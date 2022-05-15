Kicking things off with a live performance by Franklin High School’s Mariachi Estrella del Oeste, Chapoteo Water Park made a splash May 7 ahead of the summer season.
Camp Cohen Water Park was set open this weekend, May 14-16, in Northeast El Paso. And all four of the city’s waterparks will be open daily beginning Memorial Day weekend. General admission starts at $12.
For more information, visit epwaterparks.com.
