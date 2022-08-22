For the University of Texas at El Paso, the start of the fall semester brings with it an enrollment boom.
Close to 3,600 freshmen will roam the Dzong styled campus this week, surpassing the university’s 2019 enrollment high of 3,400 first-year students.
“As the pandemic has waned, students have embraced what UTEP has to offer: academic excellence, exceptional value and our culture of care,” said Heather Wilson, president of UTEP, in a news release. “We are very excited to see the talents this remarkable freshman class will bring to their studies and research.”
The new freshmen record is a 22% enrollment increase compared to last fall’s Class of 2025.
UTEP’s official census numbers will be released on Sept. 8.
“We saw across-the-board increases in all demographics. More students from El Paso are starting their college careers at UTEP. We’ve also seen increased interest from across Texas and out of state,” said Amanda Vasquez, UTEP’s assistant vice president for enrollment management, in a news release.
The Class of 2026 will be the first to benefit from the Paydirt Promise Plus program. The new financial aid program allows students whose adjusted gross family income was less than $75,000 to attend UTEP free of tuition and fees.
Other new financial aid options this academic year include the Lopez Foundation scholarships, which fully fund tuition, housing and study abroad opportunities for a select group of students.
“One of the best feelings in the world is when you can tell a student who didn’t think they could afford college, that yes, they can come to UTEP and their tuition is paid,” said Gary Edens, vice president for student affairs at UTEP, in a news release. “We are so grateful to be part of Texas’ flagship university system. The support is tremendously helpful.”
