Phil Colicchio, a food and beverage consultant at Cushman & Wakefield. And the day concluded with a panel on the next generation of commercial real estate professionals.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
