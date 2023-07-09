The man who killed 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in one of the nation’s most heinous mass shootings was sentenced Friday to 90 consecutive life terms in a “supermax” prison. The sentence is part of a sweeping conviction that includes 45 counts of federal hate crimes and an additional 45 firearms violations.
“We’ll see you again, you coward,” shouted Dean Reckard, the son of a woman slain in the Aug. 3, 2019, shooting, as the convicted shooter was led out of the federal courthouse in Downtown El Paso. “No apologies, no nothing, you (expletive),” shouted Reckard with supportive jeers coming from the crowd of about 50 other victim family members.
The sentencing follows two days of victim impact statements where family members of the wounded and murdered addressed 24-year-old Patrick Crusius, unleashing on him the rage of nearly four years of living without their loved ones and mending the wounds – physical and emotional – inflicted by his attack.
Throughout the hours of their statements, some family members spoke for the first time publicly about the aftermath of the Aug. 3 shooting, describing agonizing details of the limp bodies of their family members dragged by their feet over other bloody bodies on the floor at the Cielo Vista Walmart. They spoke of hearing gunshots and bodies falling to the ground as they hid under overturned display stands, and of paramedics holding phones to the ears of wounded people in ambulances telling their families they had been shot.
Francisco Javier Rodriguez lost his son, 15-year-old Javier Amir Rodriguez, the youngest person killed at the Walmart shooting.
“My 15-year-old son is dead because of you. I will never be able to see him again, to hug him, to kiss him, never again,” he said to Crusius.
Rodriguez lifted a small amulet attached to his necklace that carried a bit of his son’s ashes.
“It’s a little soccer ball,” he said, in memory of his son’s love for the sport. “It’s all I have left.
“For his graduation, you know what I got to see? An empty chair with a cap and gown and a light on it,” he said. “What did my son do to you? He didn’t even know you existed.”
Going off script
Amaris Vega – whose mother was shot in the chest, her grandmother in the stomach, and her aunt killed by six bullets from Crusius’ AK-style gun – said she “lived in the ICU for three weeks,” watching her mom’s heart monitor “to make sure her heart did not stop beating in the middle of the night.”
“You destroyed all of our lives. You do not deserve my forgiveness,” Vega said.
Then she set aside the sheet of paper she was reading from and stared at Crusius.
“Now, I’m going off script,” she continued. “So, you wanted to rid Texas of the ‘Hispanic invasion?’” she asked in reference to what she called his “pathetic manifesto” that prosecutors say he posted online minutes before starting his attack.
“You did not. You failed. We are still here, and we are not going anywhere,” Vega said. “For four years, you have been in a city full of Hispanics. Right now, you are in a courtroom full of Hispanics. The joke is on you.”
Maria Gonzalez Garcia, a woman from Juárez, remembered standing in line at Walmart, at register five.
When she was handed her receipt, she heard shots. She fell to the ground and tried to crawl behind an overturned display, “but I could not get my upper body underneath,” she said in her statement. “A man next to me was also trying to hide.”
The shooting continued, and the man next to her was shot in the stomach, she recalled. “I heard another shot, and I knew that one was for me.” She was wounded in the calf of her leg.
“I could hear bodies falling to the floor,” she said in her statement.
She leaned on a shopping cart to escape from the area and was later taken by an ambulance to the hospital.
“Since the shooting, I am no longer the person I used to be,” she said. “Even hearing the phone ring scares me.”
In February, Crusius pled guilty to the federal charges after the death penalty was removed from the case. Prosecutors say that Crusius drove more than 600 miles from Allen, Texas, to El Paso with the intent to kill Hispanic shoppers in the border city.
With Friday’s federal sentencing, the shooter is slated to serve the rest of his life in a maximum-security prison in Florence, Colorado.
On Wednesday, the first day of Crusius’ sentencing hearings, the now-convicted shooter had appeared bored, swiveling his chair, avoiding looking at the gallery where family members sat and examining his hands. But Thursday he appeared worn down, and on Friday morning he appeared weak, his head at times wobbling unsteadily. He sat somewhat slumped, shackled by his waist, hands and ankles.
The death penalty
Federal court filings show that Crusius “admitted that he killed and wounded people at the Walmart because of the actual and perceived Hispanic national origin of the people he expected to be at the Walmart.”
Crusius also admitted, the court filings state, that “he characterized himself as a white nationalist, motivated to kill Hispanics because they were immigrating to the United States,” and that he selected “El Paso, a border city, as his target to dissuade Mexican and other Hispanic immigrants from coming to the United States.”
With his federal sentence now handed down, the shooter will be transferred to state custody – a process that should take a few weeks.
He will then be tried in a state case that El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks has indicated will include the death penalty. That trial date has not been set yet.
Hicks – who called a press conference at the DA’s office after the conclusion of Thursday’s victim impact statements – said the death penalty would be an option available in the state trial because “it is appropriate that an El Paso jury make that decision … of whether or not (Crusius) receives the death penalty or life in prison.”
El Paso Defense Attorney Joe Spencer, who represented the shooter, said that Crusius “takes responsibility for his actions and harm he caused,” but added that mental illness – “schizoaffective disorder” – had prompted the violent actions of his client. Spencer laid out a timeline leading up to the 2019 El Paso shooting, which was the culmination, he said, of a downward spiral of the shooter’s mental state, culminating in the mass shooting at Walmart.
Crusius’ mother, Spencer said, had called authorities in 2019 to tell them her son had purchased a firearm and was a danger to himself and others, he said. “Despite her pleas (to police) to take the weapon, they did not confiscate the weapon,” Spencer said.
Ian Martinez Hanna, the federal prosecutor, waved off the assertion that the alleged mental illness should minimize the shooter’s actions.
The crime, he said, was a “cold, calculated scheme to target immigrants generally, and Mexicans and Hispanics specifically.”
“The idea that he did not know what he was doing because of a mental illness, we reject that,” Hanna said to the courtroom.
Walking out of the federal courthouse, Spencer doubled down on his belief that mental illness had influenced Crusius’ decision to open fire on the crowds of Walmart shoppers.
“This has been documented by some of the best psychiatrists and psychologists in the country. It’s not something we invented,” he said. “It’s something that he’s been struggling with since childhood, since birth.”
When asked about the upcoming state trial and the likelihood that the death penalty will be on the table, Spencer said, “I think it’s a shame.”
“He’s already serving 90 consecutive (life) sentences,” Spencer said. “This is going to prolong the harm to the community, and it’s not going to bring judicial finality, which is what this community needs.”
In a statement to El Paso Inc. Friday, Hicks said he reached the decision to keep the death penalty after considering “the privately expressed wishes of the victims and family members of the victims of the Walmart shooter” and conferring with “various civic and religious leaders.”
“I stand firm that the ultimate decision of whether or not the Walmart shooter will receive the death penalty, or life in prison, should be a decision that an El Paso jury makes and not the decision of one man making a plea agreement on behalf of the community,” Hicks said.
Can’t ‘fight hate with hate’
Karla Romero, whose mother was killed in the shooting, had stood at the podium, staring down Crusius, when she delivered her impact statement earlier in the week.
“You were told a lie. There is no superior race. Everybody in this room knows that truth,” she said. “You have two choices – death or facing the truth, and you are afraid of both. That is true hell.”
After the sentencing, she said she was adamant about staying involved with bringing state justice to the shooter.
“This is not over,” she told El Paso Inc. “But we cannot fight hate with hate. You can only fight hate with knowledge and with wisdom. This wisdom, just like ignorance, is passed down. And as a Mexican American, wisdom has been passed down to me, and I am definitely proud to be Mexican American.”
