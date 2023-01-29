Scott Herndon

Scott Herndon, director and co-owner of Sun City Welding Academy, will be teaching the 12 students enrolled in the Career and Technology Education welding program.

 Photo provided by Nancy Morales Ramos

Premier High School East El Paso Branch has partnered with Sun City Welding Academy to provide the school’s first career and technology education welding program for students at risk of dropping out. 

