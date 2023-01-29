Premier High School East El Paso Branch has partnered with Sun City Welding Academy to provide the school’s first career and technology education welding program for students at risk of dropping out.
Premier and the academy held an open house on Friday to discuss the CTE program with parents and students.
In the program, students will complete a two-semester course at Sun City Welding at Commerce Avenue where they can earn an American Welding Society D1.1 Structural Steel Certification.
The certificate will give students the opportunity to start careers in the manufacturing, industrial and commercial welding industries.
“This program lets you get your high school diploma with Premier, and then also get a basic certification with Sun City,” said Scott Herndon, co-owner and director of Sun City Welding, who will also teach students entering the program.
Premier High School is a dropout recovery and prevention school that has 51 campuses in Texas, according to its website. It was founded in 1998 and is owned by ResponsiveEd, a nonprofit organization that operates more than 80 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas.
“We provide hope for students through a caring mastery-based, blended learning educational option that promotes a free society and cultivates moral and academic excellence,” said Laura Dominguez, the lead CTE teacher at Premier’s East El Paso school.
Dominguez said the new welding program gives students hand-on training.
At the fabrication shop at Sun City Welding, there are 12 welding booths and welding machines. Each Premier student receives a complete Lincoln Electric tool kit.
The materials to build the booths were donated by Area Iron & Steel Works Inc., an El Paso-based steel service and fabrication center.
In the program, students will learn welding techniques, while also being taught to interpret weld drawings, project management and flame and plasma cutting.
“Our students are very excited,” Dominguez said. “They’re grateful that we have this program as another opportunity that will engage them to learn.”
Osvaldo Morales, the principal at Premier’s East El Paso school, said the idea for the program started when they brought in Sun City Welding for a college fair.
“We not only invited universities to the fair but trade schools, and that’s where we first got to meet Sun City,” Morales said. “A lot of our students were interested in the academy, and that’s when we thought about giving a different opportunity for our students. So we went ahead and contacted the academy to see how we can start a partnership with them.”
The process of developing the program and acquiring the equipment was an investment of about $50,000 and took about 11 months, Morales said.
“This program opens the door to let students understand that there are different options, different routes, and it’s not just the typical move to go to a four-year college,” Morales said.
Sun City Welding was opened in June 2021 by Herndon. This year, the academy has more than 30 students enrolled.
“We try to cater to that individual that wants to get in the oil and gas industry that wants to chase that money,” said Herndon on the academy’s overall goal. “We have multiple courses to choose from that will help someone in certain situations. These range from an individual that just wants to know the basics, to someone who wants to do a career change or someone starting to structure their career.”
Herndon said students joining the program are entering a market where the need for welders is increasing.
The demand for welders and other industrial positions is expected to grow by 8% by 2030, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Classes are set to begin Monday, Jan. 30, for the 12 students enrolled.
“We’ll teach the students the fundamentals, which is the mechanics behind it, building an eye for it and then move them into structural steel welding, which is good for any commercial, or manufacturing industry,” Herndon said.
He added that the welding certificates students earn can start them on a career that can offer an annual salary of about $100,000.
“Welding is not for everybody, but you’re not going to know until you try it,” Herndon said. “Welding can open doors that you never thought would be open. Helping the students earn that welding certification helps the resume that they might not even have yet.”
