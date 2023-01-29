Companies last year sought millions of square feet of industrial real estate in El Paso, pushing vacancy to a historic low and spurring investors to start construction on a slew of warehouse projects.
According to a new report from CBRE Group, the global real estate services firm, the fourth quarter closed with companies seeking 3.2 million square feet of space, double the average for the previous 47 quarters.
Supply chain disruptions and the increasing costs of doing business in Asia have prompted more companies to bring production closer to home and to hunt for new supply routes. That has led to a manufacturing boom in El Paso’s sister city, Juárez, which has benefited the region, said Christian Perez Giese, director of CBRE’s El Paso office.
“The nearshoring trend everyone is talking about is absolutely happening on the south side of the border, and we don’t see any let up in that looking at this year and next year,” he said. “That product is moving across the border and having to find a U.S. warehouse.”
The tight warehousing market in major distribution hubs where leasing rates are much higher, such as in Southern California, is driving some companies to do more regional distribution out of El Paso.
“The size of the buildings or the size of the footprint the average user is requiring (in El Paso) has basically doubled in the past two or three years,” Giese said.
Net absorption, a measure of the change in occupied industrial real estate, totaled 5.5 million square feet in 2022, the largest figure recorded for the El Paso market, according to the latest CBRE market report.
The vacancy rate for industrial real estate approached zero, 0.6%, pushing rents to record highs.
In the meantime, 5.5 million square feet of industrial space was under construction in El Paso. It’s a significant shift for the market, Giese said. Less than 1 million square feet of space was under construction in 2019.
“If you just look at new construction of industrial space going back 10 years, there was very, very little before what we are seeing now,” he said.
Among some of the largest and most visible projects are Amazon’s $250 million fulfillment center, finished last year in the Eastlake area, and the 2 million-square-foot distribution center being built on the Eastside by TJX Companies, which operates T.J. Maxx and Marshalls.
Schneider Electric recently built a 160,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in El Paso, its fourth in the region. And Kansas-based VanTrust Real Estate and Austin-based Stonelake Capital Partners are both building logistics parks in East El Paso.
The need for manufacturing and warehousing space has created an opportunity for El Paso construction companies.
Many rode a wave of military-related construction in the late 2000s as the Army moved forward with the $5 billion expansion of Fort Bliss. That was followed by the passage of bonds that fueled construction in area schools and major projects in Downtown. State funding supported the growth of the Texas Tech and UTEP campuses, as well as a surge of new infrastructure work.
Executives with Jordan Foster Construction told El Paso Inc. they expect industrial work to be among the strongest segments this year.
“The trade realignment that happened about three years ago that changed some of the operational criteria in Mexico and Canada brought back a lot of heavier manufacturing intensity and density back into Mexico. We’re seeing that in El Paso as well,” said Ash Kamath, vice president of Jordan Foster Construction.
Giese said he expects the boom in industrial real estate to continue at least into 2024.
“The reason we believe that is right now there is 9.7 million square feet of industrial space in Juárez, and that space is going to start production in the second half of this year and into 2024,” he said. “As it does, it is going to start shipping stuff across the border, and it is going to need a home in El Paso.”
Email El Paso Inc. editor Robert Gray at rsgray@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4422.
