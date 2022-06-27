As demand for warehouse space surges in the borderland, VanTrust Real Estate, a Kansas City-based real estate development company, is starting construction on the final phase of its 59-acre logistics park.
“For the past decade, the El Paso/Ciudad Juárez region has experienced steady industrial growth, but in recent years, its undeniable strategic advantages have become even more attractive, making the industrial market one of the hottest in the nation,” Josh Meredith, director of development at VanTrust, said in a news release.
Announced two years ago, the first phase of the project included four buildings, totaling 514,135 square feet.
They are now fully leased, and the tenants include Avanza Loop, DSV Air & Sea Inc., OLA Logistics LLC, Interceramic Inc., Buckland Global Trade Services Inc. and Uni-Trade Forwarding.
The second phase will add two buildings that total 483,698 square feet, according to VanTrust.
The logistics park is on the eastern edge of the city, between Mercantile Avenue and Paseo del Este Boulevard, and is within Foreign Trade Zone No. 68.
Warehouse space has been hard to find in the El Paso area for the past few years as demand has outstripped supply.
The availability of industrial space in El Paso fell to a historic low in the first quarter, according to figures from real estate firm CBRE Group. The vacancy rate fell to 1.5% even as rents for industrial space hit a record high of $6.09 per square foot.
The surging demand has spurred real estate development companies to invest in the region, with many building industrial space on spec, or without tenants signed in advanced.
The first quarter ended with a record 4.2 million square feet of industrial space under construction. More than 2 million square feet of that space is being built on spec, according to CBRE.
VanTrust expects its El Paso logistics park to be finished in April of 2023.
