The Public Service Board, which governs El Paso Water, approved the utility’s $859 million water, wastewater and stormwater budget at a meeting last week.
The 2023-24 budget does not include the $59-per-month fee that was proposed to the PSB before the holidays. The sustainable infrastructure surcharge fee would have been targeted at new metered homes in fast-growing areas where El Paso Water is building new infrastructure.
“I don’t think we’re in a position to move forward with this,” said PSB member Kristina Mena. “I think we need to do due diligence in hearing from the public, different sectors and the community more broadly so that they and we have enough information to make an informed decision.”
The PSB deleted the agenda item after hearing public comment and discussion. Several speakers, including a representative from the El Paso Chamber, said the fee could hinder growth in the city.
Mia Romero, director of advocacy for the El Paso Chamber, said about 54% of the organization’s 1,400 members responded to a survey on the proposed fee.
“We understand that infrastructure costs money. But when asked, the response from members was 83% yes, that the fee would hinder growth,” Romero said. “Of that, 67% were planning future developments in the areas highlighted in the presentation.”
In a Twitter thread, El Paso city Rep. Alexsandra Annello said El Pasoans across the city “have been subsidizing infrastructure fees for developers who are making a profit off of home sales.”
“I am extremely disappointed that the same PSB, who are hesitant to increase stormwater fees for runoff infrastructure, moved to delete this item,” Annello wrote. “This item would have created a fee only for new developments and relieved thousands of residents (from) this unfair burden.”
In a news release, El Paso Water said the typical residential water bill for water, wastewater and stormwater will rise by about $9. The budget and fee increases go into effect March 1.
The fee increases include a 15% rise in stormwater fees.
El Paso Water is working on several large projects, including a five-year, $730 million project to complete major renovations to the Bustamante wastewater treatment plant.
The utility will also work on several other projects this year, including expanding the Kay Bailey Hutchison desalination plant and aquifer storage and recharge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.