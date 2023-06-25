El Paso has always had an uphill battle when it comes to obesity and diabetes, but a new weight clinic founded by experts in the field is preparing to help about 50 patients who signed up earlier this month.
The El Paso Nutrition and Healthy Weight Clinic, located on UTHealth’s El Paso campus in the Cardwell Collaborative building in South Central El Paso – expects to start seeing its first patients later this summer.
Athena Nathan, an El Pasoan with a doctorate in nursing practice, said she will have consultations that last from 45 minutes to an hour for each patient.
“Weight is a very sensitive topic, so it’s about having honest and open communication,” said Nathan, who researches obesity and has been treating it since 2017. “You’re tapping into all that trauma. Some patients have come to me and said, ‘I go to other doctors, and all they see is a fat person.’”
The clinic is part of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, which has operated an El Paso campus since 1992.
Led by Leah Whigham, director of the Center for Community Health Impact at UTHealth in El Paso, the clinic will help overweight patients by identifying root causes and contributing factors and offering weight loss treatment.
“Obesity is a dysregulation of how the body stores energy,” said Whigham, who is the editor-in-chief of the journal Nutrition & Diabetes. “The contributors drive the expression of the disease, and it can happen earlier in life. Some can include being surrounded by junk food, and the body driving people for a higher caloric intake.”
Whigham said they have made necessary accommodations for patients, including wider, sturdier chairs, larger treatment tables and wider cuffs to monitor blood pressure.
She added they have agreed with other medical providers to refer their patients to the clinic solely for weight loss treatment.
While Whigham did not give an exact dollar amount to open the clinic, she said they are still looking to add a culinary medicine kitchen, which could cost about $500,000.
“The kitchen doubles as a teaching area for nutrition training programs and research,” Whigham said, “Sometimes when nutrition is taught, it is this sort of regimented way, and the enjoyment of food gets left out. So we teach you don’t need to take out those preferences.”
Texas had an obesity rate of 35.7% in 2020, according to data from Texas Health and Human Services, which divides the state into 11 public health regions.
Public health region 10, which includes El Paso, had an obesity rate of 36.8%.
Obesity is one of the causes of diabetes, which is also prevalent in El Paso.
According to the El Paso Center for Diabetes, 13.9% of El Pasoans have diabetes — about 94,000 people — and El Paso ranks sixth among cities in Texas for the number of people with the chronic disease.
Nathan said El Paso’s issues with obesity and diabetes stem in part from food insecurity and a culture of overeating.
“Here in our culture especially, everything is around the table for good and bad events like weddings, funerals and birthdays, and there is just a lot of food,” she said.
It takes courage, Nathan said, for people to talk about their weight due to misconceptions on obesity.
“Weight bias is extremely dangerous, and it’s led people to killing themselves because they go to extremes to become thin,” she said, adding that being overweight is not just a lifestyle issue.
One patient, who asked that his name not be printed, said he has always felt uncomfortable about his weight.
“I’ve always been a big guy, and I was around 265 pounds in high school,” said the 59-year-old Northeast resident. “As I got older, I just started gaining weight, and it was really hard to control.”
He has been seeing Nathan for about six months at her own clinic at 154 N. Festival on the Westside.
He said his condition is tied to genetics as he stays active, regularly working outside and waking up early to go for walks. He weighed about 320 pounds before seeking treatment with Nathan.
Since he started taking antidiabetic drug Tirzepatide, sold as Mounjaro, he has lost 40 pounds.
“There’s embarrassment and shame involved in being obese, but people need to understand that it’s not just because you’re lazy, therefore you are fat,” he said. “Sometimes it is what it is, and we shouldn’t be ashamed to get better.
“Once you start losing that weight, it’s amazing how much better you feel and the more things you can do.”
