From left: Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Martinez Hanna, defendant Patrick Crusius, defense attorney Joe Spencer and U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama during sentencing on Friday.

The man who killed 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in one of the nation’s most heinous mass shootings was sentenced Friday to 90 consecutive life terms in a “supermax” prison as part of a sweeping conviction that includes 45 counts of federal hate crimes and an additional 45 firearms violations.

Amaris Vega, whose aunt Teresa Sanchez was killed and her mother and grandmother were injured in the Walmart mass shooting, talks to the media outside the federal courthouse in Downtown.
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father-in-law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in the El Paso Walmart mass shooting, breaks down in tears while speaking to the media Wednesday.
Joe Spencer, lawyer of defendant Patrick Crusius, leaves the federal courthouse Wednesday.
Francisco Javier Rodriguez, father of Javier Amir Rodriguez, with Judge Guaderrama listening. 
