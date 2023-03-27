editor's pick Water utility behind work in Downtown By Sara Sanchez / El Paso Inc. staff writer Sara Sanchez El Paso Inc. Staff Writer Author email Mar 27, 2023 Mar 27, 2023 Updated 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cosima Rangel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A reader asks: What’s the deal with the work being done on Mesa in Downtown between Texas and Mills?As Downtown El Paso grows more lively, so has the traffic.Anyone trying to get out of Downtown at quitting time on a Friday is familiar with the gridlock. But for the last few months, a closure on Mesa Street has added to the crawl. Mesa Street, between Mills and Texas, has been closed so that El Paso Water can replace aging infrastructure in Downtown. The work is being done next to the Kress Building, which is also undergoing major renovations after it was purchased by El Paso businessman Paul Foster in 2018. Denise Parra, spokesperson for El Paso Water, said the roadwork on Mesa Street is to replace portions of an underground stormwater line.“The construction happening on Mesa St. is part of a stormwater project to improve aging infrastructure and the reliability of our system,” Parra said in an email.Parra said the line will be replaced with reinforced concrete pipe. She said El Paso Water workers are also replacing two inlets and two junction boxes.The project has a $304,000 price tag and is slate for completion in late spring. Until then, Mesa Street remains closed. Drivers can take Texas to Oregon to avoid the closure. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy Industry Construction Industry Sara Sanchez El Paso Inc. 