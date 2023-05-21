“Where are all the migrants?” we asked as we toured Juárez, Anapra, El Paso and Sunland Park as Title 42 expired on May 10 and 11.
Our first stop was Sacred Heart Church in El Paso where there were far fewer people on the streets than when I last visited on April 28.
Then we crossed into Juárez to the site of the deadly fire that killed 40 migrants on March 27. We spoke to a 16-year-old girl named Ana who had made the arduous journey from Venezuela with her father and her younger sister, Fatima, aged 12.
They left Venezuela eight months ago, crossed the dangerous Darien Gap and traveled with a small group instead of hiring a “coyote” because that would have been too expensive. They had spent two months in the Mexican government’s Kiki Romero shelter in Juárez, a former gymnasium converted to a shelter that can hold up to 200 people. They said it was so horrible that they decided to live on the street in a tent. Their hope is for an asylum hearing soon, and they certainly deserve it.
We then took food and clothing to the nearby Respettrans shelter. It was housing roughly 200 migrants, and there had been no additional influx due to Title 42 expiring.
We toured both the U.S. and the Mexican sides of the border wall to the west in the Sunland Park-Anapra area and eastward to the Zaragoza bridge, spotted a few migrants on the Mexican side but no build up.
On Thursday, we took food, clothing and medical supplies to Sacred Heart but there were only about 45 migrants there, far fewer than two weeks earlier.
Later we returned to Juárez and spent several hours driving around in the city center but saw nothing out of the ordinary.
In short, the ending of Title 42 didn’t cause any of the chaos that was predicted.
Some conclusions and recommendations.
We’ll continue to have a need for migrant shelters, so it’s time to set standards, support the nonprofits like Respettrans that are humane and cost effective, and force improvements in shelters like the Kiki Romero. I continue to recommend the creation of a U.S.-Mexico shelter task force that would include the involvement of those who run the nonprofits.
Since September 2022, I’ve had extensive contact with hundreds of Venezuelan migrants often in very harsh circumstances. They have always displayed great optimism and courtesy, and many would be assets to our economy if we had an expanded guest worker program. There are about 4 million unfilled jobs in the U.S.
Conditions in countries like Venezuela aren’t going to suddenly improve, so we can’t just focus on migration when there’s an event, such as the end of Title 42, and then forget about it.
In addition, the Border Patrol deserves support for its extraordinarily challenging work. The agency is understaffed, a problem that Congress could easily resolve just as it could resolve the shortage of judges for the 2 million pending asylum cases.
Instead of constantly complaining that the system is broken and that we need comprehensive reform, why not take these three small steps: an expanded guest worker program that would benefit both migrants and U.S. employers, plus funding for the Border Patrol and for judges who would work on the asylum caseload?
Last, we can’t forget that this is an issue of humanity, not just political gain. Let’s not walk away from these issues just because Title 42’s ending wasn’t as dramatic as expected.
Morgan Smith writes frequently on border issues and can be reached at morgan-smith@comcast.net.
